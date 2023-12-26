5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscope Predictions For December 27

As the year slowly comes to an end, find some time to end it on a good note. That's the message and energy of December 27, 2023. five zodiac signs stand to gain the most if they lean into this wisdom — Virgo, Aries, Leo, Capricorn and Pisces.

With Mercury Retrograde conjunct Mars in Sagittarius standing out as the main astrological influence, we are being reminded that in the grand scheme of things, journeys and trajectories don't look like one giant sugar high.

Every up and every down plays a role in some way, whether to teach us something, give us an opportunity to flex our skills and talents or make wise decisions that steer us away from bad paths and people.

Find some time to reflect upon this. You can journal about this, too and make plans for the new year 2024 based on your insights.

Sun in Capricorn opposite Moon in Cancer is here to add weight to this message by reminding us that life is neither a playground nor a pit of suffering. Your perspective can make or break things for you. Striking the right balance can often be the biggest blessing one can hope for. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 27, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 27, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Household chores

Best time of the day: 10 am/pm

Important conversations and the righting of wrongs are in store for you, Virgo. The cosmic forces are on your side and will bring karma upon those who deserve it. You won't have to do a thing. Just sit back and watch the drama unfold.

Interestingly, you are also being urged to focus on your household chores and make sure everything in your home is in order. A sense of safety and groundedness will permeate your being once you manage this. That's the second blessing on offer.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Venting

Best time of the day: 2 am

Aries, you have the North Node nudging you forward at this time. While it can be frustrating to grow (remember how it was when you hit puberty?), this journey can also be illuminating and beautiful. The energy is urging you to keep moving forward and recognize the merits of each day as it unfolds.

You will also benefit from venting your frustrations. Just make sure not to aim it at other people (even your close friends and family). Instead, find some privacy and then let your heart pour out all the frustration inside. The lightening of that load will immediately open new paths for you and allow you to move forward with greater strength and courage.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Anxiety management

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Leo, will turn out to be a cosmically significant day for you. So don't be surprised if something ground-breaking happens. (Although, no one can fault you if you do find the circumstance flabbergasting.) Run with it and adapt. You've got everything you need to turn things in your favor.

You are also being urged to manage your anxiety better at this time. Meditation, simple breathing, a tea ritual or sniffing a scented candle are some good ideas in this regard. The more grounded you are at this time, the better handle you will have on things as they unfold.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Focused action

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Capricorn, something important will happen to you over the next few days or weeks. The cosmic forces want to help you prepare for it (and in the coming days). So, if you feel called to save your money or make some wise investments, don't procrastinate. It's now or never.

You are also being urged to pay more attention to the things you do. Whatever they might be, if the full force of your focus and concentration is on them, you will find yourself with a better outcome on your hands than expected.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 10 am

Pisces, the energy is determined to make you exercise your free will, even if you have always been encouraged by the people around you to give away your power and allow yourself to be manipulated. That's your blessing, even if it feels tough to engage with at first.

So do your best and make good choices. This is especially true if you are in a toxic circle that constantly holds you back or tells you that you are no good (or less than them). Karma and the cosmos are on your side, not theirs.

