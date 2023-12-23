December 24 Horoscopes Are Amazingly Good For 3 Zodiac Signs

Choices abound today, on December 24, 2023! Are you ready to exercise your free will and think deeply? Or will you let peer pressure have its way with you?

Five zodiac signs stand to gain the most if they lean into their independent spirits and engage with this energy. They are: Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces, Capricorn and Leo.

With Sun in Capricorn conjunct Mercury Retrograde in Sagittarius standing out as the main astrological influence, we are being asked to remember our top priorities even when the world around us devolves into madness and lets loose under the Holiday spirit.

This doesn't mean you shouldn't enjoy the season and the festivities. It does mean you should know where to draw the line so you don't wake up with regrets tomorrow or the day after.

Mars in Sagittarius promises to make Christmas Eve and the big day tomorrow an even bigger deal! After all, celebrations are a fire sign thing. Mars knows how to throw a party. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 24, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 24, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Reconnecting with distant family

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

Cancer, this your day. Nothing can go wrong for you. If anyone tries to pull a fast one on you, they will quickly find out who has got your back. Hint: it's karma.

So enjoy the day and make the most of it as per your needs and desires. You deserve this special time if you can spend it in the company of your favorite humans and loved ones, then even better! Just don't forget those distant family members you don't get to interact with often. Today's the day to reconnect with them.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Scorpio, the energy is extra sweet and tangy for you. Are you excited? You should be. The cosmic forces have planned something special for you, especially if you are single and willing to mingle.

Just know that, if you want to, you can channel these blessings into specific areas of your life. A simple intention-setting ritual with a white candle can do the trick. You can enjoy the day, too, if all your ducks are already in a row.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio and other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Anxiety management

Best time of the day: 10 am

Beautiful surprises and engagements with soulmates are in store for you, Pisces. Can you feel the change in the air? If you have psychic abilities or have a finely-tuned intuition, you will be able to "feel" this already. Let that special gift guide you to your blessings.

Those of you who struggle with anxiety and inability to focus will also benefit from doing a grounding exercise today, like ritual breathing, sniffing a scented candle, cooking a dish by following the exact recipe and more.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Cancer

Best area to focus on: "Telescope"

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Angels and demons will converge together for you today, Capricorn. This is a metaphorical way of saying that you have cosmic attention on you right now, and they are rooting for you to succeed. So, in the words of RuPaul – "Don't f*** it up."

Interestingly, some of you will also benefit from using a "telescope" today. It can be a literal telescope for stargazing. This can also be a metaphor for extrapolating the distant future so you are prepared for every eventuality.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Fun & entertainment

Best time of the day: 2:55 pm

The line between friends and foes will blur today for you, Leo. That's not a bad thing. You are on the best horoscopes list, after all! It will just be an eye-opening experience that will show you that there's always more to people than meets the eye.

Also, if possible, dedicate today to fun and games. Your blessings will come to you when you are laughing, cheering and enjoying with all your heart. Did you just get an idea? You should act on that.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.