A Fling May Become Something More For 3 Zodiac Signs By The Weekend

Hey, we might be tired of hearing this piped in over every PA system that exists in every place we go, but there's a truth in this statement, and for some of us, we really do only want 'you' for Christmas.

What's even more fortunate is that for three zodiac signs, this dream will come true. It will start on December 22, 2023, and may very well continue for a very long time.

In other words, for some of us, the idea of knowing that the person we've been romantically seeing will become our exclusive lovey-dovey is what makes us giddy with joy.

So much of this is made possible due to the super-positive transit of Sun conjunct Mercury, which comes to us on this day.

So, if 'tying the knot' is what you had on your mind, then get used to it because that's what you're going to get.

During cazimi of the Sun and Mercury, that fling that started in high hopes has turned into something we can finally call a real live relationship.

It's what we've wanted, and we will feel happy to know that our wishes are not only granted but that we can feel safe and secure knowing that this 'request' for exclusivity has come from the person we are in love with.

That's a good balance and these three zodiac signs will get to celebrate their new status on this day, December 22, 2023.

Three zodiac signs have a fling that becomes exclusive by the weekend:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Well, you've given the person you are with a 'test run' and you feel as though they've aced test with flying colors. So, you decide that, while all is fair in love and war, you're about ready to trust them with your heart.

You propose the idea of taking what you have to the next level, and all of this happens on this day, December 22, 2023.

Fortunately, you are supported by the cosmic helper known as the transit of Sun conjunct Mercury. Now, that's luck. You are very realistic when it comes to love and romance and you make it clear to the person you are with that you are no longer interested in keeping it casual.

You were able to think of what you have as a fling for just so long and now, in your book, it's time to get serious. The great thing is that this is exactly what they have in mind, as well. So, with the help of Sun conjunct Mercury, you and your partner will now be able to consider yourself 'exclusive.'

This is a good feeling to have at this point in the year as it takes one less stress off your list. Knowing that you and your person will walk into the new year together as a bonafide couple takes so much pressure off you, and this frees you up to explore what this new relationship will mean to you. You'll spend the next few days in a giddy state, and you'll enjoy many moments of laughter with your partner.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel as though you and the person you are with have crossed into new territory as far as this fling goes and that you don't see the point in holding back anymore. You both want to see yourself as a couple, and you're also both glad that it's happened so naturally. What started as a fling has blossomed into a real love story, and this makes you not only happy but also ready to take the next step.

On December 22, 2023, it all became clear as to what the next move will be.

During the transit of Sun conjunct Mercury, you and your partner will discuss the idea of perhaps living together or finding a new location in which to start your new life together. You are both glad that you took your time figuring out that you are definitely right for each other. You feel like you're making a logical and intelligent move in being together, and you are both eager to see where this relationship takes you.

And this is no small event for you, either, Capricorn, as you aren't on to jump into commitments. While you are a trustworthy and purpose-driven person, you aren't always the ultimate partner in romance. Now that Sun conjunct Mercury awakens you, you feel as though this is a calling for you, something to conquer, something to live up to ... and it's all good.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your dream is about to come true, and that means that you no longer have to worry about the person you've been romantically involved with, as they are just as ready as you are to take this fling and make it exclusive. Gone are the days when you wonder what to label this relationship.

On December 22, 2023, you will finally see that this is indeed a romance for the ages and that there's no stopping you now.

You have the transit of Sun conjunct Mercury to set it on its trajectory for the stars, and you and your person will both feel that the timing of this couldn't be better. You both like the idea that this is happening at the end of the year because it brings up the idea of a future together. You're not breaking up. You are connecting even closer to the person that you want to be with on a permanent basis.

So, all is well in your world, Pisces, because this love brings you joy. You kind of sort of knew it was going to eventually become exclusive because you aren't the person who likes to waste their time on temporary love affairs. You put your heart into this and what you are now starting to receive back is full reciprocity. Your person loves you as much as you love them, so it's all BINGO from here on out. Nice going!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.