We are ready for love and what it can bring into our love life and our romantic relationships. Here's what your love horoscope for December 18, 2023 has in store for dating, singleness and marriage.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 18, 2023:

Aries

Where do you see your love life going from here? The Mercury trine Jupiter transit brings some important conversations to the table. Is this a good time to invest yourself into a relationship? Are you able to give your all? Jupiter helps to see these topics with greater clarity, and if all looks great to you, you may feel ready to jump into love without fear.

Taurus

You're feeling good about yourself, Taurus, and as a result you want to attract only the best lover and partner into your life. During the Mercury trine Jupiter transit, it's so easy to overthink this decision. One way to make picking the one that's right for you is to go with your intuition. A snap decision helps you to tune into your gut and to follow your heart without any doubts.

Gemini

The not knowing can feel like too much, and when you have Mercury in harmony with Jupiter bringing out your worst fears, it can feel hard to ignore. Your imagination could be working in overdrive about all the things you think your love interest is doing or not doing when you're apart. You need to ground yourself in trust, and accept that if it's meant to be it will be.

Cancer

Love is all around you, Cancer. Whether you're with friends, family, or even among strangers, you can focus on the good in your life. You may find it hard to ignore the charitable acts you see. Despite a year where you felt challenges on many levels, the Mercury trine Jupiter transit on this day helps you to stay in a state of gratitude and love.

Leo

Loving someone well is a decision you commit to each day, and during Mercury trine Jupiter, you may feel like you have to choose unconditional love over judgment. Choosing your partner can mean accepting their flaws and finding a way to grow closer and more loving despite shortcomings. You may find it easier as the day progresses, and it all begins with a choice.

Virgo

Talk about things. The Mercury trine Jupiter transit, you can learn a lot about your partner. You may find it easier to understand their little quirks and nuances after talking openly about the past, their dreams for the future, and their hopes for what they want to experience with you now.

Libra

A wire of money can be such a surprise, and yet a friend, family member or significant other may feel like sharing their wealth with you. A bonus check can have your significant other feeling like they can be extra generous with money, sharing their joy and giving you a way to buy something nice for yourself.

Scorpio

What are you thinking? The Mercury trine Jupiter transit has you thinking a lot more about love and relationships. You may even be wondering if your current partner is the one or if it's time to move on. The answer could come to you this week, and you may even be conversing about how to take things to the next level in your relationship.

Sagittarius

Who is telling the truth and who is lying? A little white lie may not seem like that big of a deal, but when you are dealing with Mercury trine Jupiter it can grind your gut. Your intuition is telling you that something is wrong. So listen to it. Approach your partner and ask them if there's anything you need to know. You may be surprised if it's yes, but a simple fix.

Capricorn

Your heart can feel like it's about to explode with joy when a friend reveals that they have received a proposal for marriage. You may experience all sorts of mixed emotions, especially if you're still single. However, the Mercury trine Jupiter transit has you in the mood to hear good news about romance, even if it's not your own personal love story.

Aquarius

When you feel appreciated, everything else seems to fall into place. The Mercury trine Jupiter transit has you feeling like you can do almost anything for love, especially if it's a person you're married to. You're supportive and bold today. Romantic connection can feel natural. So plan a date. Go out and explore the holiday lights. Enjoy some music and hold hands.

Pisces

You may receive an invitation to go to a party with your significant other. It's a great time for you to enjoy some wonderful conversation followed by a a night out on the town. Expect great conversation where you get to learn about the culture, ideas and desires of someone you love, and other intriguing people.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.