Accurate Horoscope For December 14, 2023

Mercury retrograde is here, and it brings an opportunity to review where we are in life and how we can make the most of our current situations. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology on December 14, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to review your career goals and ambitions. Mercury retrograde is taking place in your sector of career and social status, and it will be there until the end of this year.

This is a great time to job hunt, review what you've done well and what you want to do better, and to consider areas of improvement you can work on over the next few weeks. This is a wonderful time for improving your career because you can set a solid plan for building up your aspirations.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What areas of life do you feel you need to learn and grow the most? With Mercury retrograde in your sector of education, personal philosophy and travel. If you get holiday vacation days, this could be a great time to plan a trip to your old stomping grounds.

You can check out the places you used to visit. See how far you've come and how much you've changed over the years. It's all part of the wonderful process of Mercury retrograde reflection. You learn about your past so you can secure a brighter, happier future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Shh, Gemini. This is a time to stop talking and start thinking. You have so many things you'd like to say and get off of your chest, but instead of burying friends and family in all the details of a problem you're going through consider writing down your thoughts or better yet, meditating.

Retrogrades are useful for reflection and thinking things through. Since you're ruled by Mercury, consider pondering your choices, what things you are prone to worry about the most. Mercury is the higher mind, so read, digest positive thoughts and quotes. Inspire yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury retrograde is here, and while you may hear that this is a time for exes to come back, that may not necessarily happen for you. One way to tap into this energy starting now while it's so strong after the New Moon is to review a business you used to do that was profitable for you.

You may find that you're able to revive it. You could discover a new angle that helps you to make a little side income again in 2024. Who knows? An old business partner maybe the person who reaches out, and it can be the start of a new relationship on the horizon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can experience a hand wringing moment or two today and worry becomes a familiar emotion. In part, Mercury retrograde is stoking tough emotions, and it could leave you pondering if you ought to do better, try to change something or just leave a particular situation you're thinking about alone.

You can consider yourself fortunate though that the Moon will also be in your sign today. This may be the symbol of a female friend or mentor who can talk to you about what's going on and allow you a chance to voice your concerns. Talking is a great way for you to process feelings at this time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There are things in your life that you are passionate about, but due to certain circumstances or problems, there isn't always enough time to do so. Mercury retrograde brings attention to your hobbies, creative endeavors, your passions and finds a way for you to use them in a positive and constructive manner.

You're ruled by Mercury, Virgo, so take advantage of this energy especially with it in the sign of Capricorn. You're more grounded and intune with what your heart wants at this time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

People can change their minds, and sometimes even a boss can decide that they made a wrong decision. With Mercury retrograde taking place in your sector of authority figures, you might have an opportunity to present a case to someone in power and sway them to your point of view.

This is a great time to review any declined offers you've presented to people. If you have a lull between business meetings, this could be an excellent time to prepare presentations, go over your angles and figure out a new argumentation strategy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Words need to be sweet because you may have to eat them, so when speaking to yourself or others be sure that you are open and receptive to ideas but also not negative toward yourself.

Mercury retrograde is a time for you to take in and gather information. Like a person who is writing a report, pull your sources. See what facts you can find. You may find it necessary to keep a folder or a journal or something in place that helps you to figure things out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A return of money could be coming your way, or if you have borrowed from a friend, they may request you to pay them back in the near future. This day involves Mercury retrograde with the Moon, both in the sign of Capricorn.

You may have all sorts of emotions about topics related to debt, buying things that are big ticket items that could put you in debt or how to manage your expenses more frugally. It's a wonderful time to reassess your property, assets and all the things related to what you own and what you need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's your time to shine, Capricorn. With Mercury retrograde in your sign, along with the Moon, you're in a wonderful position to think about the future. This is a wonderful day for going through old notes, photo albums, your cell phone images and emails. You will enjoy cleaning out the old in order to usher in the new. Don't be afraid to delete old things, especially if you have no emotional attachment to them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The past is best left in the past, and when you keep thinking about it can have an effect on you. Starting today, you may feel like you need to fix things that were out of. your control. You might even feel a strong need to nurture others whom you have hurt. A lot can go on at the start of Mercury retrograde, so the best advice for today is to observe what is going on in your daily life and then make decisions that you feel are wise and well-thought out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friendships are the glue that hold us together when life gets tough. During Mercury retrograde it's the perfect time to slow down and give thanks to the people who have been there for you through good and not so great times. Because the Moon will be working so closely with Mercury, you can use past memories as a springboard into your appreciation convos. Facebook memories, photos that pop up on your iphone or even little things that you recall can make this day extra special.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.