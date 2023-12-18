Horoscopes On December 19, 2023 Are 'Best' For 3 Zodiac Signs

When all else fails ... use a hammer. When everything succeeds, ask yourself why. That's the energy on December 19, 2023. It's urging us to be more mindful of the world around us, how different things happen, and how everything falls into place.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Virgo, Leo, Aries, Capricorn and Taurus.

With Jupiter Retrograde in Taurus opposite Pallas in Scorpio standing out as the main astrological focus, we are being reminded that sometimes we may be at cross purposes with the social groups and communities we circulate in. That doesn't have to spell disaster. After all, the status quo often feels peaceful, but it rarely is so.

So don't run away from conflicts and don't brush important conversations under the rug. Have the courage to face what's important and you will see something beautiful come to life because of the effort you and others put in.

Moon in Pisces is also here to remind us of the unending creativity of the human spirit. What do you actually have to fear when you have yourself on your side? Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 19, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 19, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Work

Best time of the day: 10 am - 12 pm

Virgo, this day will be an exquisitely happy day for you, whether you have to go to work or are enjoying an end-of-the-year vacation. Trust your intelligence and engage with others in a light-hearted way. The cosmic forces have a lot of fun in store for you (and some insights while you are at it).

Those of you who are working are encouraged to be mindful of your responsibilities but not take on anything extra right now. Let things play out well and leave the new stuff for the new year, at least in the area of work.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Leisure

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Leo, the energy has a poignant feel to it for you. You are being urged to think about your place in the world and whether you are happy where you are. If not, why? If yes, why again? You can journal your answers for more clarity.

Some of you are stuck in a toxic environment or relationship at this time and want to break free. You are being asked to have faith in the cosmos because it has got your back. All you need to do is focus on your well-being and everything else will be taken care of.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Mindful breathing

Best time of the day: 5 am

Aries, this will be an absolutely fabulous day for you! More so if you and your loved ones have planned a movie night and are eager to have fun before the big screen. Who knows? Maybe some of you will be attending a premiere, too!

Interestingly, you are being urged to ground yourself even as you go about your day. It will help you live in the moment, extract the best out of each situation and truly leap into the new adventures waiting for you.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 6 - 7 pm

Capricorn, you will feel at the top of the world, and rightfully so! You have a lot of talents inside of you and the universe wants you to take the stage, and let them shine. Whether you do so in a corporate meeting room or at the local jazz bar with your trusty bass is up to you.

You are also being given a blank slate to do as you please. So, make sure to focus on your top priorities (including the fun ones) so you can channel your blessings to the right places.

5. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 8 - 9 pm

Taurus, you are being urged to be patient and maintain a steady pace. You are about to make a breakthrough in your career or collaborations, but you have to stay focused until everything is in place. Don't self-sabotage yourself! You deserve all the good stuff coming your way.

You are also being reminded that life is not about just one or two things. So, if you are a workaholic or have focused on only one thing for the longest time now, you will benefit from stepping out of your comfort zone and engaging with the other areas of life.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.