Love Horoscope For December 10, 2023

Here is the love horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology on December 10, 2023 during Venus and the Moon in Scorpio.

Aries

A dealbreaker. You have a lot of patience when you're in love, and your tolerance for things can run a mile long. Today, however, the Moon in your sector of secrets speaks in a protection fashion with Neptune, the planet that dissolves matters. Today may be the day where you have a final straw, the breaking point to a romantic relationship. While you may wish and hope to repair the problem, a part of you may feel as though it's impossible to do so right now. A break may be necessary to heal and later, things will grow back together again.

Taurus

Can you work it out after all? You are in a sentimental mood, and spending time with a partner who is also a long-term friend could bring emotions you did not anticipate feeling. You may be falling back in love with a person whom you once fell out of love with. The illusions of romance could be set to a slow simmer helping you to find your way back 'home' and into the arms of someone familiar.

Gemini

Your heart is in the right place, and you're willing to do whatever it takes to make a relationship work. The problem is what Neptune indicates here, and that may mean that you aren't really aware of how much work there will be to do. This relationship may require a lot from you. For now, you may be led to believe no matter what, love conquers all.

Cancer

You're in a romantic kind of mood, but sometimes your partner is not on the same page. It's a learning curve and a true test of your maturity and love for one another. You're able to set your desires aside tonight to give a significant other space. And this can be a wonderful way to show support and concern when you are feeling rested but they are not.

Leo

There's no place like home, but today you may be in a place that's unfamiliar to you. If you're spending time with your partner's family, and meeting them for the first time, you may it can be an adjustment. There are new rules and different ways of doing things. During Moon trine Neptune, you can blend in and make the best of it. Have fun.

Virgo

You've been thinking about someone, perhaps an ex, and during their absence you perceive them to be much more than they truly are. You may feel like they are wonderful and all the things you ever wanted. But then you remember something that was done, and that vibe ends. It's a interesting little dance that gets played during the Moon trine Neptune transit. Confusing, so maintain a level head and remember you broke up for a good reason.

Libra

You can idealize someone, and they may appear to be what you want, but due to distance or meeting online it will still take time to get to know this person. During the Moon trine Neptune transit time is what you need to see if this is a partner you can stay in love with. Try not to rush into serious things like moving in together or investing money by buying an item as a couple, until you're one hundred percent sure.

Scorpio

Someone may have a crush on you, Scorpio, and they are ready to let you know. However, you've learned not to led your heart get the best of you, so you're conservative and less inclined to jump into anything, even if your heart is really wanting you to. Pacing yourself during a romantic spark is not easy, but during this Moon trine Neptune transit, you can find a way.

Sagittarius

This is a spiritual day for love. Regardless if you're single or in an existing relationship, the Moon trine Neptune transit helps you to feel comfortable in your current relationship status. You aren't in a hurry to jump into something with a partner or rush into anything at all. This is a day to take things as they come, and your ego gets pushed out of the way.

Capricorn

A blind date? You may be invited to meet someone for a potential love match? A friend could portray another friend in the most positive light, and you could wonder if this is a kismet moment. The Moon trine Neptune transit may be where the stars align in your favor, and the recommendation of a friend who knows you both proves to be spot on.

Aquarius

You are eager to show someone how much you love them by your dedication to the relationship. You may find it hard not to go a bit overboard by spending money on your partner and using your resources to help improve their situation. Be generous but also cautious. Do things that are wise and sound in judgment.

Pisces

You are so ready for a trip to another location so that you can enjoy a honeymoon like vacation or a trip just to escape your problems for a while. The Moon trine Neptune transit brings out your dreamy nature. It's so easy to forget about your cares and get lost in the moment with the person you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.