Horoscope For December 11, 2023, During The Moon Entering Sagittarius

We are open and honest when the Moon enters Sagittarius. Here's what's in store when both Sun and Moon are in the sign of the archer on December 11, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, December 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Get ready. You're never too old to learn something new, Aries, And if you've been thinking about going back to school, this may be a great time to apply. The Moon enters Sagittarius activating your sector of education and academic study. Send out applications. Check out online programs. Fill out FAFSA to see if you qualify for any financial aid. If you're simply wanting to study something for fun, check out free courses online to see what captures your interest.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Stay alert. You could discover something that you did not know related to investments or things that you receive from other people. Moon enters Sagittarius activating your sector of shared resources and secrets. During the next few days, be careful who and what you disclose to others unless it's something you don't mind people knowing. Gossip can be a problem at this time. It's also a good idea to set up two-step authentication for websites, social media sites, emails, investments and banking logins.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be openminded. Transparency is always a good thing, so a conversation or need to explore new ideas could be on the horizon over the next few days. Moon enters Sagittarius activating your sector of relationships and business partnerships. The next few days are perfect for catching up on earning reports for companies that you invest in. If you follow any particular white papers for an industry, this is also a good time to read and get familiar with trends so you are up-to-date during conversations with others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Change is a good thing. It's time to consider your overall fitness and the things you need to help you be the best you can be. Moon enters Sagittarius activating your sector of routines and health. If you've struggled with making changes you promised to yourself, use the next few days to get an accountability partner. You can write a letter to your future self and put it in a place where you can see it. Also write out your big why, so it's defined in your mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Swoon. Your heart may be filled with emotions that you have wanted to feel for such a long time. Today's Moon enters Sagittarius activating your sector of passion and romance. If you've been wanting to buy flowers for someone, including yourself, consider picking up a bouquet this evening. Plan out a nice dinner for you and your significant other, and consider what romantic things you can do in the future together in 2024.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Big hugs, Virgo. you've come such a long way and so has your family. It's time to celebrate the bond of family and spend time with the people you love the most. Moon enters Sagittarius activating your sector of home and family. What are your family traditions? Write them down and invite others to share their own memories with you. Use this time to reacquaint yourself with your history and genealogy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Speak up, Libra. It's not always easy to be honest, but if you have something you need to say, this is the time to do it. Moon enters Sagittarius activating your sector of communication. There are lots of ways to communicate a message. You can say things verbally, give hints or use action. You can also use this time for reflection, working on a website, writing, sending important emails or scheduling future coffee chats with friends, family or potential clients.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Give thanks, Scorpio. Your financial picture is beginning to improve, and it begins with gratitude for what you already have. Moon enters Sagittarius activating your sector of money and personal property. Take inventory of all the gifts you've received over this year. Consider your blessings, and even though this holiday season tends to emphasize gift giving, consider how much you have that is free.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can do great things, Sagittarius. It's time to show up for yourself in the same way you often show up for others. The Moon enters your sign, Sagittarius, activating your sector of personal development and identity. During this special time of year, when your birth month arrives, it's the perfect time to reinvent yourself. Reflect on what you're doing well in and what you would like to change. Challenge yourself and write new goals down.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's a big nope. You don't need that kind of negative in your life, Capricorn. When you see something that you feel is toxic, you may not have the tolerance to wait around and see if it improves. Moon enters Sagittarius activating your sector of hidden enemies. Pay attention to blind spots including people you know are unhealthy in your life and have no intention of changing. Ask if you really need them so close to your daily routines and if possible decide how to change things so you can minimize their influence in your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Go out and meet people, Aquarius. it's time to socialize and you can begin online if you don't know where to start. Moon enters Sagittarius activating your sector of networking and business alliances. It may seem outdated but consider making a business card. Join online mastermind groups on LinkedIn or even Facebook. See what's happening on Threads and join in on the conversation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're going places. You have so much to offer the world, including the type of role and contributions you make at the workplace. You're ready to shine and give a job your all, especially when the Moon enters Sagittarius activating your sector of career and social status. This is a great time to think about your future career goals, including what you'd like to do in the next 5 to 10 years. Write out a personal development plan with action steps so you have greater focus.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.