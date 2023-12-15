December 16 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest In Love For 3 Zodiac Signs

Finally, we have a day where everything we do seems to be marinated in love. Whether we're at work or play, we keep with us a touchstone of love, and that means that all of our actions come from a good place, a place of love, honor and respect. December 16, 2023, our helping hand transit of the day is Moon sextile Mars.

Mars energy oftentimes means brute strength and power, and considering the might that Mars transits carry, we can also know that this kind of energy can be used for good. It's not all war and anger with Mars; we are here to utilize the power within the transit for the purpose of making people happy as well as for feeling good about ourselves.

During Moon sextile Mars, we find a way to get closer to the people we love, and for three zodiac signs, this will definitely be a romantic move.

If there's something we want to tell our romantic partners, as in something 'big,' then it is the day to let it all out.

Auspiciously, this is a good day for marriages, proposals, engagements and the like. If we are up for it, we can take on big projects and if we believe with all of our hearts, then we can basically accomplish anything in love.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love starting December 16, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It doesn't take much for you to get the hint, and in terms of your romantic life, you have taken all the hints you need in order to come up with a working plan. In your mind, it's all about the betterment of the relationship, and if that takes effort on your part, then transits like Moon sextile Mars are all there for you.

On this day, you're going to be the star player in your show, and rave reviews are part of a payoff.

You are going to show that you are not just any old average person to your romantic partner but that you really are the superhero they imagine you to be. You've come through for this person in the past, and it will be during Moon sextile Mars, that you show your partner that you are one hundred percent irreplaceable. Not that they were thinking of replacing you — oh no.

You are never one to shy away from Mars energy, and if there's any sign out there that can wrap it around your little finger, it's you. You will be showing how you work with Moon sextile Mars in the form of being a passionate lover and an attentive partner. Whoever it is that got lucky enough to be YOUR partner will know by day's end that they need look no further. You are the real deal, the best, the cream of the crop.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you can be such a show off at times, you have had to show your partner that your braggadocious (do you believe that word!?) behavior is actually backed up by truth. You really are 'all that and a bag of chips' as they say, and during the transit of Moon sextile Mars, you'll feel all too happy to prove whatever it takes to have your partner totally convinced that you are, indeed, a superstar.

What makes you so much fun to be around is that your attitude is also quite funny. You aren't just pushing your immense value down people's throats. You are actually hilarious and as we all know, laughter is the best medicine there is. You are in fine form, Leo, as you will be thrilling your romantic partner with some of the best comedy you can come up with.

They have always loved the fact that you can state something so sarcastic or so royally hysterical at the most inopportune moments, and that's why Moon sextile Mars plays such an important role in timing.

You are the charmer, and your romantic partner is the person who desires to sit back and be charmed. It's a match made in heaven when it comes to moods and sharing. Expect much love out on December 16, 2023.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What Moon sextile Mars brings you is a surprising amount of nerve and all of it is positive. What you'll notice is that your nerve acts like self-esteem and that self-esteem allows you to feel all-powerful. This confidence pushes you straight into the arms of the person you love, where you will continue with the powerful feeling in the form of affection, attention and the general giving of love and adoration.

You are conscious that there are many things in your life right now that demand your undivided attention, and some of them are not as wonderful as the feeling of being in the arms of your loved one.

So, you prioritize your life in such a way that you place your romantic partner above them all. It's OK. It's your life and during Moon sextile Mars, you feel very strongly about being happy. Another day for the stress; it is for the bliss of romance.

What Moon sextile Mars also brings you this Saturday is a sense of commonality with your partner. It is a very good day to accentuate the positive, as they say, and get down with what you know works. If you and your partner have things in common, then start there. It is a great day for togetherness, and things like artistic or creative acts done in the union work very well. Let yourself go creatively, knowing that it's all worth a try. Why not? Life is for living, so get in on some of that, Pisces!

