5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky This Week

The energy of luck this week, between December 18 - 24, 2023, has a relaxed and relaxing quality to it. You are being urged to find the path of least resistance in your endeavors because luck will find you along that way.

Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs stand to gain the most by leaning into this wisdom this week — namely, Rabbit, Rooster, Horse, Snake and Goat.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Heaven over Earth (#12), which is changing to Heaven over Fire (#13). Its message is simple — to turn your luck, you must do something out of the ordinary for yourself.

After all, how can you expect different results if you keep doing the same things over and over again? Sometimes, the quickest way to break free from the shackles of stagnation is to do something dramatic and ground-breaking, led by the force of our will and spirit.

The results will surprise you and show you why people say that the great ones make their luck. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week between December 18 - 24.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of December 18 - 24, 2023:

1. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Patient luck

Rabbit, your luck this week is really strong. You literally manifested it into being! It's all because you have been patient for so long, even as you continued to do your part. So now the universe is here to return the favor and show you its appreciation for your diligence.

If you feel called to, write a letter to the future you six months and one year from now and tell them about your hopes and dreams for those timelines. Then, put them aside and set a reminder on your phone. Luck will bring those wishes to life by the time you read those letters in the future.

2. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Lucky ideas

Rooster, your mind is your greatest asset this week. It will inspire you and nudge you in the right direction, where luck will be waiting for you. So make sure to pay attention to the signs and let your luck manifest! If you are struggling with a problem, luck will also bring you the solution to it this week.

Some of you will benefit from adopting a grounding ritual into your daily life at this time. It will help you take advantage of your luck and follow the golden way. This can be a daily breathing ritual in the morning or a calming meditation right before bed. Do what feels right to you.

3. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Determined luck

Horse, you will make your luck this week because your manifestation powers are really strong right now. So focus on your top priorities this week and channel all your effort, strength, and will into it. Luck will follow the call and help you bring your vision to life, regardless of who's supportive of you and who's not.

If you feel called to, light a green candle sometime this week with the intention of honing your luck and directing it with authority. It's time to seize your destiny! And if you feel called to do this candle ritual more than once this week, then do just that. The harder you lean into your luck, the better things will be for you.

4. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Listening luck

Snake, your luck this week is a bit strange. It will lead you to people and places where you will feel the urge to stay silent and just listen. Heed that call and open your ears wide. You will learn more than you could have ever imagined this way. And what you learn will suddenly spark a brilliant idea inside you.

If you feel called to, step out of your home and visit places where people congregate usually. It can be a public park, a local coffee shop or even a garage sale. You will place yourself on the path of your luck this way.

5. Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luck of the Star

Goat, your luck this week has an extraordinary quality to it. It will help you move away from people and places that are not for your highest good and help you stake claim to the throne of greatness. This will set you apart from the crowd, but isn't that what you were hoping for anyway?

Don't second-guess your path forward. If you want to leave behind a legacy, you must live a life that's considered a legacy. You can't do so while living like the general masses. And if this hones your courage and confidence, too, then even better!

