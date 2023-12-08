5 Zodiac Signs Can Have The Best Horoscopes On December 9, 2023

Sweet words and kind actions are in store for everyone on December 9, 2023. don't just give! Be open and receptive, too, so others can extend their love to you, too. Of course, five zodiac signs stand to benefit the most by leaning into this message — namely, Aries, Leo, Pisces, Sagittarius and Capricorn. The rest of the zodiac signs are being urged to choose kindness, too.

With Moon conjunct Venus in Scorpio standing out as the main astrological influence, goodwill and charm will go farther than ever before. So don't be surprised if you pick up a few secret admirers along the way. The subtext is highlighted here as the name of the game. So, pay attention when interacting with others.

Also, the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 12 is pretty close. So, if you want to manifest good fortune and big dreams, now's the time to plan and prepare for a new Moon ritual before the actual day comes around. Sweet pea and white jasmine incense are specifically highlighted here as good ingredients. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 9, 2023.

Five zodiac signs can have the best horoscopes on December 9, 2023:

1. ARIES

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images, OpenClipart-Vectors from pixabay, Berry Art | Canva Pro

Aries, remember that saying "in for a penny, in for a pound"? Well, the cosmic forces have thrown in their lot with you. So, you have heavy-duty support right now. Take advantage of this good energy to further your dreams and plans. You can literally conquer it all!

Weirdly enough, workaholicism may have a detrimental effect right now on you. It's got that vibe of "trying too hard." So make some time for play and fun, especially with your best mates. If sports are involved (not just as spectators), then even better!

2. LEO

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images, OpenClipart-Vectors from pixabay, Berry Art | Canva Pro

Leo, the universe will send you messengers from unexpected sources. Whether it's an advert, a random line said by a random person or good advice offered to you by your favorites, be in listening mode instead of speaking. You will gain tremendously this way.

Weirdly enough, hard labor is indicated as an area to focus on. So, if you have been thinking of cleaning your house, this is the sign you were looking for. Don't procrastinate anymore! Some of you may benefit from going into beast mode at work, too, even if it's a Saturday.

3. PISCES

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images, OpenClipart-Vectors from pixabay, Berry Art | Canva Pro

Pisces, you are on solid ground. So trust your inner counsel. The energy is here to hype you up, even if it does so in a quiet kind of way. You are being urged to let things unfold without trying to micromanage your blessings.

Your love life is also being highlighted here. So, spend time with your significant other or step out of your comfort zone if you are single. Your heart will lead you true. Just make sure not to confuse being brave and taking good risks with red flags!

4. SAGITTARIUS

Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images, OpenClipart-Vectors from pixabay, Berry Art | Canva Pro

Sagittarius, good luck and good fortune will grace your doorstep. Are you ready for it? Some of you already knew this was going to happen. If so, and you have a contract to sign, you couldn't have chosen a more auspicious day to begin things. Just make sure not to let your happiness cloud your judgment.

You will also benefit from doing something that only you want to do and which has nothing to do with anyone else's wishes or desires. Now's the time to break free from people-pleasing patterns. You deserve this boon!

5. CAPRICORN

( Photo credit: MSPhotographic from Getty Images, OpenClipart-Vectors from pixabay, Berry Art | Canva Pro

Collaborations are the name of the game for you, Capricorn. They will bring you good fortune and pleasant surprises. So shake the dust off your team-player skills and seize the day! The more you allow others to share their ideas and curb the need to be the decider, the better things will be for you.

You are also being urged to make time for pleasure activities. The universe is giving you a blank canvas to do with as you will. So don't squander this blessing by letting it fade away ... even if that means being more daring with your ice cream choices after hours!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.