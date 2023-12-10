3 Zodiac Signs Can't Stop Thinking About Their Ex On December 11, 2023

If this day hits you like a ton of bricks and all you can think about is your ex, then you are probably one of three zodiac signs. What we're working with, and what is at the heart of why you can't get your ex out of your mind is the transit, Mercury sextile Venus. If ever there were an 'obsessed with the ex' transit, this one is IT, folks. We've got it with us all day on December 11, 2023.

Hey, it's the end of the year. This is usually the time when we can't get out of our heads anyway, as Memory Lane usually invites us in for a long journey into remembering who we've loved and who we've lost. Ah, the ex. The good ol' ex of ours, how we wish we could still feel the way we used to feel about them. Still, they were special, and it is for thinking about them and letting them take up all the space they want inside our minds.

During Mercury sextile Venus, we permit ourselves to get lost in thought, and because it's a Venus transit, we tend to veer into the Love Zone. Of course, on this day, December 11, 2023, the Love Zone has room for only one person, and that just happens to be our ex. OK. Let's do this. It's only in the mind, right?

Three zodiac signs can't stop thinking about an ex on December 11, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gone are the days when you sit and brood over how wronged you were by your ex. The truth of the matter is that enough time has passed since the breakup, and you have come to understand that you played a part in the destruction of the relationship as well. All is just water under the bridge now, and as your temper has died down, you are now able to remember this person in the way you want to: as someone you loved very, very much.

During the day's transit of Mercury sextile Venus, you will feel like reaching out to this person, if only to say a friendly hello. You will not do so, however, as you trust that your gut feeling is really more about reminiscing than it is about actually communicating with them. You feel good about your ex and you don't mind thinking about them all day long, as you will be doing on December 11, 2023.

What makes you feel good is that you are also now able to recognize in yourself the ability to let go. Sure, you are enjoying some great old memories, but you're not ruining your memories by interjecting bits and pieces of rage or jealousy. You are no longer attached to this person through negativity, and this is like a vacation for you. So, as the year comes to a close, does your pain. Thoughts of your ex are plentiful but positive.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury sextile Venus has you practically obsessed with thoughts on your ex-partner. You might actually start laughing at yourself for indulging so intensely. It's December 11, 2023 and you know in your heart that you and this person are over, done with, kaput, ended ... but you can't help but remember the good times you shared and while this might make you feel a little bit sad, you're happy to think that you knew someone that special. Yes, it ended, but that was meant to be.

You don't look back in anger when it comes to this person ... not any longer, at least. You have grown spiritually, Scorpio and you've come to see all the experiences of your life as lessons that were well worth learning, even if they caused pain. It's all part of the process for you, and the time spent thinking about your ex is a time you feel is worthwhile. The anger and pain are gone, and you are now free to think about your ex while knowing you will be moving forward.

You don't want this person back. You know this. You also know that you aren't about to deny yourself any truths, and on this day, December 11, 2023, the truth you'll come to accept is that you love this person still. You aren't trying to get back with them, as you know that's not on your karmic menu. You will spend a good deal of thinking positive thoughts about your ex, and then ... you will move on. It's all good, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are still in touch with your ex as there's a good chance you may have created a child together, and that bond will always keep you familiar. While some couples cannot stand each other after a divorce, there are times when the reality of the relationship eventually rises to the surface. In your case, Sagittarius, what you had with your ex was a natural, bonafide friendship. You and your ex were great friends once ... and that friendship has always been there for you ... just in case you need it.

On December 11, 2023, you and your ex will spend time together ... not as a romantic couple, as that will never happen again, nor do you want that to happen ... but as friends. While this may only result in a few warmhearted laughs, it will go nowhere else, and that's OK for both of you. Still, it will soothe you to know that the worst of it is long over with. You fought like hell and now the war is over. You can be friends again.

You'll spend much of this day fondly remembering this old love of yours, as Mercury sextile Venus will have you allowing yourself the memory of what once was. Knowing you are not running back into each other's arms gives you the freedom to remember them well. Think of them as someone you can know, trust, and love as a friend. This one worked out for you, Sagittarius. You'll think of them all day long and these thoughts will make you smile.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.