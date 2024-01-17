Lasting Love Is Possible For 5 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of January

Relationships are emerging as Pluto prepares to shift into Aquarius on January 20, 2024. In fact, most of January is dominated by Capricorn energy until Aquarius season starts. The month begins with Mars shifting into this earth sign, followed by the New Moon, Mercury and then Venus.

This is especially important for relationships as Mars and Venus are known as celestial lovers. With both in the earth sign of Capricorn, it represents a call to focus on creating a real, lasting, secure romantic relationship.

While butterflies, chemistry, and romance are all important aspects of feeling an attraction, it's the everyday matters that make up a lasting love. Whether it's how you show up for one another after a stressful week, how supported you feel, or even how that morning cup of coffee together just seems to set the tone for the day.

These are all real matters of relationships and represent domestic intimacy when your life is blended with that of a romantic partner. By embracing this energy and using it to create an even closer romantic connection, you can have more than just butterflies, but a life that is built and shared by you and your partner.

Capricorn rules over acts of service, so reflect on this throughout the month in how you need to be loved and what your partner might need to feel loved even more deeply. This will ask you to not just love in the ways that come naturally to you but also to stretch yourself to love your partner in all the ways that they crave.

Romance goes beyond just butterflies; instead it transforms you and the relationship into one that is genuinely fulfilling on all levels. Often, the most romantic gesture isn't flowers or expensive dates but making your partner feel genuinely seen and heard, which is what acts of service are all about. When you feel truly seen by your partner, you also feel genuinely loved.

Horoscopes For The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve For January 2024

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're going to have to renegotiate an important matter in your romantic relationship this month as part of your growth process. This change is one that you've been reflecting on during the past year, and it is the product of everything you've been going through with yourself. Now, you're going to have to approach your partner with an openness to change.

Relationships will frequently need to go through different growth phases where the original agreements need to be modified as dynamics change and evolve. This is part of the bigger purpose of Capricorn energy in your chart as Pluto will be shifting out of this earth sign on January 20 as well and is helping you release old ways of looking at things. With your partner, try to ask each of you to reflect on how things are and then how you would like to modify them to be more in alignment with your growth. Then, look at your lists together and plan how to move forward.

Mercury direct in Sagittarius will encourage positive communication. Use that time to embrace conversations and plan for what needs to change in your relationship to create more intimacy. You will have time to work on these matters, but to make the most of this energy, it's better to be prepared for what is to come rather than have it take you by surprise.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With the plethora of Capricorn energy around you this month, the focus will be on your romantic relationships. For you, it comes in two separate ways. In one facet, you are preparing to release and put to rest an important chapter of your life, while in the other, you're beginning to look toward the new. In a space that holds both your past and your future, it's important to understand the need to give yourself the emotional space to process and move through everything necessary to come out even stronger than before.

January may very well hold the clearing away or closure connected with a past relationship or a challenging phase in one that you are still in. At the same time, the New Moon, Mars and Mercury in Capricorn will help you become determined to heal your union and communicate about everything necessary to move forward. Yet, as Venus shifts into Capricorn on January 23 toward the end of the month, there will be nothing but loving, positive vibes around you.

If you're still with your partner, make time to work together on what you want to forgive or release from the past cycle, and if single, then create time to do that for yourself. As you're doing any work on releasing, also create space around what you want to call in. In your case, the past truly doesn't determine the future, especially if you are committed to learning from the past and allowing yourself to grow into a mature, stable love.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

January is a month of blessings upon blessings in your romantic life as themes of marriage and children are heightened in your romantic relationship. This is due to the Capricorn energy surplus in your life and the focus shifting from receiving all that has changed this year to fully committing to it. Pluto is preparing to shift out of Capricorn and into Aquarius, which will bring a change to routines, and an improvement to your well-being but it will be all for the positive.

Capricorn rules the area of your life that brings in greater commitment and joy, so it's important to focus your energy on having important conversations or surprising proposals that may come in. This is an excellent time to speak about moving in, planning a wedding or getting married. You've been working toward this for a long period of time, and now all your dreams are about to become reality.

Even if you have experienced challenges recently, just know that there is no great love that is always smooth or easy. It's the challenges that make you stronger as both you and your partner are now focused on creating a life together. Let yourself bear your heart, and trust that everything that's happening right now is all part of creating the love and life you've always dreamed of.

4. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may find that conversations become more important this month as the Capricorn and Sagittarius energy lightens up your family, home, and communication sectors. Mercury will station direct in Sagittarius, giving you time to open space for conversations that create more freedom, authenticity and space in your relationship. At the same time, Capricorn will help you work to create and tend to the deep roots that you desire.

You are on the brink of monumental changes this year as the Nodes of Fate in Aries and Libra begin to bring you closer to your personal and romantic destiny. Each moment is an essential one of that, which means this month, you are setting the tone and laying the foundation in place for what you want to have — even if you don't or have never had it. You may be taken far out of your comfort zone this year, but it will inspire you to live to new heights. You just need to make sure your partner is on the same page about your dreams.

Make sure you're not operating in the way you think they want you to, or that will keep the union in tack, as you should never be afraid to voice your truth for fear of losing a relationship. If this relationship really is meant to improve and remain with you on your journey, then they will rise to the challenge and be able to support your growth even if they don't understand each step of it. When you realize that you are your best when you're being yourself, you also attract and can create the best relationship.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This year, you're focused on your professional life or other matters that are about your growth and success, but make sure that you're leaving room for love, too. Whether you're single or in a relationship, you've been so focused on other matters in your life that you haven't been the hopeless romantic that you usually are, which means you also haven't been as focused on your romantic life. While life and love are balanced, it is time to check in with your partner or desires for partnership to ensure you are honoring and building all you want.

Capricorn energy rules over your house of wishes, which also governs the relationships you set up in your life and what the core principles are. With so many planets, Mars, Mercury, Venus and the New Moon in Capricorn this month, you are going to be reviewing and becoming more focused not only on your romantic life but also on ensuring that the person you partner with has those qualities you genuinely need.

With Capricorn in this area of your life, you need a partner who practices integrity, patience and strength. You may have been overly selective at times in your life, but now you need to return to what love means to you so that you can really start to get back to building the relationship of your dreams and living life with your heart on the sleeve. You can't really know if someone is all you want if you don't hold the space for them to show you and don't worry about your career. That is going to take off. For now, just focus on your heart and all the love you must give.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.