The December 10 Love Horoscopes Are So Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs

There's a very good reason why three zodiac signs will reap the rewards of love on December 10 and the transit, Moon trine Neptune, and that is because this event reaches out to those of us who have worked hard to become compassionate, empathetic and sensitive people, where our love lives are concerned.

While this may seem like a given, we all know that not every relationship works this fairly and that not every partner puts in their due diligence when it comes to making themselves available on all levels.

During Moon trine Neptune, on December 10, 2023, we will find that if we are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here, we will be very open to our partners and very willing to be totally present for them.

Should our partners need us, we will have no problem whatsoever about putting aside what we are doing so that they feel comfortable and at ease with us.

We are by no means intimidating in any way this Sunday. In fact, we're quite amicable and kind. December 10 is a very good and lucky day in love, and during Moon trine Neptune, we who are open to love will find that it's all around us.

The December 10 love horoscopes are so very lucky for three zodiac signs:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Moon trine Neptune brings out a side to you, Cancer, that is very natural, as you'll be bringing your best game on Sunday in the form of love and compassion for your romantic partner. There is nothing but smooth sailing and sweet talk on this day, and all of it is sincere and heartfelt. You are in the position of being someone's 'true north,' and what that implies is that, whether you know it or not, you are the person that grounds and centers the person whom you call your 'partner.'

If you've ever wanted to feel 'needed' before, then you will see that you are indeed very much needed by the person in your life who depends on you, your kindness and your good nature. You don't mind any of this, and during Moon trine Neptune on December 10, 2023, you are going to see that not only is this a pleasant situation, but it's the preferred situation. You've always wanted to be trusted, and this only inspires you to be an even better person.

Moon trine Neptune will also tap into that part of your brain that allows you to dream big when it comes to what you see for yourself and your partner in the near and far future. Because you have shown your partner that you are the real deal when it comes to love, you now feel as though they are so 'with you' in this that all you can do is dream together of a future so bright and shiny that you won't be able to stop smiling.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there's one thing about you that is supreme 'Aquarius,' it's that you pick and choose the times when you feel you can act generously. What this means is that you are discerning. You do not always give your time out freely, and sometimes, you spend almost too much time deliberating as to what you should do. You always want to help, but sometimes you miss the mark and end up withdrawing because you've arrived too late.

What this essentially means is that when you DO decide to show up, you are there with bells and whistles on. And on December 10, 2023, you are the one person in someone's life who comes through with flying colors, and it brings you immense joy to be that person. Sometimes, you kick yourself for not being there for the person you love, and even though you do adore them, you get in the way of your overthinking tendencies.

That's how Moon trine Neptune works to help you get out of your way so that you can shine in the way that brings so much joy and happiness to the one person you want to see. Compassion is all there with you, but you don't let it out as much as you believe you should. On December 10, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you will not hold back and your generosity will save someone's life. You are doing the right thing ... let it go.

3. Pisces, you are so ready to love.

Sensitivity is your thing, Pisces, and when it doesn't take too much out of you, you're all in for it. And on this day, December 10, 2023, you are going to find that your particular 'brand' of sensitivity is what's going to change the world for someone in your life who needs your love. During the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you are going to see that you are needed and that this need is not an extravagance but a healthy requirement made of you by your romantic partner.

You will find that during this transit, Moon trine Neptune, you are more than willing to step up and do your best to make your partner feel as though the world is a safe place and that relying on you is a good move, indeed. You feel needed and wanted on this day, and it gives you a sense of purpose. You want to be the one that your partner turns to for trustworthy love. You want to be the one your partner runs to for all the things you believe you were meant to give.

December 10 feels lucky and special for you, Pisces. You get to exercise your compassion muscles, and that feels oh-so good. You are best when you're in the position of having to be someone's life raft, and you don't mind if you are tugged at.

You are there to give support and during Moon trine Neptune, you'll want to be that person. You'll want to be the one who is thought of as the person who comes to one's rescue. All of this makes you incredibly happy, and you are thrilled to be able to come through for your romantic partner on this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.