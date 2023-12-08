Luck In Love Runs Out For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting December 9, 2023

The transit of the day, Moon opposite Jupiter, automatically implies luck and how we go about making it our own. While luck doesn't usually need to be controlled, we may find that during this Jupiter transit on December 9, 2023, we are the ones who decide whether we have it or whether it's slipped us by.

What this basically means is that, for three zodiac signs on this day, we will see that the love we want to have in our lives may just be too much trouble to acquire and that we are actually becoming weary of trying. The minute we start to doubt ourselves, as we will during Moon opposite Jupiter, we will see that 'luck' follows, in so much as it follows our doubt.

When doubt leads the way, we end up creating stumbling blocks all around ourselves, and that's how today ends up showing us that our luck in love has officially expired. We have given up on this search, and we know it. It might be worth continuing, but that job may really be the work of another person. During the Moon opposite Jupiter, we are spent.

Three zodiac signs whose luck in love runs out on December 9, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It is on this day, December 9, 2023, that you, Gemini, will decide that all of this intense effort to find love and make it your very own is ... too much to deal with. In this way, you make your luck, and in the same way, you let go of this luck as well. What occurs to you during Moon opposite Jupiter is that this whole 'go for it' thing is an ideal and one that you are simply too tired to support for the rest of the month. You don't like thinking of yourself as a quitter, but quitting sounds mighty nice right about now.

So you follow your heart and your heart says, back off, take a break. You are just not feeling it when it comes to timing or to love itself. Sure, love is great and you'd love to be an active participant in its exciting world, but you just don't feel you have enough energy to maintain this kind of enthusiasm. You are losing momentum, and during the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll find that that's OK. It would be best if you worked at your own pace. Call it luck or misfortune; all you know is that you're pooped.

You don't feel as though luck is on your side today, this week, or perhaps for all the weeks prior. OK, you get the hint. Maybe this isn't in your cards right now. You are not disheartened or jaded about any of it. In fact, you're fine with love. You are just honest enough with yourself to know when you should back out, and December 9, 2023, shows you that this day is as good as any way to back away, regroup, and have a good long think about it all.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you always come out swinging, you aren't used to the idea of luck not being on your side, and the last thing you'd ever consider is that you're out of luck ... especially when it comes to love and romance. So, you'll do whatever it takes to convince yourself that you are simply taking a break, as that is what you will tell yourself you need. That is just fine because whether you admit that luck is just not on your side or if it's just you need to rest, it's all going to work out for you in the long run.

December 9, 2023, brings you the transit of Moon opposite Jupiter, and it will be during this time that you come to understand that your opportunities for love, at this point, have dried up. That's not to say this is a permanent state; it most certainly isn't. It feels awkward for you to have to think that you didn't get what you wanted this time around, and it may have you slinking into a brief depression. No worries, though, Leo; you are the master of your fate and you will return when the time is right.

During the transit of Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll see that there are many chances for love ahead and that the new year is nothing but promise when it comes to romance. OK, so you might not have a romantic partner sitting at the table for that holiday dinner. In a way, you feel relieved at this. In your heart, you feel that luck is always on your side and that if you don't have someone in your life right now, then that is what's best for you, according to the cosmos.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you have to understand is that if you feel like luck is not on your side during Moon opposite Jupiter on December 9, 2023, it's not necessarily about love. You may feel as though you've been going through a 'bad luck' phase, and now you're just waiting for the ball to drop when it comes to your love life. In this way, you may create a situation where you and your romantic partner start a mini-war. You are creating your reality by thinking negatively.

That's how it starts for you, during Moon opposite Jupiter. You sense that something in some department of your life has 'failed' and now you're just waiting around for it to all fall apart. You have always been seduced by dark thinking and so if the opportunity to think negatively comes around, you pounce on it as if it is life-affirming, which it is not. It's just you being Virgo. And that's why you feel that on December 9, 2023, luck has run out for you in love.

Hey, wake up! No such thing is happening. This is all in your mind, Virgo, and you have to snap out of it. Yes, you may feel that things aren't going right, but that doesn't mean you have to 'throw the baby out with the bathwater,' as the old cliche states. Your love life is fine, so don't make it a problem. Then again, you will do as you please, even if it ends up causing you pain. Luck isn't against you, but you do have the power to create bad luck, so please try and avoid doing that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.