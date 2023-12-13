What Makes These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs So Lucky Before The End Of The Week

Luck favors those who can learn from their victories and their defeats. Five Chinese zodiac signs stand to benefit the most this week, if they lean into this wisdom. They are Snake, Horse, Rabbit, Goat and Ox.

Sometimes, luck can act like the wind beneath your sails, helping you go faster and faster towards your chosen goal. Other times, the wind may be still or not as forceful. Don't make the mistake of being grateful for the former and displeased with the latter. Big or small, everything counts — and the universe favors those who can see it.

Adopting a daily ritual of saying (or writing) three things you are grateful for is a great way to make sure you don't take your luck for granted or forget to thank fate for the fresh stuff coming your way.

You can deepen the exercise by being thankful for one thing from the distant past, one thing that happened this year and one thing that happens today. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest before the week is over.

What makes these five Chinese zodiac signs so lucky before the week ends.

1. Snake: Hidden luck

Snake, your luck this week has a clandestine quality to it. Fate does not want to spoil the surprise for you and so is refusing to be forthcoming. Have faith. You are at the top of the lucky list for a beautiful reason. Once it comes to fruition, you will have tears of joy in your eyes.

If you feel called to, add the color green to your life this week through the outfits you wear, the botanicals you place in a vase, or even the food you eat. Green is lucky for you at this time, plus it will help you stay grounded and patient while destiny works its magic behind the scenes.

2. Horse: Lucky commitments

Horse, if you are getting married this week, you couldn't have chosen a more auspicious time period! This lucky energy will also bless those of you who want to take your relationships to the next level, whether it's an acquaintance becoming a friend or a lover becoming a significant other.

If you feel called to, meditate out in the open at least once this week. Preferably when it's windy, intuitive messages will flow to you when you do. Just make sure you are warm and comfortable if it's cold outside or wearing something that makes you feel good and easy if it's sweltering hot.

3. Rabbit: Manifestation luck!

Rabbit, your luck this week is potent. You can literally manifest your wishes out of thin air if you lean into your powers and don't second-guess this ability. If that's difficult for you (especially if you have problems with anxiety or overthinking), then write your wishes on a sheet of paper and tie it around a white candle before lighting the wick. The ritual will help you stay grounded. Just make sure to follow fire safety precautions!

Your intuition may also be extra heightened this week. Thus leading you to astonishing experiences and a lot more lucky turns.

4. Goat: Luck of the stars!

Goat, your luck this week has a starry quality to it. So if you are a social media influencer, public figure or someone whose career/life depends on fame, don't be surprised when luck blazes in and helps you take everything to the next level. You are ready for it. Believe it!

Some of you may want to gloat at your enemies when this happens, but try to restrain that urge. Focusing on the wrong people and emotions will poison your luck. Don't squander it!

5. Ox: Intuitive luck

Ox, your luck this week has an unconventional quality to it. It will help you pave the path of least resistance to your big dreams. So don't question this luck and the intuitive hits it brings to you. Yes, you will confuse some people with your plans and decisions, but that's because they don't know this is the path of least resistance.

Also, don't try to bring others along with you on this lucky ride. Only selfish people expect you to think about them first when you haven't even crossed the finish line yourself! Let your intuition guide you on this.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.