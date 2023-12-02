4 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On December 3, 2023

Every individual who's made a name for themselves in any field was once a beginner trying to find their place in the world.

The energy, on December 3, 2023, is urging us to remember this truth lest we sabotage our potential and enable others to become false prophets.

Four zodiac signs — Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn and Pisces — will benefit the most if they lean into this message.

The rest of the zodiac signs are being urged to pay attention to such dynamics in the world, too.

With Neptune in Pisces standing out as the main astrological focus (specifically Neptune's relationship with Moon in Leo), we are being urged to choose the bandwagons we jump onto with more care. FOMO and #YOLO can be destructive if we are not intentional with our choices.

Sun conjunct Mars in Sagittarius is here to add weight to this wisdom by reminding us that what may be popular in one corner of the world may be virtually unheard of in another. So, are you really missing out if you choose not to involve yourself with something that's seemingly popular? Trust your intuition if something feels "icky."

Some of you will benefit from doing a bathing ritual to cleanse your energy field. Use sea salt and rosemary for this, and waft sage before and afterward. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 3, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 3, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Leo

Best area to focus on: Future planning

Best time of the day: 2 & 11 pm

Aries, the energy is highly collaborative with you. All activities you engage in that require teamwork will benefit from this blessing. You may even receive an email offering you an opportunity that you can capitalize on in the weeks to come (or in 2024). Let people help you. The cosmic forces are sending them to your aid.

Future planning is also highlighted for you. So, if you haven't outlined your plans for the next five years (or even ten!), now's the time to do so. You can even turn it into a manifestation ritual by scripting your hopes and dreams.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Sagittarius, the energy has a mysterious feel to it for you. The blindfold will be ripped off your eyes regarding certain toxic situations that you were conditioned into believing were good for you. This can be in a romantic relationship, a situation with a mentor or teacher or even certain lessons you imbibed from your parents.

It can feel harsh and turn your life upside down, but the truth will set you free. That's why you are on the best horoscopes list. It's a cosmic blessing, even if it doesn't feel so in the moment. So try to be compassionate with yourself because the effects of gaslighting and manipulation can be extremely insidious.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Dinner/date

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 pm

Capricorn, your mind will be your best friend. Trust it over all else. You are being urged to stay balanced so you can reap the cosmic blessings that are here for you. Some of you will benefit from reevaluating your priorities and asking yourself if they are truly your own or were seeded into your mind to benefit someone else.

Dinner time will be an especially important period for you. Whether you spend it alone or in the company of friends or family, astonishing revelations await you. So listen first and speak later. You will know what to do if you do this.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Arts & crafts

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 pm

Pisces, your love life will be blessed. So, if you are in a relationship and have a date planned with your partner, expect extraordinary experiences. If you are single, you will learn something new that will be an aha moment for your love life in all the good ways. Trust your gut as you go through the day so you can take advantage of the blessings that are here for you.

Your creative life is also being highlighted here. So, any time spent on hobbies, especially artistic ones, will feel like a boon to you. You may even come upon an intriguing idea that brings with it a Midas touch. Wearing a rose quartz pendant will help you align yourself with the positive energies that are here for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.