These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Be Very Lucky Before The Week Is Over

The energy in the week, is here to remind us that luck can make a lot of beautiful things happen in our lives. We must not rely solely on it to turn things around. Hard work and smart work will often help you take advantage of your good luck and soar even higher.

While five Chinese zodiac signs stand to gain the most by leaning into this week's wisdom — namely, Rooster, Rabbit, Rat, Ox and Goat — the rest of the zodiac signs are being urged to pay attention to these dynamics too.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Water over Wind (#48). Your soul knows the right path for you. It may not be the right path for the people around you, which may be why they oppose your vision and dreams, but it's still the one you must be faithful to.

Luck will always find you when you walk the right path for yourself. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week.

Before the week is over, these five Chinese zodiac signs will experience some type of luck.

1. Rooster: Emotional luck

Rooster, your luck this week is tied to your emotional state. https://www.yourtango.com/self/why-am-i-so-emotionalDon't worry! You don't need to be mindlessly positive and zombie-happy all week long to engage with this good luck. Instead, whatever you wish or desire in a heightened state of emotions will find its way to you or be fulfilled. So try to stay grounded and calm for the most part ... lest you make a wish in anger that you later regret.

You can engage with this good luck through visualization meditation, where you consciously focus on the more positive feelings and direct your attention to the things you truly want. It will be a win-win all around that way. You can also carry a blue calcite point to help you remember your true wishes.

2. Rabbit: Juggernaut luck!

Rabbit, your luck this week is so strong that nothing and no one will be able to stand in your way! There's a caveat. You need to make up your mind first, so this cosmic force can act as a battering ram to topple the obstacles and naysayers that try to get in your way. Take advantage of this swiftly, though, because there's no guarantee this good fortune will stick around for another week.

A simple breathing exercise or calming meditation can help you direct this luck better by focusing on exactly what you want. Plus, this will get rid of any pesky self-sabotaging thoughts. After all, if you believe you will fail, you will.

3. Rat: Culling luck

Rat, your luck this week is a bit weird. It will sharpen your claws and feed your determination, and thus enable you to close unwanted chapters in your life, kick the toxic lurkers to the curb and start fresh. Just make sure not to second-guess this power! It's dependent on you to kickstart it. After all, how can luck sharpen your claws if you don't have claws in the first place?

You will also benefit from holding back from jumping to quick conclusions and throwing your lot in with people randomly. Now's the time to be more discerning about the path ahead and wait until you can see the full picture. The color white will be lucky for you this week.

4. Ox: Lucky handouts

Ox, here's the thing. It always feels great when luck blesses us out of the blue and doesn't leave us indebted to anyone, like going viral on the internet or winning the lottery. Sometimes, luck will bring you an opportunity with terms and conditions attached that will help you get to the next level or pull you out of a bad place. That's what you are dealing with this week.

Of course, like with all handouts, this luck is only meant to be relied on for a short while. To receive this blessing with gratitude and make plans swiftly so you can benefit from this reprieve. You can also light a green candle to help you stay focused.

5. Goat: Dependent luck

Goat, your luck this week is dependent on the people you rely on. So choose your partners wisely, whether in business, pleasure or otherwise. Any teams you are a part of will be affected by this blessing, but only through you.

So, if you stand apart, your luck won't work. You will need to be a part of the chain and engage in tandem with those you are linked to. Apply this to your situation as it fits.

Also, let your intuition guide you as you move through the week. If it tells you to follow instead of lead, do so. If it tells you the opposite, do that. You will be able to take advantage of your blessings better if you flow with the energies instead of against them.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.