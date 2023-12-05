The 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs Predicted To Be Luckiest In Love All Week

To experience love is to experience the divine. Beware of the fake stuff masquerading as real love. That's the message of this week. While four Chinese zodiac signs stand to benefit the most by leaning into this wisdom — namely, Rat, Rabbit, Horse and Pig — the rest of the zodiac signs are being urged to trust their intuition too.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Mountain over Water (#4), which is changing to Fire over Mountain (#56). The follies of youth cannot be evaded in their entirety, no matter how diligent one's teachers and guardians might be. Heartbreak touches everyone. That doesn't mean you won't ever find the right person for you.

It may take you a while and a few stumbles through unlikely places, but once you find the one, you will know it in your heart. Your luck in love lies in taking a leap of faith towards that love. Now let's focus on the four Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love this week.

Here are which four Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love this week:

1. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, your luck in love this week is dependent on you making up your mind. After all, how can luck favor you if you don't even know what you want? If you are single, you can take advantage of this blessing by being intentional about who you engage with romantically this week.

Keep your list of desires and deal-breakers handy, so you don't get carried away by quick smiles and polished personalities. You can always make new friends if it comes to that. It's good to know exactly what you want in love so you don't waste either your time or someone else's.

If you are in a relationship, the same applies to you. Be forthright and know your mind. Don't brush off your needs or downplay your emotions. Luck will help you strengthen your bond with your partner if you can do this.

2. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, your luck in love this week is like lightning in a bottle. It's waiting to be released at a word of command from you. If you are single, you may experience a sudden glow-up this week or find extraordinary courage that was not there previously. This will attract the right people to you and also enable you to take a chance on your heart and put yourself forward. The color red will be lucky for you in this regard.

If you are in a relationship, don't sweat the small things. Luck has got your back and will smooth the ruffles for you. All you have to do is engage with your significant other like they are an equal partner in this relationship and urge them to behave likewise. Together, you will stand strong.

3. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, your luck this week has a crafty feel to it. It is almost like that saying — "be careful what you wish for." Maybe you manifested this. Who knows? If you are single, pay attention to your intimate desires this week and your heightened senses in that regard. Luck will help you get what you want, but you may regret it afterward, especially if you have been eyeing someone in the workplace or have always nursed a secret thing for a close friend.

If you are in a relationship, luck will help you become aware of the toxic dynamics present in your connection and warn you about new ones before they take root. Pay attention to these nudges and don't allow white lies or emotional manipulation to get the better of you. You have luck on your side, no matter what.

4. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your luck in love this week will set your heart free. What that means for each of you may be different, but the result will be the same — you will feel light, carefree and back in control of your destiny (and romantic destiny).

If you are single, you are being urged to step out of your home and engage with the wider world outside in whatever manner brings you joy. Whether it's a coffee run, a walk in the park, a trip to the bar with friends or a book club meeting, find excuses to go outside. Luck will bless your steps whenever you do. While you are living your life and enjoying yourself intentionally, something exciting will happen in the area of romance, too!

If you are in a relationship and wish to end it, this is the sign you were looking for. If you are happy, your luck in love this week will inspire you with fresh ideas that will add more spark and fire to your love life. Enjoy the flames!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.