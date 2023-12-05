How The Quarter Moon In Virgo Brings The Best Horoscopes To 4 Zodiac Signs Mid-Week

Stand your ground and be true to your vision is the message for four zodiac signs who are expected to have the best horoscopes. Who can stop you if you do?

While four zodiac signs stand to benefit the most from leaning into this message — namely, Cancer, Pisces, Taurus and Sagittarius — the rest of the zodiac signs are being urged to be decisive too.

We start the week with Venus moving out of Libra into Scorpio on December 4, and then the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo will arrive on December 6. So expect the energies to suddenly shift from airy-fairy and socialite-of-the-century to more grim and hardcore.

The best way to align yourself with this change is to remember that optimism and pessimism help no one. Realism will always see you through to the end, no matter the obstacles ahead of you.

Also, the Moon will be transiting through the relationship-focused signs of Virgo, Libra and Scorpio this week. So don't be surprised if people pull you in multiple directions through the week, whether at your workplace, your love life or within the folds of your family tree. You are being urged to listen but not let the current sweep you into the peer pressure lane. Nothing good will come out of it.

Hold strong to your inner truth and you will know how to weave through these pathways with ease. You can also light a yellow/golden candle this week with the intention to live more authentically and set firmer boundaries.

After all, no one is born with the instinct to self-sabotage. If you learned it, you can unlearn it. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes, that keep improving all week, thanks to the Moon's energy.

These four zodiac signs experience the best horoscopes all week:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Cancer, your intuition will be extra heightened this week, especially when you are alone and not distracted by loud noise, music or something else. Pay attention to the thoughts you have during the early morning or late night hours when most of the world sleeps. Something intriguing is unfolding behind the scenes that will impact many people, including you. These intuitive knowings will help you seize the opportune moments when they finally come around.

Self-care activities are also highlighted for you this week as a source of pleasure and deep satisfaction. While you can definitely engage with your body through pampering sessions and other beauty rituals, don't forget your spiritual body and soul. Meditation, breathwork and yoga can help with this.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Creative pursuits

Something is fruiting in your life at this time, Pisces. An endeavor you embarked upon many months ago is about to give results. Be prepared! Harvest season (both metaphorically and otherwise) is not the time for rest. You can do so after you bring home the gold. Prepare to be happily engaged this week.

If you feel called to, find some time to engage with your creative side, too. The good energy that's here for you will translate into your creative works in ways that will be both astounding and satisfying. Who knows? Maybe these seeds will sprout into something beautiful later in 2024.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Aries

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Luck, blessings and good fortune are on your side this week, Taurus. Be prepared to have your mind blown in the best way possible. Some of you are already experiencing this windfall. It's time to celebrate and share the spoils with your loved ones (or save for your future plans). Others will feel vindicated when the fruits of your labor finally roll in along with some extra perks for your persistence.

Interestingly, dancing is highlighted for you this week as an activity that will benefit you in more ways than one. You can choose the dance form that brings you the most joy and makes you feel free. Just do it at least once this week, whether solo in the privacy of your bedroom or with people in a dance studio.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Cooking/Baking

Sagittarius, the energy this week is very supportive of your creative talents and your adventurous side. Every time you engage in something that ticks these boxes, you will experience something surprising and joyous. Just remember that naysayers may still find you on this path, but you have the cosmic forces backing you up. Stick to your creative vision and your dreams, no matter what!

Cooking and/or baking is also highlighted for you this week as an activity that will deliver more delights than expected. So try that new recipe you have been saving up or experiment with a new ingredient in something old and familiar. The options are endless here. Just trust your intuition and your heart on this.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.