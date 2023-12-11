Love Horoscopes Grow Luckier This Week For 3 Zodiac Signs After Mercury Retrograde Begins

This week is going to promise luck after Mercury retrograde begins on December 13, but also a few lessons on how to make our own. There's a fatalistic attitude that comes with this week, and that's almost typical of how we feel during this time of the year. We sum up our accomplishments of the year and we see what we did to make those accomplishments happen.

In this way, we get a good, solid look back at the 'how-to's' of success. We learn how to attain success ... in love, career, health, happiness, etc. If we've had any victories this year, then we reflect on these winnings. The three zodiac signs will feel very well supported by the many interesting planetary transits that occur during this time.

For lovers, it will be good to know that we begin the week with Venus sextile Lilith, happening on the same day as Mercury sextile Venus.

With these transits as our starting point, we will be clearing the air and delving into some much-needed constructive conversation right from the start.

We'll also be welcoming in our old friend Mercury retrograde, and believe it or not, we'll make this work to our benefit. Let's see how the week pans out in love for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love this week after Mercury retrograde begins on December 13, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you may notice is that you are willing to look at what you've done, both good and bad, to create the situation that you are now in with your romantic partner. It hasn't been easy, but you have not given up hope, and it will be during this week that you find that even though your patience will be tried and your nerves may be shot, you know you're on the right track, with love and the relationship in general.

While Mercury retrograde looms large as a threat to your patience, you'll quickly learn how to navigate the ups and downs of this transit in a way that only a true Gemini can. If there's something to be said between you and your partner, then it's time to lay those cards on the table and see what's up. Moon square Venus has you second-guessing yourself, but even you know how to rise above your self-doubt.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 12 and 15, put Lilith right into your world and it will show up as an intelligent argument with your romantic partner. Mercury retrograde on the 13 may make you feel like all you just went through was backtracking, but it's there for a purpose. On December 14, during Sun trine Node, you'll find out what that purpose is, and it will be good. You've also got December 17's transit of Sun sextile Moon to let you know you're on the right path.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Because of the heavy Lilith push this week, you may resort to some of your old tricks, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. You are quite the flirt when you want to be, and in a way, nobody does it quite like you do. Lilith's energy really prods you into thinking that maybe it's time to bring back some of the old magic, as it always did the trick when it comes to enlivening the romance you are in.

Sun trine Node does help speed things along, as you'll look deeply into yourself and discover that some of the 'problems' you've been holding on to have already healed and that there's no legit reason to hold anything against your partner any longer. This frees you, and it most certainly liberates them as well. You will bridge the gap in your relationship, and it will feel as though you've been given a second chance.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: For you, Virgo, it's all about the Lilith energy, and that takes over as soon as the week begins and continues throughout the week. You've got a New Moon in Sagittarius to steer that Lilith energy towards the positive, so look to December 12, and 15 to be the days of the week that are most rewarding in love and romance. You'll be in your head for most of the time, but you'll need that time to reflect. Thinking is good!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You do well with Sagittarius energy and this week is the last week of the season, astrologically, before the Capricorn Sun kicks in. This is when your optimism rises to the top, and with Lilith's powerful tug, you will definitely find that your self-confidence in matters of love and romance is at an all-time high. You feel good about who YOU are, and that spills over onto how you treat your partner.

Your supporting transits this week are Moon trine Jupiter on December 13 and Moon sextile Venus on December 14. These events will help you to carry on in the same way that you've been doing, without fear of doing something wrong. You are no longer under the influence of powers that steer you in the wrong direction, and this frees you up for believing in the future of your romantic relationship. The feeling this week is positive and optimistic.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You're going to do the right thing and work with Mercury retrograde on December 13 because it's going to show you that if you take a step backward in your relationship, you'll get the same negative results. This day will kick your butt into realizing that forward momentum is all you have and that the future will only be bright if you keep the pace going. With Sun sextile Moon coming to your rescue on December 17, you'll realize that what you have is truly what you want.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.