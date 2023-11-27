Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 28, 2023

Anticipate good things when the energy remains high because of the Moon still strong in Gemini.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Nov 27, 2023
Photo: imgenes de cristian blzquez | Canva Pro
Your tarot horoscope for November 28, 2023 is here with an tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs. Here's what's in store for you on a day when anything could happen, thanks to the waning energy of the Gemini Full Moon.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Eight of Swords
No one has the right to tell you how to live your life. They can make suggestions, but ultimately it's you who gets to choose the path you'll take. Pushy people like bossy family members or friends who overstep boundaries will take a mile if you give them an inch. As soon as you feel someone is trying to run your life, assert your right to be your own person.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
Who will be the one to carry your family's traditions? If there are things you want your children or your grandchildren to do, write them own. You can check out various story applications online to memorialize your family's legacy. Share love stories and photos to recipes and holiday traditions.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Four of Swords
You need a little bit of downtime, Gemini. You don't always get to sit back and relax, but this time around you will want to do so. When someone offers to pitch in and do some of the work, let them. They may enjoy the opportunity to do something nice for you, and you'll feel so much better when you get time to yourself.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Two of Cups
This relationship is like no other. You see the world from the same point of view. You are able to experience life with joint pleasure and acceptance. If you've been looking for your better half, don't let worry overtake you. This tarot card indicates that they are coming your way soon.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Swords
Don't be naive. You can trust people, but if someone is showing you their red flags believe them and see them for what they are. The moment you allow your mind to slip into denial is the moment you fall prey to a game. Be on alert. Not every person who presents themselves with good motives is genuine.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Six of Wands
You get new and interesting ideas all of the time. So why don't you share them with others? You may not think that they carry any value or perhaps you worry someone else will take your credit. Try not to see it that way. You can always find away to protect your ideas and get recognized for them. It will take an extra step but do it. It's so worth it.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Five of Pentacles
Are you feeling tired? It's only the start of the week, and you're already feeling the grind. Schedule a few things for later if they don't have to be done right now. You may want do it all, but every once in a while, pace yourself.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Three of Swords
Your heart hurts. Someone is breaking your spirit. You may feel like you don't know even know your person any more. They have changed and you want the old person you once loved back. You may see an occasional glimmer of hope. Try not to lose hope until you have confirmed it's truly over.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Nine of Wands
Roll up your sleeves, Sagittarius. it's time to get busy and get things done. You're the type of coworker or boss you gets in the trenches with your people. It's time consuming, but you know that a little bit of help goes a long way.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Hermit
You need a little more time by yourself. You want the space to think. You need to feel like you're safe and where you need to be. You don't need life's noise to cloud your mind with unnecessary thoughts. Turn off all the distractions and focus.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Empress
Trust in your feminine side. Lean into it. You don't have to always be assertive or aggressive in the things you say or do. Life can be so competitive, but for now, trust that the universe will bring what you need to you instead of you chasing it down and claiming it as your own. Relax.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Three of Cups
It's such an emotionally creative time for you. You have so many wonderful things to look forward to in this life. You don't have to rush ahead to get to enjoy your life. Savor each moment. See the process as little building blocks being placed on each other to grow your joy.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.