What Makes November 28 Horoscopes So Good For 4 Zodiac Signs

Choices abound! The energy today, on November 28, 2023, is here to remind us of the power of making our own choices and exerting our free will. Yes, some people may try to take this power away from you (history is witness to that fact) or try to manipulate you into giving it away, but there will always be that voice inside fighting to overcome such constraints. All you have to do is listen to it and follow through.

Of course, four zodiac signs stand to benefit the most from this energy today, namely Virgo, Capricorn, Cancer and Aquarius. The rest of the zodiac signs have a few treasures waiting for them, too. With the Moon in Gemini lighting up the sky, the focus is on trusting that inner voice when it leads us away from certain people or situations and towards something better.

Even if it doesn't make sense logically, it pays to heed that nudge. After all, what is logic but an equation crafted by the conscious mind? Our intuition works beyond that in the realm of the subconscious.

Some of you will definitely benefit from doing a cord-cutting ritual today to help you close unwanted or expired chapters in your life. You can use two black candles for this — one representing you and the other representing the thing/person/situation you wish to end ties with.

Wrap a string around both these candles before lighting them and then make sure to be present when the string catches fire and burns away the connection! Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 28, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 28, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Honesty

Best time of the day: 1 p.m & 10 p.m

New ideas and inspiration await you today, Virgo. Are you ready for them? Trust the process as you explore and try things. You will be pleasantly surprised. Some of you prefer a slower pace in life, but you are being asked to pick up the pace now. The cosmic blessings waiting for you need you to act fast and be sure of yourself while doing it.

Your relationship with your inner self is also being highlighted here. Have you brushed off any concerns raised by your intuition recently? Did you notice any red flags and make excuses for them (whether in yourself or someone else)? Now's the time to be honest with yourself and have courage. Your inner best friend will take your hand if you reach out.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Problem-solving

Best time of the day: 4 p.m

Capricorn, you will be happy out of your mind today! So expect jokes and laughter from unexpected sources and successful conclusions to your plans and projects. Some of you will benefit from sharing this joy with your loved ones and friends through an impromptu celebration. Others will benefit from basking in quiet enjoyment. You must do what feels right to you.

Your problem-solving abilities are also being highlighted here. So, if you have been feuding with someone recently or need to put your thoughts across in a heated situation, choose to do so with peace while acknowledging the free will and agency of the others involved. The cosmic forces have your back right now and will ease the difficult bits.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Parenting

Best time of the day: 10 a.m

Cancer, you may not have a lot of supporters and cheerleaders, but you have yourself. That's the message for you today. The universe has got your back, but it can't support you fully if you don't support yourself and back yourself. So set those boundaries and stick to your guns. Your opinion matters. You know it.

Those of you who are parents will benefit from applying this message to your life as a parent, too. Don't get caught playing catch-up with the Joneses. Instead, do what you know is best for your family and let that speak for itself. Appearances can be deceiving, but good character always shines through no matter what.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Distant future

Best time of the day: 2 p.m

Aquarius, you are currently going through an interesting astrological phase. You may feel lightyears ahead of your peers and unsure of how to reconcile with the fact that you are practically living in the future while the rest are still in ... the present? Focus on what will make your life beautiful and how you can help those around you move forward, too. The next few years of your life are going to be incredibly interesting.

If you feel called to, do a cord-cutting ritual today to help you close out old chapters and cycles. Why carry unnecessary baggage to a sparkling new life? (This may be literal and metaphorical, so apply it to your situation as it fits.) You can do this by writing a letter that makes this intention clear and pours out all your unresolved feelings about the matter and situation. Then light the page on fire (in a fire-proof space!) and let the energetic ties fade away.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.