3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On Wednesday, November 29

Three zodiac signs are lucky in love on November 29, 2023, and this brings us an interesting twist on the idea of love and romance. For many of us, Wednesday maybe a day that we set aside to spend with one particular person.

We may be in love or in need of sprucing up a relationship that needs a few helpful and loving touches. We intend to be there for this person, and yet, something else occurs during the transit: Moon trine Venus.

Cancer, Leo and Aquarius are the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love this Wednesday.

These three zodiac signs will see something pleasant, but ironically, it will happen to us during Moon trine Venus, and that is the idea that we are somehow loved by ... everyone.

The strange part is that even though we intended for Wednesday to be spent one with the person we love, we will be dragged into situations that remove us from our loved ones but are still just as loving.

OK, that may not seem all that great, but that's the fun part about Moon trine Venus; it IS OK. Our romantic partners do not mind, and that is mostly because they were unaware that we wanted to be with them, alone, on this day.

Think of it this way: may be the day that friends or family decide they need to treat us generously and pour love all over us. One way or another, we're going to be loved. Not too shabby!

Find out why these three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on November 29, 2023:

1. Cancer, you are a charmer and that is why you're lucky in love.

Photo credit: Morspective, Gambar Madu, Shen Stock | Canva Pro

When you want to lay on the charm, you go all the way, and even when you're not trying, there's just something about you that makes everyone want to be close to you. On November 29, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Venus, you are going to find that you can't get any time alone, but for you, that's not a bad thing. The only thing that may be odd to you is that you really wanted to spend the day with your partner and not entertain the whole world.

However, if entertaining the whole world is what the universe has in store for you, you may end up feeling pretty good about your position. It's OK if you don't get to do what you want, there's always tomorrow and you feel that even though being with other people wasn't your first choice, you know that your romantic partner will go along with it and accept things as they are.

During Moon trine Venus, it's quite easy to just go with the flow.

What you will notice is that nobody is upset. November 29, 2023, has a magical vibe to it and it makes you feel like everyone around you is happy and content. Even the folks in your life who are ornery and agitated seem relatively at ease. This is because everyone seems to benefit from the power of love that comes off of the transit, Moon trine Venus.

2. Leo, your loveable side brings you luck in love.

Photo credit: Morspective, Gambar Madu, Shen Stock | Canva Pro

This energy allows you to feel the full weight of your charming existence, Leo, and while you may end up spreading yourself too thin, you feel as though letting people love you is what you are here for. There's no ego in this; you really are lovable. What you may find that you are not, however, is endlessly available to all, especially because during Moon trine Venus, everybody wants a piece of you.

What this essentially means is that you are the person of the hour on November 29, 2023.

You may find that you are required to be more social than you expected to be. During the transit of Moon trine Venus, you are vibrant and attractive, but the one thing you aren't is stuck alone. You're the guest on everyone's list, and you, being you, will want to please everyone. You may feel tired out by the whole process, but you will still feel grateful to be loved.

November 29 also offers you the time to recognize that your life isn't half bad. If you've given yourself over to complaints and grievances, then think of this transit, Moon trine Venus, as your time for letting go. It's OK to just go with the flow of love on this day. It's OK to be there for everyone because, in the long run, they are not asking for anything you aren't capable of or ready to give.

3. Aquarius, you are so lucky due to your positive energy.

Photo credit: Morspective, Gambar Madu, Shen Stock | Canva Pro

While you are generally a person who doesn't mind spending exorbitant amounts of time on their own, you do have a very social side to yourself and you'll be exercising that muscle Wednesday, November 29, 2023. What makes you happy is not only the idea that you'll be getting together with good friends or loving family; it's also the preparation. You love to figure out things like what to bring or what to wear and what to do.

You're going to find out that you are much more wanted and adored during Moon trine Venus than you knew. While you're content to be a loner, you have also remained somewhat alone, easily able to understand that you are all you need. What's interesting is that you will be among people who really and truly love you and they will show you this in very obvious examples. This kind of loving attention will make your head spin.

So, in the long run, you'll see this day, November 29, as one of the better days this month.

You like the end of the year. It's never bothered you much at all, and so you'll take your positive energy and expand on it while the transit of Moon trine Venus is in the sky, letting you know that you are loved and supported by the universe itself. Wednesday has the potential of making you feel very, very loved. This feeling completes you and lets you feel confident and at home.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.