3 Zodiac Signs Are Heroes In Their Own Love Story On November 28, 2023

November 28 comes to us during the first week of Sagittarius season, and if we know anything about Sagittarius, it's that this sign is a warrior of love, if not THE warrior of love.

Fire signs are fiery, and they don't back down easily, not when it comes to love and certainly not when it comes to epic romance. We who are most influenced by the day's transit of Moon trine Venus, on this day, November 28, 2023, will write our own love stories.

And, we will cast ourselves as the heroes and heroines of these stories because why do anything if not BIG and BOLD?

This day is for understanding that waiting for love to happen is not what we're here for. We are under the influence of Moon trine Venus and it's Sagittarius season. That means we are going to point, aim and shoot our arrows of love at the person we want to write this story with.

We are the heroes in our own love stories because we see only love as the outcome. We are unstoppable and driven. We feel like we are symbolically riding upon a great white horse, bow and arrow in hand, heading towards a great mystery, one that we will know as romance and love. Nothing stops us, and nothing ever will. We will be heroes.

The three zodiac signs who will be the heros of their own love story on November 28, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You aren't leaving this year without feeling victorious about at least ONE thing, and if you weigh the value of all the things that make up your life right now, you will realize that the one thing that looks like all it offers is potential. It's your love life. While you may have so much going on for you right now, you see your romantic life as the very thing you need to pay the most attention to. November 28, 2023, brings you the transit of Moon trine Venus, and you will be using this power to bust open the gates to love.

You see something in this relationship that your partner might not grasp as of yet, and it will be on this day that you bring your ideas to life so that they can understand where you're going with all of this. You have great and fantastic ideas in mind, and in sharing them, you become somewhat of an inspiration to this person. They 'see' what you see and this allows you to have hope. This will enable you to know that you can champion your way into their heart.

You have made it quite clear: you aren't in this relationship for pain or repression. This is not a test run, and you aren't gambling with your emotions anymore. The person you are present with is someone who you want to call your 'forever' person, and in order to do that, you must be brave and valiant. By sticking to your guns, you will let them know that your path is the path of the hero. Will they accompany you on your journey? Yes, oh yes.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are accustomed to thinking of yourself as anyone's hero, let alone your own, but things change and so do people, do they not, Virgo? November 28, 2023, is the day that you decide that you really are worth fighting for and that means that this is when you let your partner know that it's time to get real. They need to either take you seriously and give you the respect you demand, or they need to grow up and get out. You are here for the victory, not for the long, dragged-out season of indifference.

The transit, Moon trine Venus is all about love, acceptance and truth. During Sagittarius season, we don't lie ... we almost 'can't.' This is the time when we are also honest with ourselves. We know that we want to love and respect, but we also know that we've settled for less in our lifetimes and that if we are to be happy and in the future, we must know love as something secure, safe and respectful.

So, in the name of love and respect November 28, 2023, is the day you decide to become the hero in your own love story. You will take what you have and you will steer it into a place of joy. You feel strong and adamant about winning. You will not accept defeat and your attitude of love is enough to sway the masses, although the only 'mass' you'll need to sway is your romantic partner and for them, it's a go.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's a feeling of urgency that comes along with on November 28, 2023, and for you, Capricorn, it has you acting on your impulses. What you might notice is that, because of the transit Moon trine Venus, you are very interested in 'one last chance.' You aren't ready to throw in the towel just yet when it comes to romantic love and heady dreams of a beautiful, loving future. You've always been a secret romantic and today reminds you of that.

You want to give it one last shot when it comes to you and your romantic partner. You don't believe that you both have to wait it all out to see if anything is going to get better or worse. While Moon trine Venus is in the sky, you will be very much charged up and ready to take that last stand. You are the hero in your own love story, and you don't plan on failing this mission. You are strong and true to yourself and you will do what you can to bring the romance back.

You are also quite affected by Sagittarius season, and in a way, you need this kind of optimistic take afforded to you during this time. You want only the best for you and your romantic partner, and you've seen that this relationship of yours can and will stand the test of time. As the hero in this love story, you will do your best to restore order and breathe love back into this very special relationship. You can do it, and you know you can do it. It's up to you, hero.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.