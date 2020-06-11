50 Inspirational Quotes About Hope To Remind Us That Everything We're Doing Is Worth It

Hope is the catalyst of change.

Hope is an important aspect of our lives. It gives us something to look up to when we are facing hardships in our lives. It gives us a reason to look forward to the future and continue believing in the possibility that things will be different one day.

Hope is the catalyst for change, and inspirational quotes about hope can help you regain your focus when you start feeling like things aren't going as planned.

Today, we've turned to social activism to influence change for the future. When people take to the streets to protest their treatment in society or injustice that has occurred, it documents the emotions and outrage of the community. It also makes a huge impact on our country because people who don’t have a voice are now on the frontlines speaking up for themselves and their community.

It's easy to start feeling hopeless when you feel as though these hardships are out of your control.

Issues in the disenfranchised community that are never addressed can cause feelings of anger, sadness, and despair. These issues range over many different topics but are all related to one larger problem: hatred. Hatred not only makes people commit actions that can never be taken back but also permanently harm communities of people senselessly.

Hope gives us something to look forward to and reminds us that we cannot make a change without putting in the effort. Listening to others and helping to heal the trauma of those who have been affected by injustice are essential in living in a society in harmony with others.

Even though it is impossible to know exactly how someone is feeling, it’s important to have a sense of empathy. Empathy is a feeling we get when we are able to share the pain of others even though we may not have ever been in their shoes. It’s a natural feeling instilled in us to protect and stand up for each other and when the tables turn others will stand up for you.

Spending time understanding what you can do to help can allow others to know that you care about the issues that affect them. Many people who have been put in terrible positions are often left without a voice and using yours to speak up for what is right is the best way to make a huge difference in the world.

We are all inhabitants of the world and to live in a peaceful society, there can no longer be a divide between our issues. The issues of your neighbors, friends, or colleagues are your issues too and if it continues to be unaddressed, there will continue to be a divide until everyone comes together.

If you are feeling a sense of hopelessness in your life, here are 50 quotes about hope to remind you that with hard work, better days are ahead.

Inspirational Quotes About Hope

1. “We have always held to the hope, the belief, the conviction that there is a better life, a better world, beyond the horizon.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

2. “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.” — Albert Einstein

3. “Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear. If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today.”— Unknown

4. “Our human compassion binds us the one to the other – not in pity or patronizingly, but as human beings who have learnt how to turn our common suffering into hope for the future.” — Nelson Mandela

5. "Only in the darkness can you see the stars." — Martin Luther King Jr.

6. ”In fact, hope is best gained after defeat and failure, because then inner strength and toughness is produced.” — Fritz Knapp

7. ”A positive statement propels hope toward a better future, it builds up your faith and that of others, and it promotes change.” — Jan Dargatz​

8. “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” — Helen Keller

9. “You are not here merely to make a living, you are here in order to enable the world to live more amply, with greater vision, with a finer spirit of hope and achievement. You are here to enrich the world, and you impoverish yourself if you forget the errand.” — Woodrow Wilson

10. “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

11. “All kids need is a little help, a little hope and somebody who believes in them.” — Magic Johnson

12. ”It’s always something, to know you’ve done the most you could. But, don’t leave off hoping, or it’s of no use doing anything. Hope, hope to the last.” — Charles Dickens

13. “We must vote for hope, vote for life, vote for a brighter future for all of our loved ones.” — Ed Markey

14. "To live without hope is to cease to live." — Fyodor Dostoyevsky

15. “A dream is the bearer of a new possibility, the enlarged horizon, the great hope.” — Howard Thurman

16. "Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” — Desmond Tutu

17. “There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope.” — Bernard Williams

18. "You are not here merely to make a living, you are here in order to enable the world to live more amply, with greater vision, with a finer spirit of hope and achievement. You are here to enrich the world, and you impoverish yourself if you forget the errand."—Thich N Hanh

19. “I think it’s a mistake to ever look for hope outside of one’s self.” — Arthur Miller

20. “Hope is the only bee that makes honey without flowers.” — Robert Green Ingersoll

21. “Hope fills the holes of my frustration in my heart.” — Emanuel Cleaver

22. “Time is no longer endless or the horizon destitute of hope.” — Charles Lindbergh

23. “A whole stack of memories never equal one little hope.” — Charles M. Schulz

24. "He who has health, has hope; and he who has hope has everything.” — Thomas Carlyle

25. "Once you choose hope, anything is possible. — Christopher Reeve

26. “The miserable have no other medicine but only hope.” — William Shakespeare

27. The darkest hours are just before dawn. ~English proverb

28. “Stay positive and happy. Work hard and don’t give up hope. Be open to criticism and keep learning. Surround yourself with happy, warm and genuine people.” — Tena Desae

29. “Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A world of optimism and hope. A ‘you can do it’ when things are tough.” — Richard M. DeVos

30. “A lot of people have their big dreams and get knocked down and don’t have things go their way. And you never give up hope, and you really just hold on to it. Hard work and perseverance. You just keep getting up and getting up, and then you get that breakthrough.” — Robert Kraft

31. “Darkness comes. In the middle of it, the future looks blank. The temptation to quit is huge. Don’t. You are in good company… You will argue with yourself that there is no way forward. But with God, nothing is impossible. He has more ropes and ladders and tunnels out of pits than you can conceive. Wait. Pray without ceasing. Hope.” — John Piper

32. “Hope begins in the dark, the stubborn hope that if you just show up and try to do the right thing, the dawn will come. You wait and watch and work: you don’t give up.” — Anne Lamott

33. “When you have lost hope, you have lost everything. And when you think all is lost, when all is dire and bleak, there is always hope.” — Pittacus Lore

34. "I wake up every morning believing today is going to be better than yesterday."— Will Smith

35. "Plant seeds of happiness, hope, success, and love; it will all come back to you in abundance. This is the law of nature." — Steve Maraboli

36. "Let your hopes, not your hurts, shape your future. "— Robert H. Schuller

37. "Remember, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies." — Stephen king

38. "Hope is the companion of power, and mother of success; for who so hopes strongly has within him the gift of miracles." — Samuel Smiles

39. "Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering ‘it will be happier’…" — Alfred Tennyson

40. "Live, then, and be happy, beloved children of my heart, and never forget, that until the day God will deign to reveal the future to man, all human wisdom is contained in these two words, wait and hope." — Alexandre Dumas

41. "If it were not for hope, the heart would break." — Thomas Fuller

42. "What we call our despair is often only the painful eagerness of unfed hope."— George Eliot

43. "The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope." — Barack Obama

44. "There is some good in this world, and it's worth fighting for." —J.R.R. Tolkien

45. "When you feel like hope is gone, look inside you and be strong and you’ll finally see the truth- that hero lies in you." — Mariah Carey

46. "When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too." —Paulo Coelho

47. "All the great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honor, duty, mercy, hope." —Winston Churchill

48. "In joined hands, there is still some token of hope, in the clinched fist none." — Victor Hugo

49. "The very least you can do in your life is figure out what you hope for. And the most you can do is live inside that hope. Not admire it from a distance but live right in it, under its roof."— Barbara Kingsolver

50. "Hope is a waking dream." — Unknown

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.