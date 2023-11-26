The 4 Specific Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love This Week

Options are abundant in the matters of the heart for four Chinese zodiac signs this week, between November 27 - December 3, 2023. They are Monkey, Ox, Rabbit and Rat. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too. The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Wind over Mountain (#53), changing to Fire over Mountain (#56).

It's urging us to remember the power of incremental actions and changes. Drops of water can carve an entire mountainside over time. Similarly, tiny changes and adaptations can change a person dramatically in both good and bad ways. The same applies to relationships, which is why allowing something to develop more organically is better than getting consumed by the flames of desire and placing too much emphasis on illusions.

If you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything in the world. Why would it be any different in the arena of love? Don't let pessimism hold you back from finding true love if that's what your soul truly craves. Once you make up your mind, luck will help you find the right people, places and opportunities until you finally meet the one. Now let's focus on the four Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of November 27 - December 3.

Four Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love November 27 - December 3, 2023:

1. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, the energy around your love life is really strong this week. If you are in a relationship, you are being urged not to stress about the future to the point of making yourself sick. The universe has got your back and is clearing the path forward for you and your partner. Focus instead on the broad-stroke goals both of you have for your relationship and then be open to the magic of luck to weave those dreams to life.

If you are single, you are being urged to be patient right now. The energy this week is in your favor, but it's emphasizing self-care activities over actively looking for a new relationship or romantic dalliance. After all, when you glow up from within, your life outside reflects the same. Trust the process because it's a stepping stone towards finding the one for you.

2. Ox, your love life will feel extra blessed this week.

If you are in a relationship, you are being encouraged to spend more quality time with your significant other. You can do this by arranging creative dates, surprising each other with small gifts and favors or even zipping off on an impromptu vacation! As long as you engage with each other as a team, luck will continue to flow through your life and bring more opportunities for growth in the future.

If you are single, your luck in love this week is intimately twined with your intimate romantic life. Just make sure not to squander this beautiful fortune on the undeserving or those who would take advantage of you. If you choose your partners carefully based on who is worthy of engaging with you in this sacred act, then the red thread of destiny will guide you to your true significant other. So pay attention to the red flags and green flags!

3. Rabbit, your love life will be blessed in the arena of communication this week.

That can mean different things to different people, though. If you are in a relationship, this energy will make it easier to solve differences with your significant other and strengthen the bond between the two of you. You can even come up with a ritual that you do before and after disagreements to make life easier for both of you in the future.

If you are single, your luck in love this week is tied to acts of stepping out of your comfort zone. So don't hold yourself back! Engage with new people, try new activities or even hobbies and let yourself embark on new adventures, whether solo or with your best mates. Luck will spring a beautiful surprise on you when you do this. You can even light a pink candle to help you draw positive experiences to yourself and ward off the negative.

4. Rat, the wait is over!

Your love life is going to be absolutely extraordinary this week. If you are in a relationship, something surprising (or maybe not so surprising) will happen to you and your partner this week that will make you happy like never before. Long-distance couples will feel this more strongly. You are being encouraged to say your wishes out loud because your manifestation powers are strong this week, too.

If you are single, luck will lead you to lucky gambles in love this week. That means trust your intuition if it nudges you to try something new, sign up for a new class or randomly go to the largest public park in your city one fine day. The cosmic forces are aligning your future with someone else's at this time and these seemingly random experiences will suddenly bring your soulmate to you (or vice versa).

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.