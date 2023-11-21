Why November 22, 2023 Horoscopes Are So Good For 4 Zodiac Signs

When life gives you lemons, turn them into lemonade and become a backyard mogul of the tastiest drink your neighbors have ever had.

That's the kind of energy we are dealing with because Sagittarius Season officially begins on November 22.

Of course, four zodiac signs will experience the best that life can offer — namely, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini and Capricorn — but that doesn't mean the universe has forgotten about the rest of the zodiac signs. Watch out for those divine messages and messengers!

As the Sun crosses from Scorpio into Sagittarius, we are being reminded that life is not meant to be boring. What "boring" means to you will be different for everyone. To some, living life without daredevil acts and grand adventures may be boring.

To others, not being in control of a large conglomerate and striking intelligent business deals may be boring. Do what makes your heart go into overdrive and fills you with passion, regardless of what anyone else has to say. Whether that's playing Dungeons & Dragons, collecting trading cards, opening your own baking business or something else, you get to decide what is fun for you.

Mercury in Sagittarius is here to back those claims by reminding us that the world is a beautiful place with interesting conversations waiting at every turn ... if we are willing to go beyond what we consider regular or normal.

History is a testament to the fact that what is normal for one decade often becomes hopelessly abnormal for another. If you feel called to, light a candle or incense for the ancestors as you walk into Sagittarius Season. It's good to remember the best of the past, even as you strike your path forward. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 22, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 22, 2023:

1. Taurus, the day's energy is heavily in your favor.

Anything you set your sights on will be yours (or at least you will set off the dominoes in that direction). Have faith in yourself and that inner voice. It will lead you to the truth. If you feel the need to pull away from people in general and bask in solitude or enjoy alone time with your favorites, do that, and don't let anyone guilt you into doing the opposite.

Some of you will benefit from picking up an old hobby that you lost touch with because of responsibilities, the perception that they were somehow bad for you or a "selfish" indulgence. Life is not meant to be lived according to arbitrary rules set by others. As long as your actions don't harm anyone, embracing diversity is just the thing to do.

2. Cancer, the universe is giving you a blank slate to direct your destiny as you please.

Take charge of this power and focus on what truly matters to you. Some of you will benefit from journaling your thoughts so you can zero in on the real priorities and not get distracted. Success has chosen to bless your wings at this time.

If you feel called to (and were thinking of it recently), go shopping and update your wardrobe with things that make you feel beautiful and sound on the inside. Pay attention to the colors you gravitate towards and add more of them to your home, too. It's not about color psychology but about what your soul craves at this time.

3. Gemini, you have a lot of choices in front of you in practically all aspects of life.

It looks like you are at a crossroads right now. Take some time out to think about these choices so you can be more sure of yourself when the Gemini Full Moon comes around on November 27.

You will also benefit from associating with your inner circle mates and strengthening your relationship. An impromptu evening party, a road trip somewhere nearby or a stroll through the street food district in your city are just a few ideas of what you can do together. Let your creative side take the reins.

4. Capricorn, you are in your authority era right now (and have been for many weeks now).

The energy will continue to help you with your plans as you move forward. Continue to be patient and you will soon cross the finish line (maybe in early 2024). Listen to some motivational podcasts if you need some extra soul manna right now.

If you feel called to, light a candle or incense to honor the steady flow of good energy you have been receiving so far. Yellow candles are best for this, although the specifications are not so important for incense. Just make sure to do this after you take a bath and feel calm and grounded within.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.