3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Negative Emotions On November 23, 2023

In a way, today's transit, Sun square Saturn, is so perfectly aligned with how we feel on this day, November 23, 2023, that we may even get a chuckle out of the whole thing. Here we are, and the year is coming to a close.

We all feel it and it hits each and every one of us in a unique but personal way. For three zodiac signs, Sun square Saturn means one thing, however, and that is: What did we do to get ourselves where we are now, and are we satisfied with what we've got?

Basically, for the three zodiac signs that will understand what Sun square Saturn is here for, we're going to be taking a very close at our actions and we are going to have to come to terms with some less-than-desirable habits and behaviors. While this may seem like 'no biggie,' the truth is we're not always willing to look that deeply at ourselves for fear of finding something we don't like.

Today, however, we take that chance and risk not liking ourselves for the sake of facing it and changing it. Saturn's energy is strong and when it transits with the Sun, there's no joking around. On this day, November 23, 2023, we will be looking very deeply at the reasons why we are in the position we're in right now, and we will be coming up with workable solutions.

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on November 23, 2023:

1. Aries, you are ready to do some shadow work.

You won't be leaving this day feeling unsatisfied, Aries. In fact, even though there may be a moment or two of dread or rough realization for you, you're going to find that the transit of Sun square Saturn does you a world of good on November 23, 2023. You're not only going to look deeply at your behavior. You're going to come up with a way to reconcile certain negative behaviors in your life. You are a progressive thinker and you want positivity in your life.

In order to be a part of the flow, however, you feel that you need to pull out the weeds, and as the year comes to a close, you'll be noticing more and more 'weeds' in your garden. What this means is that because of your open nature, you are able to pinpoint what needs a major change in your life right now, and thanks to the transit of Sun square Saturn, you'll be able to 'uproot' those 'weeds' and prepare a new field for yourself.

The good part is that it all takes place on your own time, in privacy. This isn't something you need to show others in order to get their approval. You have a personal goal to keep in mind and you don't want to be tripping yourself up in the future. You want to make sure now that, if there's a behavioral problem that needs tending to, you begin the work today, not tomorrow. Sun square Saturn supports your efforts here.

2. Sagittarius, are ready to see the light.

You know what to do with the transit of Sun square Saturn, as it inspires you to do that deep dive into your psyche and pull out what is no longer useful to you. Recently, you've been on a 'cleanse,' meaning you've come to terms with the fact that certain things really don't work for you any longer and that it's now time to take all of that very seriously. This does, of course, present you with the idea that you are no longer able to have as much fun as you used to.

It's really about rerouting your energies so that you don't look at what you can no longer do as a bad thing. On November 23, 2023, you're going to realize that if one door closes, then another one opens, and even if that's the biggest cliche there is, then la de dah, that's the way it is. Sometimes, in your case, Sagittarius, it's best to go with the flow rather than rebel. Today shows you that there's much ahead but that in order to live it, you have to let go of certain bad habits.

At first, this will all seem very dreadful and sad to you. You might even take on the 'why me' Attitude. Well, why NOT you, Sagittarius? Trust in the universe that you'll always be special in your way and that just because you can't do certain things anymore doesn't mean there isn't a slew of new things that you can do ... and do well. Trust in the universe.

3. Capricorn, you know that control is a problem.

The only reason today may feel a bit hard for you is because you like to think you always have everything under control. On November 23, 2023, while you basically DO have it all together, you'll come to realize that you're missing an important piece to the success puzzle.

What the transit of Sun square Saturn lets you know is that you need to continuously make time to check yourself, just in case you're not always right.

This directly conflicts with how you like to view yourself, as you don't want to have to look too closely, just in case you find something that displeases you. The thing is, you know there's stuff about your personality that you don't like, but during Sun square Saturn, rather than look away, you'll be staring right in, and what you'll see is something you can work on. That will ironically please you.

So, while you're not someone who likes to self-analyze, you are someone who strives for perfection. On November 23, 2023, you'll have a better understanding of what you can personally do to change yourself so that you can come closer to the perfection you crave. The last thing you want is to find out that you 'could have' done it better and didn't. Today helps you to work on that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.