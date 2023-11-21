The 3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On The First Day Of Sagittarius Season

November 22 is the first day of Sagittarius season, which means the Sun has just entered the astrological sign of Sagittarius and for three zodiac signs, that means love has just come to town.

This is a very lucky day for love because this Sun sign is the one that represents optimism ... almost to a fault. We fall in love very easily on this day because we are not on guard; we take risks and we only see positive outcomes in our minds.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on the first day of Sagittarius season: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius

This day is also supported by Sun trine Moon, known for its amazingly kind spirit and an Aries Moon, which makes sure we go after the person we want. We are not shy today, oh no, and if we're already flirty and precocious, then we might think of as the day we're going to have fun with love. We don't have any fear to stop us, and whether or not that's naive ... well, we just don't care.

November 22, 2023, ushers in hope and blind optimism, and sometimes, for the three zodiac signs that are most influenced today, that's what it takes to get the job done. We don't want to be told to be careful or to be cautiously optimistic.

We want to dive in and risk it all for love, romance and passion. We're not holding back today, during the first day of Sagittarius Sun.

Three zodiac signs who are very luck in love on November 22, 2023.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You go back and forth on this day. While you sometimes feel that it's best to restrain yourself and not proceed according to plan, there's something about the Sagittarius Sun on November 22, 2023, that has you believing that you are not only irresistible but that, if you set your eyes on a romantic partner that you want as your own, you'll get them and it's no questions asked. You come out swinging today; you're a winner just waiting to claim the prize.

When it comes to love on this day, you're going to follow your heart and during the Sagittarius Sun, your heart will tell you that it's OK to be intrepid, and it's OK to go for it. You are tired of hearing the sound of your voice telling you to stop, wait, and figure it all out first. You feel you've missed out on too much already and that you need to take this Sagittarius Sun leap of faith.

As a fellow fire sign, you adapt immediately to whatever fire element is available to you, and the Sagittarius Sun has always been right there for you, ready to support you in your efforts. The first day of Sagittarius season, it's all about love and romance. You aren't leaving without knowing what's up in that department, and whether you are partnered or not, today is all about success in love, which implies that tonight is going to be hella fun.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Now, this is the break you've been in need of, and what's meant by this is that you have been holding back when it comes to love simply because you've let all your fearful fantasies take precedence over your natural state of hope, risk and courage.

You are, by nature, brave and strong and you usually feel like if you make the effort in love, you'll receive the fruits of your efforts. You have always had confident in this department, and during the Sagittarius Sun on November 22, 2023, you are simply going to be unstoppable.

If you are single and looking for love, Sagittarius season opens it all up for you and lets you see that you're not leaving this year without a great romantic partner by your side. And, if you are with someone, then count on the fact that during this season, your relationship will grow in ways you weren't expecting. There's a lot of patience involved in making a relationship work, and you're now ready to put in that time.

Sagittarius Sun props you up with optimistic energy and lets you see that everything is possible in love, romance and passion. You might be kidding yourself, as it's been suggested to you by friends who are not fire signs, but do you care or listen? Nope. You are the only one who can judge what your next move will be, and you'll do as your heart tells you to because ... you really are brave and true.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What Sagittarius Sun brings you on its first day is that feeling you always get each time this transit comes around, and that is one where you feel confident, daring and happy to be alive. You always get like this when your season comes to town, and when it comes to how you project your happiness, you usually do it in the form of romantic love. Even if you're not with a partner, you are loving, kind and easy to deal with.

However, on November 22, you are not just easygoing ... you are amorous and feeling attractive. The fun part is that you come across as absolutely desirable ... and you'll take advantage of that, too. You want to be hugged and kissed during the Sagittarius Sun on this day, and you will have what you want. Being irresistible doesn't happen every day and because you want to believe in your power, you just let it happen.

The first day of Sagittarius season is a lucky day for love and romance in your world, Sagittarius, as you aren't as concerned with how you come across as much as you are concerned about reaching out and communicating your thoughts fearlessly. 'Fearless' is probably your word of the day, as nothing holds you back. You aren't fearful of rejection because you don't see it as an option. If blind optimism is the way of the day, then let the cards fall where they may.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.