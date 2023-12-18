Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Sun Enters Capricorn On December 22

Three zodiac signs can expect to experience luck and love at the end of this month once the Sun enters Capricorn.

During the month of December, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Ah, the good old days and the corny slogans and song lyrics that came about.

We had so much faith in the idea of the holiday season, and we have so much proof of a time gone by when things like Christmas and New Year's Eve were things you'd live all year to see. Have we become so jaded that we no longer 'feel the spirit?' Perhaps.

But, then again, perhaps not. Not everyone has turned their back on joy, especially as it has become such a valuable commodity in our lives.

We have to pretend at least that 'all is well in the world' as we are human beings and we need to look forward to something good. We need to believe that there are magical forces that are actually ON OUR SIDE. Is it true? Can it be?

Is something good coming our way and can we all partake in it? Most certainly, yes! A resounding yes. While the lucky in love horoscope specifically points to three zodiac signs as the 'winners' of December, there's no restriction here.

We are all able to partake in the love, the joy and the festive atmosphere that accompanies Capricorn season and the last month of the year, December 2023.

Love horoscopes are luckiest for these three zodiac signs after the Sun enters Capricorn on December 22, 2023:

1. Aries

You refuse to believe that there's nothing left to believe in, and you make the end of December of 2023 into your personal love project. You have someone in your life that you really do care for, but you haven't been all that satisfied in the description of the relationship.

Are they too scared to commit, and why haven't they at this point, as you are together and you want to remain together? So, in your Aries way, you will take this festive time to make it known to them that you are serious. Are we on, or is this just a fling?

You know very well that what you have is nowhere near a fling. You need that confirmation because you don't want to feel insecure walking into 2024 and not being able to label the relationship properly. What you will find is that communication opens the doors and with all of the mighty Venus energy that surrounds the month of December, your partner will let you know that you had them at 'Is this serious?' This person is yours, all yours and it all becomes quite clear this month.

So, you'll feel good about getting super corny and busy around the holidays and you'll feel that investing in fun things is the right move to make. Yes, you feel safe enough now with this person to make the next big move, and that could potentially mean purchasing a home together or making huge plans for 2024 and beyond.

2. Virgo

Little did you know that you are capable of healing at a rapid rate and that once you feel completely 'back to yourself' again, you free yourself up for even better things to come. This month has you reaching out to someone in your life to see if they would be interested in spending some quality time with you. The fact that it is you who does the reaching means you are not only confident but deadly serious about the person you are approaching.

There's a lot of confidence-building Sagittarius energy in the air, and this always makes you feel like a go-getter. Now that you feel as though you've officially released yourself from the prison of the past and past relationship, you feel free and clear. You can now do the right thing by yourself and forge a new romance out of thin air. You are fearless in this regard, Virgo. You see what you want and you go after it ... or in this case ... 'who.'

December of 2023 and its many Venus transits bring back into your life what you thought might have been gone forever. As this month shows you, it's never too late to start over and you mean to do just that. You have your eye on someone whom you happen to feel very, very good about, and you believe there is great potential here. You'd be right. Get ready for December to lead into a great new year in love.

3. Capricorn

Well, it makes a lot of sense for you to be one of the lucky ones, as you are not only able to make the best of Sagittarius season, which ends on December 22 but of the up-and-coming Capricorn Sun season, which always works out for you. You are proud of yourself, Capricorn, as you've made it through some harsh conditions, only to find that after all you and your partner have been through ... you're still together.

This is where the holiday season comes in for you, as you and your partner will not be able to deny the joy that comes with the season. If there are naysayers in the world, then let them enjoy their negativity because, as far as you and your partner go, you're not having any of it. You have both discovered that your love is strong enough to survive the worst of it, so there is NO WAY you'll not be celebratory this season.

It feels good just to let it all happen, and between the many positive Venus transits and the fact that Mercury is supporting all of your feelings and communications, you feel that gratitude is in order. December of 2023 has you setting aside your bitter resentments and boring complaints. Let the good times roll. You are in this to win it and you are accompanied by the person you love most in the world. It's a good life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.