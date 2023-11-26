The 4 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes See Profound Relationship Changes

Love and choices abound in this week. While four zodiac signs stand to experience the blessings of this energy more than others, namely Virgo, Aquarius, Capricorn and Leo, that doesn't mean the universe isn't cooking up something special for the rest of the zodiac signs.

After all, "to be or not to be" may be the popular quote but the energy this week is more like "to love or not to love." The context and the people involved will determine which choice is better for your well-being and everyone in the equation.

Smack-dab in the middle of this week, your intuition will know when it's true love and when it's a sham baiting you with empty promises. Trust that inner knowing is more than outer appearances and you will continue to be on the good side of the cosmic forces.

If you feel called to, do a manifestation ritual over the weekend that helps you find your safe space. Even the ambiance you create through the ritual will play a role in bringing your wish to you. So make sure you feel centered and blissful through whatever you create. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes.

Four zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Love life

Virgo, an end to heartbreak and feeling lost is in store for you this week. You are being urged to associate with those who bring love and light into your life and steer clear of the folks who are perpetually unhappy, petty or love raining on other people's parades. If you feel called to, engage in acts of charity this week. It will keep the positive energies flowing through your life much farther than the next 7 days. You may even meet a comrade-in-aid whom you become best friends with over time.

Also, trust your instincts in matters of the heart. Anything or anyone who seeks to harm your self-esteem will do a lot more damage if you allow them to influence you for long. You can journal your thoughts and feelings on the subject first to see the situation more clearly. It will help you move forward more decisively.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: General health and well-being

Aquarius, the energy this week is extremely fun and friendly for you. If you play sports or are into athletics, you will find a lot of fulfillment through those activities. Some of you are on the verge of leveling up your skills in this arena, too. Others among you stand to make some new friends this week who will open your eyes (and mind) to a lot of curious experiences and maybe even a new hobby.

If you feel called to, do a bathing ritual sometime this week (midweek or the weekend is best for this). You can set the intention to cleanse your aura and center your chakras before you begin. Some good ingredients for this ritual are: sea salt flakes, a rainbow chakra pyramid (or crystals that align with your desire), dried rosemary and scented white candles.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Yourself

Capricorn, if you have been confused about the path ahead for you, the universe will help you clear away that confusion this week. So keep an eye out for messages and synchronicities. If you see repeating numbers, look up the meaning of the root number. For example, if you see 444, check the meaning of 4 in numerology. The universe may be telling you to go in the direction that brings more stability or is considered traditional in some way.

Some of you will benefit from doing a solar ritual this week, too. It can be through Suryanamaskara yoga in the morning for the next 7 days, ritual breathing at dawn as the sun rises from the horizon or even working with solar crystals like sunstone or citrine. It will strengthen your core for the weeks ahead and help you prepare for 2024.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer and/or Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Career

Leo, the cosmic forces are on your side this week. Never forget that. You are currently leveling up in life and learning to wield your authority and become someone significant. This will draw a lot of naysayers and envious folks to you who cannot compete with you directly but who will try to fill your mind with doubts for kicks and giggles. Don't pay them any attention. Karma will take care of them swiftly.

If you feel called to, light a green candle sometime this week with the intention of bringing more money into your life or helping your career in some way. Just make sure you focus on something specific and know-how that goal will aid you in the larger scheme of your life.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.