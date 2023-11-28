4 Zodiac Signs Who May Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships This Week

Now that December is here, it's all too clear that we must make a move. We will be coming to terms with what must take place in our love lives. What we've been putting off no longer feels like it can wait. Our patience with our partners has run dry.

Four zodiac signs will know in their hearts that the relationship they are presently in must end, and it must end before the end of this week.

Because this week started with a Moon in Gemini, we will be using that mercurial energy to make a firm decision, one that we've had trouble making for weeks now. With Moon opposite Mercury transiting on mid-week, the deal will be sealed; we know what to do and we begin the process of doing it.

Moon trine Saturn allows us to know that this is no trivial choice; we are not acting on impulse. We are working with truths. These truths tell us that we must end our romantic relationships ... for many different reasons. The transits that accompany us on this week's journey all seem to be based on finality and strength. We must forge on, and we must do what we know will be both heartbreaking ... and freeing.

Four zodiac signs who will fall out of love and end their relationships this week:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've told yourself that if things didn't get better by December of '23, then you'd find a way to get out of the relationship you're in and what you're going to see how this week paves the way for you. The end of the year is here, and you are dealing with more than just signs and hints. Your opportunity to walk out the door has presented itself, and you, Gemini, will be ready for it. This isn't what you wanted ... back then, but now? It's all you want.

Breaking up is never a thing you have in mind, but you are also used to it in a way, and you've been able to see in yourself that you're quite able to heal. These wounds do not last forever, and you'll find that transits like Moon trine Saturn and Mercury in Capricorn add much value to the idea of 'why' you're ending your relationship in the first place. By week's end, you'll have it all worked out. In fact, you'll be enthusiastic about the change ahead.

There will be moments of hesitation, and during transits like Moon trine Mars on December 1, you'll recognize those moments are necessary parts of your transition. Regrets do happen but they are overridden. You know what you need to do, and while it may hurt your heart, you will proceed according to your original plan. All you want is to be happy, and you want to give yourself that fair chance at attaining that.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Full Moon energy does what it's supposed to do and what you'll be feeling right from the start is energized and ready to make your exit. You have been planning this for a while, and you can no longer stand it. Your relationship has turned into a sham and both of you know it. Circumstances have been so that you couldn't just leave and let that person deal with the spoils of war, so you worked it out with them so that all is fair.

You have always been a very fair person, so you wanted to wait for the right moment, and that moment happens when you realize you are both in total agreement with each other. This romance is dead; it must be ended, and you, being the great communicator, will facilitate the ending. You are backed up by the weekly transits of a Cancer Moon, Moon trine Saturn and Mercury in Capricorn. These are your guiding stars this week.

There are no regrets here; what must done will be done and while you might have your moments of doubt and your memories of a love that could have been but never became ... you will continue to forge on. You will not spend 2023 with this person, and though that might strike a chord of sadness in your heart, you know it's the right thing to do. You will end your ties to this person during the week. It must be.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You feel like you can officially thrown down the white flag. You've tried your best to keep the peace and do your best to keep your relationship together. This week you will know that there is absolutely no way you can do this. You are not going to continue with this person, no matter how sad they get or how many sweet and wonderful memories you've made together.

This isn't what you wanted, nor is it what you wanted to do, but breaking up the romance is what must take place and you'll be egged on by transits like Mercury square Neptune and Moon square Venus, all occurring this week. While your feelings may fluctuate and you may encounter a very emotional moment here or there, reality will take over and you'll know that this is not a time for reconsideration; this is the time to act.

Mercury sextile Saturn arrives on December 2, and it comes in with the transit of Sun trine Moon. This symbolizes the moment when you get your self-esteem back and your sense of purpose returns. Being in the relationship you were just in took way too much out of you, and the minute you know that it is officially over, you will automatically start to remember who you are, what you've missed out on, and how to proceed.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's amazing how taking those first steps into December feels almost life-changing to you, as you had it in mind that you would not be attached to your present romantic partner by this time. You acknowledge the fact that this romance was never really 'all there,' but you also know in your heart that you're not the type to wait around for it to blossom into something you know it will not become. You will use the transits that come with this week to get your nerve up and to end it.

Your biggest support will come in the form of Moon opposite Mercury on November 28 - 29. This transit is what's going to open your mouth and let you say what's been on your mind. With Moon sextile Jupiter arriving shortly, you'll be able to finesse your words in such a way that you won't come off as brash or insensitive. You will, in fact, be able to end this romantic relationship with grace. You aren't here to be a monster; you only want your freedom.

By the time Mercury enters Capricorn on December 1, you'll have done all you can to move this along. Your partner will understand what must be done and they will do it. Reluctantly at first, but still ... they are no dummy. This person wants freedom as much as you do. You will start the process and they will end it ... with you. It may feel cold at first, but as time goes on, you'll both warm up and perhaps continue to be friends.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.