3 Zodiac Signs Are So Lucky In Love When Sagittarius Season Starts

Here we have a week, November 20 - 26, 2023, that will either make us or break us, as this week is overflowing with challenging transits that could take a fragile couple and put them over the edge. However, we've got just enough going for us that we will show those rascally transits what we're made of. We're not going down without a fight!

That fight is not going to take place between lovers, thankfully. In fact, we're going to be fighting our desires and temptations to do the wrong thing because we know what the right thing is. Doesn't everyone know, innately, what the right move to make is? That brings up the idea of choice and how we'll be making the right ones the week of Sagittarius season starts.

Coming to the rescue of three zodiac signs during the week are the transits Moon sextile Jupiter, the beginning of Sagittarius Sun season on 22, the Aries Moon, Moon trine Mercury, Mars in Sagittarius and Moon conjunct Jupiter. These transits bring us enough mental fortitude to brave any storm. These transits are our backbone this week, and for those of us who vibe well with them, we will see success in love and romance.

Three zodiac signs are so lucky in love the week Sagittarius Season starts:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As we approach Sagittarius season, you, as an Aries, start to feel more directed in your approach towards love. If there is someone presently in your life and you are thinking about taking the relationship you have with them to the next level, this is a great week to talk it over. Your partner may seem hesitant at first, but that is only because they do not know how to express themselves as well as you do.

If you are only starting with someone, or even if you are in an established romantic relationship, you'll see how the Aries Moon will strengthen your resolve to stay together. This week, November 20 - 26, 2023, brings you this kind of resolution: you want to remain with this person. Even if you see that your differences may clash now and then, you feel it's worth it to stick to the plan and the plan is to stay together.

What creates the vibe of love and luck for you this week, Aries, is the idea that when you have the transit of Mars in Sagittarius, you are able to see everything as positive and doable. You don't see a threat in anything, and the only thing that might hold you back is your self-doubt, which you will spend the week dispelling as you feel you no longer have any use for it. You want success in love, and you will work hard to get it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes this week, November 20 - 26, 2023, feel so special to you is that the underlying causes of the issues that have caused problems in your romantic relationship have been addressed. This more than likely means that both you and your partner have somehow been relieved of something burdensome ... and financial. With Moon trine Mercury 'making the problem go away' early in the week, you might find that love works best when the two of you are relaxed.

It's been a stressful season for you, and with Sagittarius coming up on November 22, you will both feel that walking into the future together is not such a hard thing to do. You'll recognize that the problem was always external and that the love you have for each other was not damaged. Just... put it on hold until things got sorted out. With Mars in Sagittarius, you will both feel as though you can breathe again and start thinking good thoughts about where you're going together.

What you may also notice is that you need to be conscious of how angry you get at your partner, as being angry has become part of how you react to them due to the stressors of the past. Knowing now that those stressors are resolved should remind you to get back to the kind of loving behavior you used to exhibit. Know that the hard times are over for you and your mate; you can relax now and start treating each other well again.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

These last few days of Scorpio season are joyful and passionate for you. They set your love life up for an even happier Sagittarius Sun season, which is coming on for you on November 22. The entire week runs smoothly and without issue, and you'll find that during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, your love life is ... unremarkable. While that doesn't sound too exciting, in a way, it's exactly what you've needed.

There are a lot of things on your mind lately, especially during the Aries Moon transit and Moon trine Mercury. You want to be able to concentrate on what's needed without having to worry about whether or not your partner agrees, loves you, is in trouble or whatever. What you'll see is that the stability of your relationship as of this week gives you the chance to concentrate on what you need to pay attention to in non-love matters.

You get to experience the true meaning of 'relationship' during this time. As you step into your sun season, you'll be able to appreciate this person even more, simply because during the week Sagittarius season starts, they feel secure enough in the relationship to be able to back up and give you room. This kind of self-assurance lets you know that you are with someone of high quality, and this brings you immense joy.

