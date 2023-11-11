Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope & Best Days For Romance The Week Of November 13 - 19, 2023

Scorpio Season reaches a crescendo as the New Moon and asteroid Pallas both shift into this intense water sign, encouraging emotional depth and truth, no matter the cost. This is the reconciliation of realizing the dramatic power that love has to shape your life and that, at times, you can no longer resist its temptation or the transformation it will require of you. As Edgar Allan Poe said, "We loved with a love that was more than love," and in the week ahead, so will you.

New Moons are traditionally a time for quiet reflection, peace and a chance to go inward while you sow the seeds for what you hope for during the new lunar cycle — but the Scorpio New Moon has different intentions. Not only are the Sun and Moon both in Scorpio, but so is Mars as it prepares for its Cazimi and new cycle in this transformative water sign.

Uranus, in Taurus, will also be factoring in greatly bringing in the unexpected, while Mars in Scorpio is genuinely inspiring you to take action based on whatever the truth you are feeling — even if that means making a sacrifice to bring a dream to fruition. This week, the stars are asking you how far you will go for the love of your life.

Asteroid Pallas represents wisdom but also the necessary fight that is often required to make good on honoring what is right or what you feel the most strongly about. Along with the dramatic Scorpio New Moon, you will find yourself pushed to the edges of your comfort zone as you recognize that you are being guided to honor the truth to the point of making changes. It will be highly challenging to prolong any major decisions or sweep important matters under the rug with this energy. Instead, you may find yourself acting out in unpredictable and surprising ways.

Underneath a moment of surprise are often the months or years that it takes to arrive at the place of knowing enough is enough. This will inspire you to make heartfelt declarations, profound acts of healing and even those breaking points that all must arrive at to keep growing. At a certain point, you realize that if your love isn't your everything, as Scorpio Season infiltrates your mind and heart, perhaps that means it's not love.

Key Dates for November 13 - 19

Monday, November 13

The Scorpio New Moon is a dramatic lunation that will bring you face to face with what you most need to do at this point of your journey. Whether it's letting your partner know that you want to separate, striking out on a different path or even finally opening your heart and taking a chance on love, this lunation will push the envelope so that continuing the status quo becomes inconceivable. This is an intense New Moon that incorporates Mars in Scorpio, along with Uranus in Taurus, as you are asked to see the truth clearly and then start making moves from that place.

Depending on what your truth is, or the one you've been ignoring, will affect significantly how this lunation shows up for you, but the one thing that is guaranteed is that it will set a course for the next two years. Just a few days after the New Moon, Mars Cazimi occurs in Scorpio, an event that hasn't happened since 1991 and which will change what internally drives you to make changes or follow your heart. Trust that everything is happening as it's meant to, and if you're honoring your inner truth, you won't be steered off course.

On the day of the New Moon in Scorpio, Mercury in Sagittarius will create a harmonious and karmic sextile with Venus in Libra, bringing in the need for conversations regarding plans, the greater meaning of your connection and what the future will hold. Even for those relationships that have progressively been growing closer, you are nearing a moment when something big will need to be decided for the future that will positively change the course of your relationship. Remember, in all ways, truth is always the highest form of love.

Sunday, November 19

Asteroid Pallas shifts into Scorpio, heightening the final days of Scorpio Season and honoring your emotional wisdom along with the ability to do whatever is necessary to honor it. Often, Pallas in Scorpio brings about the need to fight for your emotional truth or become so comfortable with it that you no longer deny it but commit to building your life on it.

You will be more likely to honor your intuition during this time as well as validate your inner self, regardless of how life may look outside of you. The more that you practice this trust and honor the deep feelings that will arise, the more you will be able to ensure that each decision you make is one made by your head and heart working together.

The weekly love horoscope and the best days for romance for November 13 - 19

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Most romantic day: Monday, November 13

Leading Energy: New Moon in Scorpio, ruler of massive transformation

As much as you know that dramatic changes are coming in your life, they may still feel unexpected this week as they arrive with the New Moon in Scorpio. You are being prepared now to move into a new phase of life, not just by the New Moon but also by the eclipse cycle occurring in Aries and Libra for the next two years.

Now is the time to get clear on what resonates with you and what doesn't. Reflect on your true feelings, whether it's about your current relationship or what you hope to attract into your life, as knowing what you're working towards will be essential to being able to create it.

The New Moon and Pallas in Scorpio are helping you get clear about what you want from love, while Mars is encouraging you not just to spend this time in your head but to begin to take action truly. This may mean that you find yourself no longer able to deny the truth about a relationship in your life, and you need not just to say something but also have a plan to move forward. Remember that even if it feels challenging, it doesn't mean that you're not meant to do it. Embrace your courage and trust in your heart to lead you forward.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Most romantic day: Monday, November 13

Leading Energy: The New Moon in Scorpio governs all matters of love and relationships

The New Moon in Scorpio surrounds you with empowering energy to focus on your romantic life while you surrender to the deep emotions within your heart. This New Moon is occurring just after the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, which was all about ending a cycle from the past two years, and now you are being guided to what you want to initiate in a new cycle. Reflect on all you've learned about yourself and what you need romantically from the past two years, and then be willing to put it all on the line to make it a reality.

The New Moon in Scorpio is edging you toward taking action, representing it may be time to open up and express the depth of feelings you have for someone close to you or even that you've realized you crave a profound connection. You set the tone for what you will want to create in your life, and now is the time to truly see that any risk for love is always one worth taking.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Most romantic day: Monday, November 13

Leading Energy: Mercury in Sagittarius sextile Venus in Libra, ushers in important conversations about commitment

Mercury is currently in Sagittarius, lighting up your romantic sector, while Venus in Libra highlights themes of happiness and commitment. You are sitting in a beautiful place for energy this week, but you do need to make sure that you're holding space for important conversations as the need arises.

For you, this might be a week to discuss future goals, plans or even greater commitments, such as a proposal with your partner. The events this week are going to build on what you've been working on within yourself this year to bring about greater joy and that special relationship into your life.

Occurring on the same day as the New Moon in Scorpio, this important moment with your partner is about implementing your growth as you create a healthier relationship together. Use your inner wisdom and honor yourself in all the ways you can approach these conversations, open to growth while still advocating for your needs. This is the beginning of a love affair that will genuinely be able to last a lifetime.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Most romantic day: Monday, November 13

Leading Energy: Mercury in Sagittarius, sextile Venus in Libra, brings about conversations regarding the home and healthiness.

During the past year, you've moved through a great deal of changes when it comes to your romantic relationship, thanks to Pluto moving out of and then back into Capricorn, the sign that represents love for you. This is breaking a long-term pattern of solely doing what you are supposed to or fulfilling the wants and needs of others so that you can create a relationship which suits the needs of your soul. However, this week brings up an important conversation as Mercury in Sagittarius and Venus in Libra highlight themes of home, family, routines and your well-being.

Regardless of where you stand in the process of transformation within your romantic life, it's never the wrong time to agree for more peace or to change how you communicate with one another. This is precisely what you are supposed to be doing, and while Pluto will once again shift into Aquarius in January 2024, now is the time to make the most of all that you've learned so you can start to see the fruits of all your hard work.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Most romantic day: Monday, November 13

Leading Energy: Scorpio New Moon in your home and family sector

Scorpio energy rules your home and family life, affecting the place you call home, generational healing and even the domestic intimacy you share with a partner. While you prefer to live life boldly and out of the box, it doesn't mean that you don't need a place to call home or that the emotional connection of a relationship isn't as important. Sometimes life can become distracting, though, or even confusing, so you forget that underneath the excitement of experiencing everything life has to offer, you still crave a place to call home to return to.

The Scorpio New Moon brings about a decision based on your deep emotional need for connection and home. While you may be thinking about relocating or moving in with your partner, you also genuinely want a relationship that feels like home. After learning that you don't need to sacrifice your desire for adventure for the right person, you can finally relax by receiving the emotional support you've always desired.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Most romantic day: Sunday, November 13 and 19

Leading Energy: Pallas in Scorpio, advocating for your emotional truth through vulnerability

Asteroid Pallas rules over themes of wisdom, intuition and having to advocate or even take up arms to fight or protect what you know to be true. In Scorpio, this plays on your emotional truth, along with the deep bond of a relationship. While you don't want to feel like you must constantly fight your partner, Pallas in Scorpio instead asks you to ensure you are giving the necessary time to the relationship, along with advocating for what you need and even making sure that you have your partner's back through thick or thin.

The most important thing to focus on is your emotional truth and what you feel you value most, along with what your intuition is guiding you to do. Then, take this wisdom and knowledge and begin to adjust in your life to honor this relationship through vulnerable conversations, changing your schedule to make more time together or even simply making amends for any hurt feelings. A bit of love will go a long way in reestablishing the connection you're seeking.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Most romantic day: Sunday, November 13 and 19

Leading Energy: Pallas in Scorpio, honoring what you need and value in a relationship

As you have moved through an intense tunnel of growth over the past two years, it's now time for you to honor what it is that you deserve from life and love. As Pallas shifts into Scorpio, spend some quiet time with yourself as you reflect on what you are worthy of receiving, of building, and what values direct the path of your life. While you've grown immensely, you also need to ensure that you're allowing yourself to fully evolve so that you can receive what it is you have always deserved from love.

Reflect on any unreciprocated energy, anything that feels unbalanced in your relationship or even life. For instance, if your partner is the most important person to you, yet they often come third or even fourth on your list of priorities, then it's something to reconsider. You shouldn't have to feel like you're sacrificing your inner self to make anything happen, but you do need to start honoring what it is you genuinely want from life. When you know what you are worth, you change how you move in life and in love, which is what sets a new precedent for you to receive what you've always desired.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Most romantic day: Monday, November 13

Leading Energy: New Moon in Scorpio, helping you begin a brand-new cycle in love

The New Moon rises in Scorpio along with the Sun and Mars, yet Uranus is opposite in Taurus, the sign that governs your romantic relationships. This lunation is bigger than just surprise romantic encounters. However, that is a possibility, but it is about you shifting how you think about love and what you are willing to accept regarding relationships.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus at the end of October helped to end a cycle, but now a brand-new one is ready to begin. Make sure every decision you're making is one that you genuinely want in your future and not just because it's something that is being offered or that seems easy.

With the Sun, Moon and Mars all in Scorpio opposite Uranus in Taurus, you are breaking away from a status quo during this lunation and doing something for yourself instead of what has become predictable. Use this as an opportunity during your zodiac season to honor your solar return and begin this new chapter in your life you've been dreaming of as you confidently walk away from anything that isn't meant for you so you can walk toward what is.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Most romantic day: Monday, November 13

Leading Energy: New Moon in Scorpio, honoring your dreams and intuition

Your Sagittarius Zodiac Season is only about a week away, which is a prime time for new beginnings and refocusing your energy for the new year ahead. Before all the celebrations start, it's time to reflect not just on your dreams for your life but any thoughts or feelings you're keeping buried instead of processing and accepting them.

While it's uncomfortable to embrace difficult feelings such as heartbreak or regret, you can't truly grow or move on if you continue to pretend they don't exist. Instead, see the processing and feeling of everything as paving the way for you to honor those dreams you have for your life and relationship.

Everything you can dream of is possible, but you need to ensure you're not carrying anything that isn't working against you. Allow yourself some reflective, alone time to think about if you are still harboring any hurtful feelings or fears about the future. As different things arise, try to practice affirmations or healing journal activities to honor your truth. By bringing acceptance to what you've been carrying, you'll start to receive more intuitive downloads for the choices you should make at this moment. Only a clear head and heart can truly decide what is part of your growth or a repeated cycle of wounding.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Most romantic day: Monday, November 13

Leading Energy: New Moon in Scorpio, signifying a time of wish fulfillment

Open your heart and believe in the magic of new beginnings as the New Moon in Scorpio darkens the nighttime sky. This is your chance to breathe into your heart, to believe in wishing on shooting stars and to remember that you get to decide how you want to create your future. But, differently than before, you aren't doing this alone, but instead with the support and encouragement of a loving partner. Even if you have felt triggered recently, it's important to remind yourself that the past truly is behind you so that you can take advantage of the beautiful new opportunity for growth in your life.

The part of your life that governs wish fulfillment is also the one that rules over your community and the support of those that surround you. Even if you're still in the process of making the wish of finding a partner come true, this is your chance to reach out to others around you. Ask if any friends or coworkers have anyone they can set you up with, talk to others more vulnerably, and let yourself embrace the connections of those who can truly help you make any wish a reality.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Most romantic day: Monday, November 13

Leading Energy: Mercury in Sagittarius sextile Venus in Libra, healthy conversations about the future and making dreams come true

Even though you are mainly focusing on career matters at the moment while the influx of Scorpio energy is calling you to upgrade your professional standing, there is still room for growth within your romantic life. Even this break in focusing on your relationship isn't bad, as it represents the space of peace and ease you've found. As you continue to receive the relationship you've built, make time for some important conversations about your future, new possibilities or even planning a trip together.

Mercury in Sagittarius and Venus in Libra have you opening conversations with others about taking things in a new direction, whether it's a greater commitment or even an opportunity for travel. You are all about thinking outside the box right now. Create the space to tap into the resources of those around you, as they may have ideas that can help you on your path or have some amazing suggestions on what experiences you can share with your partner to help you experience the adventure and romance you're craving. Sometimes, not having anything wrong can, unto itself, feel foreign. For you, it's also evidence of all you've overcome, and now the only thing left to do is revel in the love you've created.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Most romantic day: Monday, November 13

Leading Energy: A New Moon in Scorpio ushers in new opportunities for romance

Scorpio energy rules over the area of your life that represents abundance, luck, plans and even travel opportunities. While this New Moon in Scorpio may bring about a long-distance romance or the divine meeting of someone while you're on vacation or a work trip, it represents a shift in how you think about love. In this part of your chart, you are being guided to take greater risks, to do things differently than you have before, and to venture outside of your comfort zone to follow your dreams.

If traveling, pay attention to those around you, as a casual smile may turn into more. Even if attached, a trip together or beginning to plan one can represent a special and unique moment for you to deepen and grow your connection. Be mindful of any last-minute plans, and even if it feels sudden, try to embrace it with a curiosity to experience anything that you can, as Uranus may bring some sudden opportunities for a date or even a weekend away. The more that you can seize the new energy coming into your life, the more you will get to experience all you have dreamed of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.