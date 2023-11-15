3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On November 16, 2023

The energy today, on November 16, 2023, is calm, focused and unafraid of extra responsibilities. Three zodiac signs will benefit the most under its influence — namely, Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo.

Since all three are earth signs, it's almost like earth energy will rule supreme on November 16.

So even if the other zodiac signs play by a different set of rules, they will benefit from taking a steadier approach and aligning their dominoes first before they assure themselves of victory.

With Lilith in Leo opposite Saturn in Pisces showing up as the primary astrological influence today, we are being urged to find a balance between hard-cut responsibilities and actions that seem rebellious on the surface.

All rebellions are not acts of chaos and mindless attention-seeking. The rebellion to have greater representation in media is a great example of this.

Moon in Capricorn is here to lend weight to these convictions, too. You may need a while to strike that balance between the past and the future through the present, but everything is possible for those who believe and who are not scared of challenges.

If you feel called to, write a letter to the universe with all your hopes and dreams about the future. Do you wish the world were somewhat different than what it is now?

Have you noticed an area that will improve the lives of everyone if someone with power and money could do something about it?

You may realize that you have more power to bring about such a change yourself. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 16, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 16, 2023:

1. Capricorn, everything you do flows naturally.

Capricorn, the energy is steady for you. It will support you as you move forward and make your moves. Try not to do something dramatic, as this blessing favors a more steady hand and stable route. For some of you, this is referring to your love life,e where a little more delicacy might be required to achieve a specific outcome.

With Moon in Capricorn firmly in your corner, and Mars conjunct Sun in Scorpio bringing up the rear, you are being urged to do what resonates deep within your heart and not get bothered by the opinions of others.

Even authority figures won't be right if their advice differs from that intuitive space within you. Trust yourself. Every authority was once a nobody.

Some of you will benefit from updating your wardrobe at this time. Appearances matter, especially if you are ready to level up. You may benefit from a crash course on fashion, too, and how it can communicate your intentions more clearly than words. Pay special attention to color theory if you choose to do this.

2. Taurus, you feel happy.

Taurus, this is an excellent day to do something that brings you joy. If you can involve your loved ones or significant other in the mix, even better! From going to a theme park to getting a private space in a cool restaurant to watching reruns of your favorite TV show at home, anything and everything counts as long as it holds special significance for you (and those you invite on this adventure).

The Moon in Capricorn is firmly in your corner. As long as you mix practicality with joy and adventure, you will be fine.

A little creativity is all you need. Maybe a few ideas from the internet? Some of you even stand to strengthen your bond with your significant other today if everything goes well (as it will).

Just make sure not to second-guess yourself. Great ideas can turn mediocre quickly if a lack of confidence makes us cut out all the best parts from them. You won't go wrong with stepping out of your comfort zone. It's Aries North Node season, after all!

3. Virgo, you can set an intention that works.

Virgo, trust your gut, no matter what. You are onto something, and the only way to get to the bottom of it is to continue investigating and digging deep. This is especially true if you have been given an offer that feels less-than-optimal to you. Maybe someone is trying to undercut your profits or exploit your innocence.

Let the energy of the day steer you away from the nasties. Moon currently influences you in Capricorn (early degrees) and Pluto in Capricorn (28 degrees).

This recovers you from all possible angles so no one can get one over on you or slip through the cracks under false notions. Light a candle to express gratitude for this blessing. It may be short-lived, but sometimes, that's all you need to accomplish something truly extraordinary.

Also, some of you may benefit from bringing home a new potted plant. All this earth energy is great for some plant magic. Since we are in the waxing phase of the moon right now, you can affix your intention to your new plant buddy and help the energy grow as you take care of it. You can even bury a few clear quartz chunks or amethyst points in the soil to magnify your intentions.

