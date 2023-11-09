November 10 Horoscopes Are Likely Best For 3 Zodiac Signs In Astrology

An end to heartbreak is indicated for today, on November 10, 2023. It will come about because of the decision to see all sides of the story and realize that you can turn the tide in your favor if you please. Of course, three zodiac signs stand to gain the most from this wisdom today — namely, Cancer, Leo and Pisces.

With Venus in Libra standing out as the main astrological driver, the energy is all about balance, harmony and listening before you speak. You will gain more that way. Since the transiting Moon is also in Libra now, you will intuitively arrive at the right conclusion when you give yourself this space and don't allow impulsiveness to ruin things for you.

The interplay between Venus and the Moon also indicates a romantic vibe in the air. So take advantage of this energy and spend some quality time with your significant other or in spaces where you may find your next sweetheart. The right intentions will not lead you to the wrong places.

Some of you may want to light a candle or incense tonight, too, to bring the energy of love and peace into your life. Use a white candle for this or one that's rose-scented. Rose quartz will magnify the intentions if used alongside the candle or incense. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 10, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 10, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy today will bring you many blessings, but there's a caveat. You need to be in giving mode to receive this bounty. Whether you choose to brighten someone's day with a kind word or make a delicious meal for your kids is up to you; the point is to exert your efforts in a charitable direction with love in your heart. The energy that will come back to you will show you the appreciation of the universe.

Mercury in Sagittarius and Moon in Libra are your main astrological influences today. As disparate zodiac signs, their blessings and wisdom can feel a little jarring to you, but take heart. If you approach situations with curiosity and the desire to learn more and then tie up the interactions with good manners and charm, you won't go wrong. You may find new doors opening for you!

Find some time tonight, if possible, to meditate on your heart center. You can press your hands to your chest (where the heart chakra is located) and simply breathe. A wave of joy will bless you through this simple activity, and you will suddenly realize that the blessings of today are hiding within all the small interactions.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

A king/queen needs a crown, Leo. That's the energy and message of the day for you. Interestingly, a crown doesn't have to be a crown. It's just a symbol of power and strength. So, if you can wear your clothes today like royalty, you will be wearing your crown without wearing an actual crown. Lean into this mindset today, and you will soon experience something astonishing.

With Venus in Libra standing out as your astrological benefactor, the astonishing experiences could very well be in your love life. You may also make a new friend who suddenly becomes dear to you over just one day. Maybe you knew each other in a past life!

If possible, close the day by writing in your gratitude journal and writing more than you usually do. It's got nothing to do with NaNoWriMo ... or maybe it does? Those of you who don't keep a gratitude journal can alternatively draw a ritual bath for yourself and submerge in it for half an hour while listening to music or reading a book. Scented candles, bath bombs, bubbly champagne and whatever your heart desires are all valid ingredients for this.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your finances are being highlighted today as the area in which you will gain the most. For some of you, this can literally mean receiving more tips than usual at your service job. Others may experience this more indirectly, like meeting someone new who opens doors for you in the future, coming across a hobby class that allows you to start a side hustle later and more.

With Neptune retrograde in Pisces as your primary astrological driver, you are being urged to bring back old ideas from the graveyard. Maybe the times were inadequate back then, but maybe they are adequate now. Neptune opposite Venus in Libra cautions you against delusions, though. If an idea requires you to collaborate with someone toxic from your past, maybe you don't need a collaborator and not the other way around.

If you feel called to, light a purple candle with the intention of digging out your genius side from deep within. You can amplify this ritual with a chunk of amethyst, too; if the candle's scent brings you peace and tranquility, even better! It doesn't have to be lavender, though. It should just smell sweet to you, whatever the scent might be.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.