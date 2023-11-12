How The November 2023 New Moon Will Bring A Magical Week To 3 Zodiac Signs

Magic, mystery and mayhem are in store for three zodiac signs this week between November 13 - 19, 2023. They are Cancer, Capricorn and Scorpio. They are being urged to lean hard into their manifestation abilities because their blessings are strong now.

First of all, with the New Moon in Scorpio kicking off the week on November 13, the energy is poignant and deep. So, if occult abilities and psychic talents come up to the surface during this period, you know why. The rest of the week is solidly in the waxing Moon phase, so all kinds of manifestation rituals are perfect now, especially those that use living plants and green magic.

The Moon will also be transiting through Sagittarius and Capricorn during the rest of the week, so be prepared for a lot of fun times followed by a period of intense hard work. Just make sure to flow with the spirit of the times or you will find yourself fighting against the current during the Sagittarius Moon and missing out on the deep healing and relaxation available for everyone.

If you don't feel like socializing as much during the weekend, don't force yourself to. Take the time to journal your thoughts and feelings and recenter yourself for the new week. Many of you have much to look forward to next week, with Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for November 13 - 19.

Here's how the November 2023 New Moon brings a magical week to three zodiac signs:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Endings and new beginnings are in store for you this week, Cancer. It's all because of the new Moon energy we are being blessed with right at the start of the week. Since the Moon is your zodiac ruler, you stand to benefit the most by leaning into its changeable power and finding your strength within it.

This time, the New Moon is in Scorpio, so don't be surprised if your intuition alerts you to the darker realities of your surroundings and the people in it. It can be scary at times, but these psychic nudges and intuitive hits will keep you safe (and also the folks with you).

Of course, Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is also here to make the week extra good for you. So tune into your heart center and seek out activities and pleasures that make you feel full on the inside. This also means being real with yourself and cutting out bad habits that only feel good at the moment but leave you feeling empty and drained. Maintaining a mood calendar this week will help you stay on top of these changeable times.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the energy this week is more cautious for you. Go slow and take your time. Good things come to those who wait and don't rush the process. You are being urged to make sure you are allocating your finances in the right manner for the most gain.

Moon in Capricorn is your main astrological benefactor this week, with Jupiter retrograde in Taurus bringing up the rear. That means you will know exactly what to do and say at just the right time. Don't second-guess yourself. You won't go wrong.

Also, with Moon conjunct Pluto in Capricorn standing out as an influence over the weekend, you will benefit from engaging in introspective activities like meditation or journaling. It will bring out messages from your subconscious mind and help you stay on the right track next week, too.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this week is all yours! Especially since the New Moon on November 13 is in Scorpio and will continue to have a positive effect on you even on the 14th. You are being urged to lean hard into your phoenix and scorpion side and be your full self with no regrets or doubts. If someone can't handle it, it's not your problem.

Sun conjunct Mars in Scorpio is also being highlighted as a secondary astrological influence during this week. So, if productivity is your thing, you will be more so than usual. If you are creative or intuitive, take advantage of this energy to break past all the obstacles you may have faced until now, including those pesky creative blocks.

Drinking with friends or your significant other is also highlighted for you this week as an activity that will bring you a lot of joy, camaraderie and new experiences. It doesn't have to be hard alcohol, either. You can easily gather your favorite buddies and go on a boba drinking spree and compare notes. The idea is to be merry and share the joy.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.