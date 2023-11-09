Which 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Luckiest In Love On November 10

This day is lucky in love — but not for everyone. The way this day, November 10, 2023, works is that what makes luck is the ability to accept and dole out honesty. Truth is what puts today on the map and for couples who want the boldfaced truth, there's no better transit for delivery than Mercury in Sagittarius. Today, we tell no lies, and we speak only truths.

What makes this 'not for everyone' is the way these truths will go about 'setting us free.' The truth that comes from the transit of Mercury in Sagittarius is blurted, annoying, out of nowhere and in your face. There's no discretion on this day, nor is there an easy way to say it; Mercury in Sagittarius is all about getting to the point without mincing words. Some can take it, and some run for the hills when it gets this 'real.'

That's why today's luck in love is mainly assimilated best by the three zodiac signs mentioned here today. The truth isn't for everyone, and even though it's the preferred 'state' in a relationship, sometimes actually hearing what's real can be disturbing. That is, if you're not one of these three zodiac signs. So, let's get down to it. It's November 10, and we have Mercury in Sagittarius in the sky. We can't keep it in any longer. Let's do this.

Which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on November 10, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If you had your way, you'd demand that the person you are with tells you everything that you need to know about them, without fail. You have been through enough in your life to know that you have zero patience for ambiguous areas. You need to know the truth about a person, as you feel you'll blow a gasket if you think you're in the dark when it comes to not knowing all you should know. You are very up-front and honest, and you want the same in return.

You don't care if you scare your partner away because if they are that afraid of the truth, then you don't want to be with them. On November 10, 2023, during the transit of Mercury in Sagittarius, you will give your partner an ultimatum: speak now or forever hold your peace. This, of course, refers to the truth of what they want and expect from you. What are you in this relationship for? You need to know, and you're willing to walk if you don't find out.

Being that you are not budging when it comes to your ultimate transparency policy in love, you will either be met by the perfect person who can handle the truth or you will find out that you are with someone who is simply too weak to deal with you. Either way, it's a lucky day for you because if you've been spared, then hallelujah, that works out for you, too — truth or nothing at all.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been down that road before, where both parties lie to each other, and eventually, everything goes up in flames. You don't want that life anymore, and you are willing to tell it like it is right from the start. If you are in a new relationship, then it will be on this day, November 10, 2023, that you come right out with your statements. While this isn't like you, you have decided that this is the only way it can be, as anything short of the truth usually ends up in failure.

During the transit of Mercury in Sagittarius, you'll have no problem speaking up, as this really and truly means the world to you. You have found someone who means everything to you, and you don't want to lose them. You realize that the only way you can cherish them is to let them know who you really are and that you are a person who must live in the truth. You won't tolerate lies, and you won't have it in your life.

Because Mercury in Sagittarius is a very easy transit for you to deal with, you'll find that the words come very easily for you when confronting the person you love. If you are a little too demanding, you might back off a bit, but still, you won't be hurting their feelings. They will admire your bravery and honor the idea that this means that much to you. You will open the gate to more truths and confessions this way. You are using today to set up your future, and this time ... it will work.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Unfortunately, you don't know how to tell it like it is with any kind of poetic flare; you just get right down to it and blurt it out as best as you can. That's how today is going to go down for you, as Mercury in Sagittarius leads the way and makes you feel justified in all you have to say. The thing is, what you have to say is important and worthy; it's just that the way YOU say it may be pushy or even annoying. You can't help it, but then again, your partner finds your blurty nature kind of cute.

The reality is that you aren't here to bring the poetic nuance; you stand behind every word you awkwardly blurt out. This isn't you being coy; this is you being you. You are annoying and honest, but your honesty is worth its weight in gold, and it's the fact that it means that much to you that gets through to your partner. What you say, Sagittarius, may not sound like velvet, but it's all heart and soul, and you will be appreciated for being the way you are.

November 10 brings you luck in love because you've found someone who can handle the truth and wants to live up to it in the same way as you do. This is a very good match you've made. As long as you continue with your approach to honest and open communication, you will find that the both of you get to experience true love and a long-lasting romance together. This is going to work, so ... poetry or not, tell it like it is, Archer.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.