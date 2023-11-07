November 8, 2023 Horoscopes Bring A Possible Setback To 3 Zodiac Signs

If you've been keeping up with what's going on astrologically these days, you'll notice a whole lot of Neptune going on. On this day, November 8, 2023, we're going to be paid a visit by the transit Moon opposite Neptune, and you know what? It may not be all it's cracked up to be. This day could potentially set a few people back a step or twenty, and if we are one of the three zodiac signs that overreact to the Moon opposite Neptune, we might end up calling this a 'rough day.'

OK, what does it all mean? It means that during the Moon opposite Neptune, we are so hyper-sensitive that we take everything we see and hear out of context so that we can have something to either worry about or complain about. We might even know the truth about something, but on some level, that's just not dramatic enough for us, and so we will twist it to suit our desire for drama.

While we all say that we don't want drama, our actions can sometimes say otherwise. And that's what we get with the Moon opposite Neptune on November 8, 2023. For the three zodiac signs that will claim to be way too sensitive to have played a part in the drama of the day, we will also know that this is exactly what we wanted. We will cause drama, and we will then stand back and cry out, "Why me?"

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 8, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

November 8 is going to make an opportunist out of you, whether you want that or not. What's going on is that, in order to come across as the 'good and thoughtful' person that you believe you are, you're going to grab the opportunity to show off. While there's nothing wrong with showing off, especially if you have something to show off, you're going to be doing it at the wrong moment, basically when it's someone else's turn to shine.

During the transit of the Moon opposite Neptune, you won't be happy with someone else getting the attention that you feel is yours for the taking. You'll push them out of the way so that if kudos are coming, they land on your head, not theirs. What this basically means is that on November 8, 2023, you will be stealing someone else's spotlight, and if you are called out on that, you'll act all offended and affronted.

This is the day when you make a big show out of being totally offended as if you are so delicate and sensitive that we should all just back off and let you revolve on a gilded platform beneath a glass bell jar. You want everyone to think you are special, and if they dare to pay attention to someone other than you, you wallow in self-pity and righteous indignation. Moon opposite Neptune has you vying for attention in any form you can get it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You don't like playing the sensitivity card, but there are just certain days when you cannot accept what's going on and 'sitting it out' isn't in your cards. Generally, you can ebb and flow with just about everything, and drama is not in your nature ... or, is it, Libra? You'd like people to think that you are that one person who walks away from drama unscathed, above it all, when, in fact, you are at the center of the day's drama. In fact, you're wearing a crown.

November 8, 2023 will have you feeling all that Moon opposite Neptune has to offer, and when it comes to how this transit influences Libra, let's just say it's all about you and your sensitivities. You may find that you're throwing little hissy fits here and there to show your displeasure over how people are treating you. Nobody treats you any differently, but that's not going to stop you from rewriting the narrative.

You decide that everyone is against you and that, poor, you have to deal with it all. Once you let that beast out of the bag, it will feel as though all the self-pity in the universe resides in your mind. You will be intolerable to friends, and the worst part is that you know you're doing it; you know you're responsible for making them feel that way about you. Still, you can't stop yourself during the Moon opposite Neptune.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What makes this a rough day for you isn't so much about feeling sorry for yourself or self-pity of any kind. What's going on with you on November 8, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Neptune, is that you don't feel like you are being appreciated for the mass amount of work you've done. You feel ignored and rejected. You have worked so hard, and it seems that nobody notices your worth. This kind of disrespect makes you rethink your situation.

You may end up taking it upon yourself to feel bad about it all. Did you do something wrong? This kind of thinking is the very thing you like to avoid getting into, as it will turn into worry and self-pity if left to stew for too long. You want to avoid making it all about you, but it's hard to do during the Moon opposite Neptune. This transit pushes you into self-doubt, and whereas at first you knew you worked hard and should be appreciated, you are now feeling as though ... perhaps you didn't do enough.

Moon opposite Neptune has you criticizing your motives, and that's not cool, Pisces, because you have always been so honest, so driven ... why would you ever feel as though you haven't done enough? Still, that's how those wacky transits work; we get neurotic for no good reason, and unfortunately, November 8, 2023, is going to bring you a heaping dose of neurotic feelings. You'll get by. Try to let it roll off your back.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.