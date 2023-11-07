3 Zodiac Signs Have Beautiful Energy Horoscopes On November 8, 2023

The energy today, on November 8, 2023, is potent. It's urging us to have compassion for ourselves and remember that getting fooled does not mean you are a fool. With Pluto in Capricorn helming the charge today, it's time to shed those toxic beliefs and snatch back our power and authority.

Of course, three zodiac signs will have the best experience today when they lean into this message — namely, Aries, Leo and Capricorn. The rest of the zodiac signs also stand to gain much by aligning themselves with this ashes-to-phoenix force.

The heart of this message is very poignant. After all, people who do bad things or cheat others do it of their own free will. To add insult to injury, they try to convince their victims that they are stupid or to blame. The energy today is urging us to remember all the folks who thought they could get one over someone and ended up with heavy consequences on their shoulders. That's your power. The game isn't over until you decide it is.

If you feel called to, spend some time today in deep meditation while holding a chunk of amethyst in your hands. Messages, realizations and intuitive hits will grace you. You will know what to do with this potent power thrumming in the cosmos at this time. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 8, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you have more options in front of you than you think. Don't dismiss something at the drop of a hat. Instead, explore those options and ideas a bit more before you conclude whether they are for you or not. The energy today (and of the many days before and after) will continue to bring you more opportunities and options. Still, your quick dismissals and rejections can streamline the blessings in a direction that may be less beneficial for you.

With North Node in Aries as your primary benefactor, the need to step out of your comfort zone and learn something new is highlighted with bold underlines. Don't stay shallow. Go deep, and you will discover more adventures waiting for you than you could have imagined before. North Node square Pluto is also here to teach you the value of engaging with seemingly disparate concepts and people who don't see eye-to-eye with you.

If possible, note down all the intuitive hits, ideas and inspirations that come your way at this time. You may not know how something may be helpful right away. But, in time, you may see them differently.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Spooky season may be long gone now, but it's still Scorpio season right now, Leo. So don't be surprised when your blessings today come to you with a strong supernatural element attached to them. Whether it's a random billboard message that tells you to go south or the awareness that you should skip your usual grocery store and shop elsewhere for the day, pay attention to the premonitions and follow through. You won't regret it.

Venus in Libra conjunct Moon in Virgo is your main astrological influence today. It's here to help you spread your wings and be cautious at the same time. It can sound counterintuitive, but think of it like a camping enthusiast. Disappearing into the woods can be freeing, especially when it forces you to be creative with your utensils and tools. There's always a need to be aware of one's surroundings lest a bear show up while you are packing your bags.

Of course, you can use this supernatural energy for a manifestation ritual, too. Just make sure you have sage on hand and a chunk of obsidian so you don't get into any supernatural fixes. Also, you will benefit more from doing a ritual that helps you unlock your hidden gifts.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your heart is precious and beautiful. Don't let zodiac stereotypes make it "unseemly" for you to engage with those tender emotions inside of you. After all, your goals are emotional for you, too. There's nothing yucky about that motivation. That's the blessing of the day for you. It's here to remind you that some good things are not obvious or popular. They are good for the soul regardless. This can refer to other things, too, besides the importance of your emotions.

Moon in Virgo is your astrological buddy today. It's here to make your life easy and effortless, especially in your work life or your household responsibilities. Of course, don't let anyone walk all over you. People (and your children) must know what you bring to the table. Otherwise, it will breed entitlement and narcissism.

If you feel called to, turn in for the night earlier than usual today and use that time for a hobby or spiritual practice that's important to you. Your soul will thank you for it. You can even indulge in some diamond painting or bedazzling! Don't let anyone get in between you and your inner child.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.