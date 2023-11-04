3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On November 5, 2023

Cosmic level-ups are in store for three zodiac signs on November 5, 2023. They are Capricorn, Cancer and Taurus. First of all, the Moon in Leo is the main astrological influence. So the theme is definitely "bigger is better" (in whatever sense you can think of). Whether you choose to indulge in this through your outfits, romantic partners or how you put your foot down is up to you. Now's not the time to be small and blend into the background like a wallflower.

Sun in Scorpio square Moon is the second influence, and it's urging us to remember that when we go big, we are bound to face some pushback from people. They may be competitors, old-school folks or people who are prejudiced against your skin color, gender, sexual orientation, disability status and so on. Don't let them have a say in what's important to you.

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts and feelings later today about your experiences in the past with ridicule, feeling neglected or invisible, not getting opportunities, and more. The first step to setting things right is to know what the wrongs are and then not to allow anyone to blame the victims and the children. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 5, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 5, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Take heart, Capricorn. Karma is on your side at this time (including today). So, if anyone has been bothering you out of petty jealousy or bullying complex, the cosmic forces are going to come to your rescue in full force. You won't have to lift a finger. Just have trust in the universe to balance the scales of justice.

With Sun, Mars, and Mercury in Scorpio in your corner at this time, you will benefit a lot from turning inward for answers or looking for them in places you wouldn't check otherwise. Heck! You may find something useful on Reddit for once instead of random internet beef. Some of you may also come up with solutions and ideas under the influence of all this Scorpio energy that will seem to go against the grain for you. Trust the process. Pluto in Capricorn is helping you behind the scenes to reconcile the differences.

If you feel called to, give out some of your wealth to people who are in need. It can be a twenty-dollar bill to a homeless person or a large pack of baked goods for the local soup kitchen. You can even forward some money to a sibling who wants to try something new with their life and doesn't have the funds. Do what feels right to you and you will continue to enjoy the blessings of karma.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your personal finances are being highlighted, with two messages standing out for you. The first is you will benefit from conserving your funds at this time. You will need the surplus during the Christmas season or by the second quarter of 2024. The second message is reminding you to ask for help when you need it. Even if one person were to turn you down, the universe would be listening and will send someone else to you soon.

With Uranus retrograde in Taurus and Uranus square Moon in Leo showing up as your primary astrological influences today, the focus is on stepping out of your comfort zone and doing what feels "counterintuitive." It won't be counterintuitive. You will realize later that your mind was standing in your way subconsciously.

Just remember that you are on the best horoscopes list. So, even if some of the messages and nudges from the stars feel a little heavy, they are ultimately here for your benefit. You will see the positive effects very soon.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, trust yourself, no matter what. Your intuition will lead you true and keep you safe. Whether you socialize with people or find yourself chilling at home, stay attuned to these nudges ... more so if you feel lazy and start second-guessing yourself. Some of you are about to come across a new opportunity that won't be very obvious at first. It may even be something you see on social media that inspires you with an idea for a side gig. Pay attention to the inspiration and nudges or they will fade away.

With Jupiter retrograde in Taurus showing up as your astrological benefactor today, you must not allow negative thinking to squeeze you into a box unworthy of you. You may have allowed that in the past out of misplaced faith in a secret competitor or because of the harsh words of someone, but you are much stronger now and can change your destiny if you choose to.

If your friends and loved ones (the ones you respect) share an opinion with you about the same, don't brush it off or imbibe blindly. Ponder on what they have said and journal your feelings on the matter. You will figure out how to separate well-meaning bad advice from genuinely good advice. The latter will have a profound effect on you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.