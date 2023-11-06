Love Horoscopes On November 7, 2023 Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

November 7, 2023, is probably one of the better days of the entire month, as on this day, we are graced with the double whammy of Moon trine Jupiter and Sun sextile Moon, both transits of enormous possibility and good luck. When these transits are applied to the universe of love and romance, let's just say it's pure potential and positive energy.

For three zodiac signs, this day is no joke; we are getting things done and doing it at a rapid pace. That means that if we have felt like we need to step up our romance game, we do it. It also means that if we have been feeling like telling our romantic partner that they need to do a little stepping up themselves, then the communication is nice and easy. Nobody is offended, and everybody wants to work it all out.

When couples work in tandem, the possibilities are unreal, and it's more than likely going to be Sun's sextile with the Moon that really kicks the trick in on November 7. These three zodiac signs will know for sure that the person they have chosen to be with right now, in this lifetime, is the right person for them. There is no room for negative vibes, and should one of us even 'dare' to go there, we'll laugh ourselves out of it shortly enough.

Love horoscopes on November 7, 2023, are luckiest for three zodiac signs:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

November 7, 2023, comes to you out of nowhere, as you weren't prepared to be as good as it potentially can be. First off, you've come to a place in your work life where you are not worried. Perhaps with the whole 'financial burden' section of your life seemingly being put on hold, you feel like you can finally be present for the person you love ... and you know that you've been an absentee lover for who knows how long. You didn't plan on that, but well ... life does its thing.

Well, while life does its thing, so does the cosmos, and during Sun sextile Moon, on this day, you'll feel a sense of freedom come over you, and it will translate as the ability to be affectionate. You may not have realized this, but you've started to withdraw when it comes to being affectionate. While you might have been sucked up into your mind, you left your partner 'over there' wondering what happened.

The nice part is that you will resume your suave moves as soon as you realize nothing is pressuring you to concentrate on finances. It all boils down to that: when you don't feel the pressure, you are totally normal and loving. When you do feel the strain of work and money, you become self-absorbed and unavailable. During the Sun's sextile Moon, you will be freed up for love, affection and romance.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Love, to you, has become something that you cherish ... while you can get it. You are completely in awe of how good love makes you feel, but you are also experienced enough with love to know that it's not always that reliable. During Sun sextile Moon, on November 7, 2023, your experience will also show you that, while you aren't always enjoying the love of your partner, when you do get around to that experience, it's fantastic.

Perhaps that's what November 7 brings you, Capricorn: the knowledge that your romantic partner isn't going anywhere, as in ... they are with you for the long haul. Being that this has taken a long time to form, you know how your partner works. On this day, the two of you find it very easy to fall back into the ease of what you have built, which is, indeed, a working, functional, loving relationship.

There will always be arguments and disagreements, but you are no longer attached to such things as experience has shown you that all arguments eventually work themselves out. This day brings you the freedom of being able to breathe easy; your partner is a sweet-natured person whom you've come to love with your entire being. Yes, there are ups and downs, but this day lets you know that 'such is life.' You are filled with gratitude for the luck and love that you've been given.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What brings you the feeling of being lucky isn't limited to how much your romantic partner loves you but more along the lines of what's going on in your immediate life in terms of the people who surround you. While you feel fortunate so much as you are loved and that your partner is definitely a person of great importance to you, you've also come to appreciate that love comes to you in the form of great and meaningful friendships.

Your 'luck in love' comes to you as just that, on this day, November 7, 2023. During the transit of the Sun's sextile Moon, you are going to realize that what you need is what you have, and that's a good friendship that lasts through the ages, no matter what. You have no complaints on the romance front, which makes loving your best friend even more special. Nobody is hassling you over anything, and that's what makes this day feel so good.

That's Sun sextile Moon for you, as it's here to make sure you are content with your day and your life. Tomorrow ... who knows? What makes you feel like all is well in your world is what's going on right now. You are living in the moment, and concepts like the past and the future are merely that: ideas. You have the secure love of your romantic partner and the lifelong commitment of the one who has always been there for you: your best friend.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.