The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For The Week Of November 6 - 12, 2023

Welcome to the weekly Tarot card reading for November 6 - 12, 2023. Astrologically, we're jam-packed with cosmic assistance, which lets us know right off the bat that whatever it is that we're dealing with this week, we're going to make it through somehow. There will be ups and downs, of course, as per usual, but the cards below show us that there is nothing we can't get through.

While the cards have their meanings, they work in alliance with the astrological transits. During the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, we're going to see how the Virgo Moon helps us to understand our actions, how Mercury trine Neptune pushes us to express our innermost desires, and how Mercury in Sagittarius allows us to feel as though everything really will be OK.

There's a lot of Mercury energy going on this week, and that means there's a lot of scattered thoughts and desire to put into words what's on our minds. Each zodiac sign will come with a Tarot card that will help to explain how the week will go for us, in general.

Let's take a look now at what's to come for the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, per your one-card tarot horoscope:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Fool

When this card is drawn, there's an implication of willful ignorance, and when it's YOU, Aries, who willfully employs such ignorance, you do it on purpose. You know what you're doing, and the reason you're doing it is because you don't care what others think of you. You will act in such a way during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, that you might be made fun of for your efforts. The good part is that you knew that was part of it, and you still don't care.

The Fool is not so much about being a fool as it is about playing the fool, and in your case, you'll be doing so purposefully. You want others to know that, try as they may, they're not going to get in your way. You will go about your merry way according to your dreams and schemes.

Keywords for the week: arrogance, nerve, ignorance

Secret meanings: Behind this card is the idea of you smirking at those around you. You know what people think of you, and yet, you want to push them even further to see if they are nervy enough to stop you. You're not so much 'the fool' as you are someone who won't give in to the expectations of others. Whether this is a good move or not is uncertain. You may even know that you could be offensive, but in your Aries way, you get a slight kick out of being that person.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Empress

Well, it's about time you had a week that feels this beneficial to you, and come to think of it, you like being in charge. Ordinarily, you like to be the person in control, and like everyone else, you'd love for things to work out according to your idea of what is right. Fortunately, from November 6 - 12, 2023, the only person you seem to care about is yourself, and not in a selfish way. You are taking care of yourself this week, and the time spent is long overdue.

You know that you've been there for everyone in your life, and while you like being someone that others can rely upon, you'll find that during this week, you want to close the velvet curtain, just for a while, so that you can regroup and have a nice, long think ... in a hot bath if you will.

Keywords for the week: protection, self-care, self-love

Secret meanings: All you really want is to be alone and happy. That's not to say you aren't welcoming of other people, and should your romantic partner want more time with you, you'll find time for them. In all seriousness, this week is all about you. You don't need the advice of others, and you don't need to be guided or even suggested to. You are happy on your own this week. You go out of your way to make things comfortable and cozy wherever you go.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands, reversed

Sticking to your guns may be a little harder for you than you thought, though that's not going to stop you, Gemini. With the Page of Wands in reverse, you're going to see that the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, is dedicated to expressing yourself and being misunderstood. There's a lot of wanton Mercury energy floating about, and while you may have some definitive idea as to what you want to see accomplished, you may run into an obstinate person here or there.

Mercury is about to square Saturn, and that's what's going to upset your plans. Being held back may upset you and might bring out a childish side to your behavior. This is mainly because you don't feel as though you are asking for much. You don't understand why things are running smoothly, and this upsets you.

Keywords for the week: disappointment, innocence, isolation

Secret meanings: You really do feel as though you know better about ... everything. You secretly resent not being taken seriously when you feel as though if there is an expert here, it's you, and yet, here you, during November 6 - 12, 2023, and you feel as though you are surrounded by people who are clearly not as smart as you are.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Well, this is only the best card there is in the Tarot deck ... or at least one of them. What you'll see during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, is love, contentment and much happiness. Something has taken shape in your life and for the first time in a while, you feel the feeling that makes the most sense in a Cancer's life: contentment. You feel safe and secure, and if you let yourself run with the fantasy, then you might even feel like love is finally here to rescue you.

It's not just about what you'll be receiving this week: Cancer. It's mostly about what you'll be giving. With a Libra Moon heading your way on the 9, you're going to feel as though all moves are made in safety and intelligence. There is no threat to your peace and no hidden doubts at play. All is well in your world, and you feel it to your core.

Keywords for the week: security, generosity, safety

Secret meanings: What's really important here is for you to feel the gratitude that comes with the week's good fortune. While things may feel very easy for you this week, you have to balance it all with the right amount of gratitude, as you could easily topple the balance here. You need to know that you worked hard for this, which implies that you need to stay strong and maintain what you've built.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

As this card makes it fairly obvious, this is your week to get into some serious self-reflection. That's perfectly fine, too, because it's very much like you to call for a person' time out', and during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, you're going to feel as if you need the alone time just to get your head together. A lot is going on in your world, and you need to think about all of it ... on your own, without interruption.

You trust in your judgment, and there are a few pressing decisions for you to make, and all of them will take place this week, November 6 - 12, 2023. There's a certain amount of Pluto energy that's putting pressure on you, and in terms of career and creativity, you feel that if you don't pull back and take a good, long look at everything, you'll make a mistake, and that's what you're going to avoid doing, this week.

Keywords for the week: introspection, wisdom, solitude

Secret meanings: What you aren't sharing with your romantic partner at this time is that you really need a break from them. They haven't done anything wrong, and you aren't about to end anything, but you just need to tap into your reservoir of wisdom, and you don't need the input of anyone, be they friend, family or lover.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

You may find that you're a little more creative in terms of money-making than at any other time, Virgo, and that alone might suggest that you're in for a pay raise or some kind of advancing during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023. You're going to be surprised at yourself during Venus in Libra, considering the fact that you are quite capable of handling yourself under pressure. The way you show your self-control is what's going to impress the people who hold the money.

In other words, the idea that you have been able to show that you are dedicated and devoted to your job is what's going to have the people you work for come to their senses, which means you're going to be compensated for your patience. You have been noticed, and it will be during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, that someone finally lets you know what you're worth to them.

Keywords for the week: recompense, worth, value

Secret meanings: You didn't really expect to be as respected as you will be this week, but when you see what's coming your way — which is profit and benefit, you'll smile a secret smile, knowing that it was worth the wait. You've done the time, and now you get to reap the rewards for your amazing efforts.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Well, this card says it all, doesn't it, Libra? While the world around you is concerned with your bank account and the secure home life, you'll be the one who is out there, falling in love and having a fabulous time with yourself during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023. This is the week that you and the person you love finally get to spend some quality time together, and there are no complaints here.

You're going to see that this is not only a good time for love but also to come to your senses about your efforts in the workplace. Basically, you'll know that during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, there's more to life than work, work, work. You probably thought you forgot how to love, how to give of yourself romantically, and yet, it's like riding a bicycle; you never really forget how to fall in love. Still, the feeling is miraculous and joyful.

Keywords for the week: companionship, togetherness, romance

Secret meanings: What you never let people know is how important it really is for you to be in love and to have a partner. You like to come off as someone who really doesn't need anybody, but now that there really is someone in your life who wants to be in your life, you're practically giddy with joy. There will be a lot of laughter this week, November 6 - 12, 2023.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

An old friend is back in town, or back 'online', and what this implies is that, out of nowhere, you and this person will get yourself back into the swing of things. You have a unique relationship with someone. It's not like a regular old love affair, but it's definitely not a regular old friendship, either. It's unique and rare, and it's something that's going to be celebrated this week, November 6 - 12, 2023.

The Two of Cups is similar to the Tarot card of The Lovers, but there's something almost 'more' special to it. There's an understanding that comes with this card that The Lovers does not have, as that card implies infatuation. What you have for the person with whom you are relating is not infatuation; it's soul love. Karmic connection. This is a friendship that lasts the ages, no matter what it goes through.

Keywords for the week: reunion, sharing, secrets

Secret meanings: What you have with the person who is only now walking back into your life is something you cherish more than anything you've ever admitted to. This person is your soul mate, and your relationship with them is something that you find to be so scared that you almost don't want anyone to know about it. It's that precious to you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

During the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, you are going to bring the good news, and you're going to get paid for it. Whatever's been going on for you professionally, it seems that the end of the year is when you get to see some serious payoff starting to happen. You are appreciated and honored for your great work at this point, and you happen to be working with people who are only too happy to honor you for your efforts.

What you give them in return is the promise to do even better as time goes on. You are brave and valiant, and you mean to uphold your word. The Knight of Pentacles represents conviction and truth; you are not here to mess around. You are here to work hard and provide as much greatness as you can. Moon conjunct Venus lets you know that your work is also a labor of love.

Keywords for the week: diligence, determination, results

Secret meanings: While you may not like to admit it to others, the truth about you is that you are dead serious about making money. While the world will tell you that there's more to life than money, you'll consider that as good advice while holding out for what you consider to be the real prize: your paycheck.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Death

As we all know, this card is never really about physical death but so much more about leaving the past behind and facing the present with courage. You will find that during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, you will be in the position to say goodbye to something that may have meant a lot to you at one point, and yet, now, today, it's only something that is in the way.

You need to create an ending for this thing, and whether it's a state of mind, an unhealthy habit or a relationship gone bad, it's going to be on you, Capricorn, to set things in motion. What you will find happening this week is that you are able to do what's required of you. There is no sadness or regret here; there is only the knowledge that one door closes, and another one opens ... for you. You are strong and willful, and what must be done must be done.

Keywords for the week: noble, forthright, inevitable

Secret meanings: There's a very good chance you have been wondering if you should continue with the relationship you've been in, as you haven't been all that happy with it. You harbor thoughts of this relationship taking you down, and you aren't pleased with that discovery. During November 6 - 12, 2023, you may have thoughts about ending your romance.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

By the time November 6 - 12, 2023, rolls around, you'll be so settled in one of your decisions that you will more than likely be un-movable when it comes to other opinions. You feel very safe and secure this week, and you're not about to gamble away this kind of feeling, even though you may hear a lot of noise coming from your friends. Everyone and their uncle has an idea of what you should do with your money, and well, you're just not listening.

You feel that it's your money and that you'll do what you want with it. If that means spending an excess on stuff that nobody wants or believes in, then you feel that's your business and no one else's to judge. You may get a little tired of what you perceive to be 'everyone's unnecessary, unsolicited input' during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023.

Keywords for the week: stoicism, intolerance, selfishness

Secret meanings: You are secretly overjoyed that you have what you have, and you know that it angers people around you. You've come into some good fortune, and if others are jealous of what you have, then you have to remove yourself from their line of vision. You are happy to be you, to be on your own ... in fact, you'd prefer it if everyone just backed off.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords, reversed

Making the wrong decision is the last thing you want to be responsible for during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023. Yet, this card suggests that not only will you be making the wrong decision, but that decision is going to lead you into having to right the wrong somehow and balance the unbalanced. This week has you feeling confused and unwilling to take responsibility. You got yourself into this mess, and you really don't want to have to redo anything.

With all of the Mercury energy floating around you, it's no surprise that you are unable to choose the right path, but you are now starting to feel the pressure of your actions, and honestly, you want nothing to do with it. While you are intelligent and oftentimes wise, you know now that you, too, can make mistakes that have dreadful consequences.

Keywords for the week: responsibility, avoidance, dread

Secret meanings: You didn't want to be put in this position, and even though you know you're the one who made a mistake, during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, you're going to be looking for a scapegoat to blame it all on. It's one thing to take responsibility for making a mistake, and it's another to think you need to float the whole thing on your own. You're just not into it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.