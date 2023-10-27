What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On October 28, 2023

Welcome to the final eclipse on the Taurus and Scorpio axis with the Full Moon in Taurus. Let it wash away the challenges of the past two years as you take the lessons to heart. Reflect on how far you've come and, most importantly, how much you've grown. This period has represented finding the balance between passion and stability, recognizing that you can't forgo one without betraying yourself. As the final eclipse occurs, so does a healing release as you close out one chapter, knowing a new, beautiful one is just beginning.

Since November 2021, the eclipses have been moving through Taurus and Scorpio. You have been challenged to learn an essential aspect of your soul contract. During this time, Scorpio echoed the lessons and your undoing of the South Node while the fate of the North Node beckoned you from Taurus. Now, as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse rises on Taurus, you are taking on a journey of emotional healing.

Because this eclipse is more apt to bring about a new awareness, closure or even karmic cleanse, it is meant to help you find the peace necessary to put the past two years to rest. No more fated events are waiting to happen within Taurus and Scorpio, and instead, with this lunation, it's time to find acceptance so you can lift your gaze toward the brightening horizon in front of you.

A Lunar Eclipse brings about changes within your emotional self. You will be guided to reflect on the lessons that both zodiac signs have represented in your life. For your rituals, focus on performing them under the light of the Full Moon and recognize that what you are bringing closure to isn't just the energy of this Taurus lunation but also those of Scorpio that have rippled through your life for the past two years.

Only you can decide to move forward in your life, to set down what is heavy and to cease the search for more profound answers. Instead, let the acceptance of the truth wash over you and help you realize just because you may not quite understand yet doesn't mean everything isn't happening in precise divine timing.

What elements you'll need for your rituals

Leading Energy: Taurus, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: Evening

Chakra Point: Heart

Herbs: Hathorne, Rose and Lemon Balm

Essential Oils: Geranium, Bergamot and Sweet Basil

Crystals: Moonstone for hope, Smoky Quartz for closure and Amethyst to embrace your higher self

Incense: Ylang Ylang

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on October 28, 2023

Aries: Transformative Worthiness

Full Moon In Taurus Affirmation: I am worthy of transforming my life for greater happiness.

As the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse rises in Taurus, reflect on how your inner worthiness has shifted in the last two years to allow you to change whatever is necessary in your life for the sake of greater happiness. Create an offering using your written affirmation, rose petals, lemon balm and sage. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn it under the Full Moon, then scatter the cooled ashes on the earth.

Taurus: Healthy Relationships

Full Moon In Taurus Affirmation: The relationships I have with others mirror the ones I have with myself.

There has been a great deal of growth within yourself and your romantic life during this eclipse cycle, so as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse rises in Taurus, open to receive all you desire. Please write down your affirmation, fold it toward you three times, anoint it with geranium essential oil and sprinkle a bit of salt in it for protection. Repeat your affirmation seven times as you sit in front of your mirror once you're finished securing your offering to the back of your mirror.

Gemini: Healthy Growth

Full Moon In Taurus Affirmation: I am continually becoming my best self.

As you've worked to become your best self over the past two years, reflecting on the healing growth you've accomplished under the energy of the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse is essential. Begin by writing down your affirmation, then place it in the bottom of a gardening pot. Repeat your affirmation as you plant rosemary on top of it, and then sprinkle a bit of cinnamon over it for abundance in your new chapter.

Cancer: Joyful Connections

Full Moon In Taurus Affirmation: I am surrounded by joyful and loving connections.

You've opened yourself up to a life of increased joy and connection during the Taurus and Scorpio eclipse cycle, so it's important to honor the positive changes you've created. Create a smudge using lavender, lemon balm and cloves. Repeat your affirmation as you smudge your energy and home, preparing to welcome a beautiful new beginning.

Leo: Life Balance

Full Moon In Taurus Affirmation: I am creating a balance in my professional and personal lives.

The Scorpio and Taurus eclipses have spawned an awakening within your professional and home life, helping you to achieve a better balance. Begin by making a celebration intention using bamboo, basil, lavender and sunflowers, representing both career and home. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the stems with a white ribbon, then place them in a vase to honor your growth.

Virgo: Abundant Truth

Full Moon In Taurus Affirmation: I trust the truth to help me create a life of abundance.

Honor the transformation in your communication that has allowed you to create an abundant life during the Taurus and Scorpio eclipses. Begin by brewing a cup of lemon balm tea, then once it's ready, dip in a piece of tiger's eye or an item of jewelry with the stone and let it dry naturally. Repeat your affirmation as you place it on or in your clothing, and vow to continue to embrace the truth as a tool to create the life you desire.

Libra: Owning Your Value

Full Moon In Taurus Affirmation: I embrace my inner value as I take charge of my life.

You've come to understand your inner value as you've embraced a process of up-leveling within your life during the Taurus and Scorpio eclipse cycle. Now, honor all you've learned by writing your affirmation on a paper bill, then sprinkle in cinnamon and salt for abundance and protection. Repeat your affirmation as you roll it up, bind it with a red ribbon and place it in your purse or wallet.

Scorpio: Self-Healing

Full Moon In Taurus Affirmation: I am creating a life reflecting my healing.

During the Taurus and Scorpio eclipses, you've done great healing to attract a healthy love, but now it's time to release the past. Begin by writing down all you have removed from the past few years, then tear it up and place the pieces in an offering dish. Add lavender, sage, lemon balm and a sprinkle of salt. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn your offering under the Full Moon, then scatter the cooled ashes beneath a rose bush.

Sagittarius: Healthy Decisions

Full Moon In Taurus Affirmation: I continually make healthy decisions for myself and those I care about.

The Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse will help give you the confirmation that all the decisions you've been making are genuinely those that will help you create the life you desire. Use your favorite rose geranium cookie recipe and sprinkle lavender over them once they're ready for peace in your future. Repeat your affirmation as you enjoy them and serve them to those you love to find closure with what the past two years has brought.

Capricorn: Commitment To Your Dreams

Full Moon In Taurus Affirmation: I am committed to creating the life of my dreams.

You've been working hard the past two years during the Taurus and Scorpio eclipses to create a life you have dreamed about, and now is the time to allow yourself to enjoy it. Brew a cup of rose and lemon balm tea, then place smoky quartz inside the mug while it steeps. Repeat your affirmation as you enjoy your tea and soften to receive all you have worked to create.

Aquarius: Passion And Purpose

Full Moon In Taurus Affirmation: My passion fuels my greater purpose.

During the Taurus and Scorpio eclipse cycle, you've seen dramatic shifts in your career and home while you've worked to align both with your internal growth. To honor this phase, draw yourself a bath, adding pink Himalayan salts and charcoal for cleansing. Add rose petals and sliced lemons to the bath before getting it, then repeat your affirmation as you honor how far you've come.

Pisces: A New Life Phase

Full Moon In Taurus Affirmation: I am walking into a brilliant new chapter filled with abundance and truth.

You are not the same as you once were, and the final eclipse on the Taurus and Scorpio axis invites you into a space of finding the sweet closure necessary to move toward your fate. Begin by writing down your affirmation, then fold it toward you three times and anoint it with bergamot essential oil. Repeat your affirmation as you bind it with lavender, rosemary and amethyst, placing it on a north-facing windowsill to honor the energy of Taurus.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.