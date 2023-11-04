Horoscopes Bring Strong Energy To 3 Zodiac Signs On November 5, 2023

If you thought you couldn't get what you wanted yesterday, then today's not going to give you the satisfaction of a sweet victory, either. Sorry to say, but these last few days have been reserved for Moon square Mars. With this transit hitting us hard on November 5, 2023, we might as well just stay home and sulk it out.

It's OK. We've been through this before; it's a day of apparent disappointments, but the kicker is that what makes today feel so burdensome and troubling is our reaction to it. We could easily shake it all off, but do we? Ah, therein lies the rub. Today, we make a much bigger deal about it all simply because we refuse to face the facts.

That spells a whole lot of ego going on today. For three zodiac signs, we will notice that our first reaction to everything is anger, as if all things in existence are some kind of personal affront to us. Fuggedaboudit when it comes to people; they're 'all' to blame. If we took responsibility for both our actions and our reactions today, we'd be in a lot better shape. Will we? Nah. Today is for the hot heads and the blustery personalities who just can't sit still without making a wisecrack.

Horoscopes are rough for three zodiac signs on November 5, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The last time you felt like this was ... yesterday, come to think of it, and while feeling like you want to tell people off is not exactly a new thing for you, you're going to find that it's nearly impossible to hold back today, November 5, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Mars. This transit does NOT make Virgo feel good, or rather ... at ease. Then again, do you ever feel at ease, Virgo? More than likely, not.

You are a feisty fighter, and while you'd much rather spend the day kicking back and feeling good about everything, you'll do that thing you tend to do: you'll look for something to gripe about. Hey, you can't help it, and even though you'd never admit to it, finding things to complain about is what makes you feel alive. Oh no, it's not the ONLY thing that gives you that charge, but it certainly is one of them. That is what is invited today, during Moon square Mars.

Mars energy stimulates you and makes you want to let people know who's the boss around these here parts. While you may end up backing down because someone 'out-barks' you, you'll take the energy home with you and you'll find someone who won't be able to shout over your angry rant. Anger is what rules the roost today, and there's no sense in warning to avoid getting into it because you'll do it anyway.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon square Mars is not the kind of transit that does a Scorpio any good, and even though you might get a little rush out of the idea that you can get 'this' angry at something today, you'll know that in all seriousness, you don't want to become 'that person.' You're angry enough already, and you don't want to think of yourself as someone who needs to up the ante on your angry attitude. Enough is enough, although that might be advice well taken ... tomorrow.

Right now, on November 5, 2023, you're going to feel like V for Vendetta, and that basically means that if you happen to be holding a grudge against someone in your life, then that person is going to hear all about it today. During Moon square Mars, there's no such thing as holding back, not when it comes to negativity-sharing. Oh no, not you ... you cannot be held back. You will step up, and you will let them know that November 5 is indeed a day to remember.

Too bad you can't end up feeling victorious during the tirade of today. That's why today is not one of your better days, and while November has plenty of greatness in store for you, let's just say that while Moon square Mars is in the sky, you have trouble keeping the lid on things, and 'fury' might be the one thing you cannot control, no matter what. Stand aside, Scorpio's in town.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Oh, you do love the fact that it's November, as this is probably one of your favorite months, but sometimes, when you play favorites, you end up feeling the disappointment that comes with expectations gone unfulfilled. What this means is that on November 5, 2023, you'll have it in your mind that by now, everything in your life should be so well-balanced and even-keeled that you can kick back and rest on your laurels.

Then, bang, it comes Moon square Mars with its snarky attitude and its pressures. You feel as though you are suddenly having to work harder, be better, reach farther ... and why? Because you did that one thing that you know you shouldn't have done: you answered the phone. YES, that's right. All you did was act responsibly, and now, here you are today, November 5, 2023, and you are up to your eyeballs in work that definitely could have been put off for another day.

What does this do for you? It makes you mad. Moon square Mars scrapes that fun-loving, freedom-adoring facade of yours and gets right to the heart of the matter, where it has you doing what you don't want to do, which is ... work. Toil. Work and toil and toil and work. Just as soon as you thought you had a wee moment for a break, it comes responsibility and demand and holy smokes, does that idea anger you? Thanks, Moon square Mars.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.