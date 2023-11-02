The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves Drastically Starting On November 3

On November 3, 2023, we are going to experience a feeling that could be described as 'coming full circle.' What this means is that if we are bound for glory, then glory is what we will see today. If we feel that our lives are a mess, then we will get a good close look at what makes us feel that way. What we have is what we are working with, and fortunately, if we have love ... then we win all the prizes.

That is how today's transit works for three zodiac signs. We are looking at the effect of the Sun opposite Jupiter and how this transit, in particular, can change our love lives in ways we only dreamed about. The key here is to imagine only the best for ourselves and to set aside all doubts. We are here to manifest the best love lives, and we can begin to set this in motion today, November 3, 2023.

This day allows us to dream big and believe in that dream. We can take our lives to a whole new level this way, and during the Sun opposite Jupiter, the energy made available to us is huge and powerful. We can use this energy to bring joy to our lives and to the lives of those we love. These three zodiac signs will be more than happy to change the trajectory of their love lives and align themselves with profound romantic happiness.

Three zodiac signs whose love life improves on November 3, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You can make today work for you if you are able to avoid excess, as this day, November 3, 2023, can put you on the wrong track if you aren't conscious of exactly what's going on. With the Sun opposite Jupiter in the sky, you will absolutely be feeling at the top of your game. That also comes with the idea of setting yourself with expectations that might not be able to be met. In terms of love and romance, you want to keep it real. Dream big, yes, but don't plan on relocating to Jupiter.

Set your intentions today, but check in with the person you are with to see if they are on the same page as you. You have enormous potential today, Libra, but you want to make sure that those grand dreams of yours are something that both you and your partner share. You aren't trying to find an escape; you are trying to take your love to a whole new level. This is possible if you are wise.

A good thing for you to keep in mind on this day, during the transit of the Sun opposite Jupiter, is the idea that everything works out in the long run. While that may seem like an enormously bland thing to say, it's what will help you stay on track. Your optimism is through the roof today, and you can accomplish miracles ... but as they say, Rome wasn't built in a day ... so keep the idea of 'work' in mind as you build this new 'level.'

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you may experience on this day is something you've seen happen to you many, many times in your life, which is you getting overly hyped about something and then losing steam as you see the amount of work it takes to accomplish this goal. During the transit of the Sun opposite Jupiter on November 3, 2023, you will be outrageously enthusiastic about an undertaking that you and your partner will be a part of. It excites you, but it also intimidates you.

The power that comes off of the Sun opposite Jupiter has you feeling so stoked about the future that you lose your sense of reality, if only for this day. What could go wrong for you during this time is that you take it upon yourself to be the one who makes all the decisions. It's as if you feel so good about your choices that there is no need to check in with the other person. Hint: there is a need. Don't get too far ahead of yourself, Sagittarius.

All in all, you can utilize the brilliant energy that comes with this day to create a future for you and your partner, something that could only be considered 'next-level thinking.' Staying the same is not in your interest, and while you don't mind things like routine or the comforts routine brings, you are very curious about where you can take this relationship during the Sun opposite Jupiter.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are the kind of person who, once you get something in your mind, you're like a pit bull; you aren't going to let go of it. Especially if it's a tasty bone, which in your case isn't a bone but a super duper plan to do something amazingly adventurous with your romantic partner. Wow, you get a rush just thinking about making this dream come true, and on November 3, 2023, during the transit of the Sun opposite Jupiter, you won't see any reason as to why you should hold off any longer.

Sun opposite Jupiter has you so charged up for romance and adventure that you might come across as pushy ... but you don't mind. You see the future, and it is bright, and you'll do whatever it takes to live up to that dream. You and your partner have always pushed it to the limit, and so when you both decide to take your relationship to the next level, you know what you're doing. You are in tune with each other's feelings.

The only thing that could get in your way today, November 3, 2023, is your old friend 'doubt.' Oh yes, you know what we mean here when we say that you tend to become very distracted at the worst time possible. Try to avoid giving in to any doubts on this day. Keep your intentions strong and clear, and know that you have the loving support of your romantic partner, who is just as eager to go to the 'next level' as you are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.