3 Zodiac Signs Are Unstoppable In Love On November 1, 2023

As soon as November kicks in, some of us feel a sense of urgency right on Day One. This November 1, 2023, has three zodiac signs feeling as though they need to get something done and this need has to be fulfilled today, or all is lost ... at least in our minds, that is. Today's transit, Moon square Venus, pushes us into the idea of accomplishment. We have to make it happen ... but WHAT do we have to make happen?

For the three zodiac signs that are most affected by Moon square Venus, what we need to make happen is that we need to secure our love lives because, for some reason, we can't stand the idea of spending the Winter in a wonderland of 'I wonder if I'll have love in my life?' We'll have it because we will make it so.

Whether we are partnered already or just looking, the urgency that comes along with November 1, 2023, is the unstoppable kind. You know how people can get when they feel the pressure to accomplish something; nothing gets in their way. Welcome to the day you make your love life EXIST. Oh, it's on. It's ON, for sure. We're not walking away from Moon square Venus without a partner.

Three zodiac signs are unstoppable in love on November 1, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's an urgency that hits you right at the moment November begins, and you feel it in your bones ... and it has you acting. This day is not for hanging around thinking about the future; November 1, 2023, will have you up and out there, making your dreams come true. During the transit of Moon square Venus, you'll recognize that your dream is all about nailing down a partner that you can trust, someone you can call your own ... for the rest of your life.

No biggie, eh? Not much to ask for. Why shouldn't you ask for the world?? I mean, everyone else does, right? Well, during the transit of Moon square Venus, you feel there's a place for you, too, in the world of love and romance. If your energy is as good as gold — and you certainly feel confident that it is —then you will make sure that by the end of the day, you know exactly what your love life will look like by the end of the year.

While you are someone who absolutely loves the idea of staying at home and keeping a simple life, you know that as things stand right now, staying at home means staying alone, and that's not part of the plan. So, you'll expend as much energy as you can finding yourself a partner to stay at home with. There's someone you have in mind, and you feel that it's now or never. During Moon square Venus, you are advised to go for it. Make the move, Cancer, secure the deal!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Finding yourself a partner with whom you can last a lifetime has not always been your main objective. The transit of Moon square Venus, which happens to fall on November 1, has you thinking very seriously about your options. It might be nice to find yourself securely engaged with a romantic partner. The more you think about it, the more enticing it becomes. By the end of this day, you'll know that it's your fate to find yourself the perfect love.

Unstoppable is what you'll become as this idea gels in your mind. What starts with you smiling a simple smile and thinking it might be a good thing to have a committed romantic partner rapidly boils into the idea that this is the only thing you want in your life. You go from zero to one fifty in seconds, but that's pretty Libra of you. Those scales do swing, and you are what creates that momentum. Yes, you want a partner, and yes, that is what you will be doing with your time as of this day.

So, Libra, think of this first day of November as the day you decide to take your love life seriously. You see the colder months coming on, and you'd like to envision yourself as someone who could come home to a pair of warm, welcoming arms to get lost in. It's all very possible, Libra, so why not dream big and manifest as you will?

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Being that the idea of success always drives you, you want the same in just about every area of your life, and love is definitely a major area in your life ... one that you feel, at this point, needs fulfillment. Whatever has been going on in your love life until this point, you will find that by November 1, 2023, you will want to know that it's going to succeed. You are the real deal when it comes to the expression, 'failure is not an option.'

During the transit of Moon square Venus, you'll know that you cannot be stopped. That doesn't necessarily mean you'll become obnoxious or pushy ... oh no. You know that sugar is what you'll need to attract, and if sweetness gets you what you want, then all the more reason to go for it because the truth is ... you can be a pretty sweet person when you allow yourself to be. You're not 'all business, all the time' as some might think.

What you want it to know is that by the time the year is over, you have all your ducks in a row. You just wish to order and security, and who could blame you? Part of what would make you very, very happy is knowing that you have nothing to worry about when it comes to your romantic partner, and as of today, November 1, 2023, that's what you'll be working on. You're not leaving this year disappointed, oh no ... and you also realize that you're responsible for making that happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.