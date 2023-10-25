The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 26

Each card has a message for your zodiac sign.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 25, 2023
Photo: Chikovnaya And Sontenn Both Via Canva Pro
Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for your zodiac sign. Find out what's in store for you on October 26, 2023.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Death
Right now, it only feels like the end of the world. Heartache or the loss of something precious takes a lot out of you. It's going to take time to rebuild and reinvent your life. The future is on the horizon, and you may not know what will happen until it happens. Don't give up. An improvement in your life is closer than you think.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Six of Pentacles
Be fair. It's important to treat every one fairly and justly. This tarot card indicates that you may give favoritism to one person or situation over another. Consider the cost of these types of decision. Base your actions on what is right. Don't be led to do things when you're emotional.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The World
It's all there for you, right where you need it to be. Everything you have ever wanted is within reach. You don't have to wait for it to come to you via someone else's work. You can just go for it.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: King of Cups
You can be emotionally balanced, Cancer. On one hand, you're in touch with your emotional energy. On the other hand, you've figured out how to tap into your logic and reasoning without losing empathy. You are able to make sound judgments, so don't fear regret.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles
This is a wonderful tarot card to receive, as it shows you showered with all the luxuries of life you could ever hope for. You have plenty. You are free to spend money in a way that makes you happy. You have acquired wealth and the luxury of time.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Two of Swords
You can not predict the future. You can guess what it may bring, but you may not know what it happen until it happens. This tarot card indicates that your intuition may be a bit off because you don't have enough information. Give things time and then see if your situation improves.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Sun
Life can be so serious. You experience a lot of problems all at once. You may not feel that you have a lot to look forward to. Your age provides you with experience, and this is what gives you wisdom. Today you discover that life is great no matter what.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups
Are you ready to get married or find someone you love where you both commit to just one another. The Queen of Cups tarot card is a great card for marital bliss. It can mean your relaitonship will likely lead to marriage or a proposal is on its way.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Part of success is sticking around until the bitter end. If you are thinking quitting will get you a better reputation it may not. If you want to stay, stay. Letting go will only prove how they can learn to live without one of our five valuable you.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups
This is a card of sorrow, but you're going to put it behind you. You would rather move into the future than stay where you are now. Regret will be there when you fee. more free to deal with it. You can avoid this by choosing to do what you know is best, even when the journey feels difficult.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Seven of Cups
It's time tor some peace and quiet. You're ready to unwind from such an intense week and now it's your charm and peaceful nature that people struggle to forget.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Five of Swords
You're going to have to work for the win. You have a lot of people vying for the same thing that you want. Do you need to secure your mindset? Do you have a problem that needs solving.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.