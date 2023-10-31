Why 3 Zodiac Signs Experience The Best Horoscopes On November 1

On November 1, 2023, good things are coming to three zodiac signs, including love. Who would have thought it would be so? It's the middle of the week, after all! Three zodiac signs will gain the most when they lean into this beautiful energy — namely, Aries, Leo and Virgo. Are you willing to do so?

With the Sun in Scorpio and Mars opposite Jupiter retrograde in Taurus lighting up the sky, the focus is on making the most of your time. Whether in your workplace or with your romantic partner, don't let your phone distract you. Make every minute matter, and you will discover the cosmic magic waiting for you. Mars energy especially urges us to manage our impulses like an athlete or a seasoned gamer. You can't freak out at every zombie horde on the screen, after all!

Venus in Virgo is also adding weight to the energy today, especially in matters of the heart. Don't worry about established love languages. Now's the time to show love to the people who matter the most through acts of service. Of course, the message about balancing your impulses is being highlighted once again so you don't overdo anything.

Some of you will benefit from working with plant magic for manifestations at this time. Bring a small potted plant home and give it a name that reflects your desire, like "true love," "best life" or "sultry spirit." Then, take care of it as an act of nurturing the spell. Of course, if you know you can't keep a plant alive, try something else. Maybe with crystals? Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 1, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 1, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the universe has got your back today! Don't doubt it. Your hard work is paying off, even if you can't see how. Hold this in your heart as you go about your day. You will soon find yourself pleasantly surprised (and ecstatic) when the cosmic forces finally decide to lift the curtains and show you all the treasures you were accumulating behind the scenes.

North Node in Aries is your absolute supporter right now. So is the North Node opposite Pallas in Libra. You are being urged to lean into experiences that open new doors for you and pave the path for a more unconventional future (at least for you). You may encounter people from your past (or past life) who help you in this regard. Weirdly, they will do so by either sharing their own experience with new beginnings or by giving you advice that makes it obvious you must do the opposite.

Focusing on your finances is also being highlighted for you today. So, if you have a bad habit of splurging right after payday, maybe that's why. You will need some extra cash later for something big. It may even be related to Christmas or something you will need to do in 2024.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, sometimes there's a need to go fast. Other times, it's better to consider one's moves more carefully. The energy today is urging you to lean into the latter so you can make the most of the cosmic blessings that are here for you.

With Lilith conjunct Juno in Virgo lighting the way for you, you are being urged to find solidarity with folks who are "different." It may just be a perspective considering the mundaneness of the local environment, but you will find a lot of fulfillment by making friends and collaborating with such individuals. This is more so being highlighted for those of you who are influencers, whether on TikTok, Instagram, Quora or elsewhere.

If you feel called to, make a wish over a coin and bury it in a potted plant. Even if you forget about the coin later, the action will help your desire come to life in due time. The energy right now is excellent for plant magic of all kinds.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, take it easy today and allow yourself to relax. Spend time with your favorite people however you can. This brief reprieve of a good day spent "unproductively" will help you be even more methodical and good at what you do later. You won't be taking a step back if you do this. You will just pause yourself as the universe can pave the path forward for you.

With Lilith in Virgo highlighted as your astrological benefactor, you will benefit from leaning into your unconventional side, whether in love, work or other areas of life. In fact, the creatives among you may discover a new technique for doing your craft that helps you stand out from the crowd or in a marketplace. Lilith trine Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is also here to add weight to this blessing by reminding you that rejections are not a death knell. Opportunities can sometimes return to your life when you are more experienced and better skilled.

Also, if you haven't eaten out with your family for a long time, today's a good day to do just that. You can even entertain everyone around a grill or spend the night at a comedy club having fun over beers and cocktails. So what if it's a Wednesday?

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.